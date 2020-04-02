What’s the first specialty quarter of 2020? Not a joke. pic.twitter.com/IYGSmykh3R — Timothy P. O'Malley (@timothypomalley) March 30, 2020

The Trickster God will have His little joke…

Of course, everyone this is not the bat that causes the virus. It's not even clear where the virus came from right now. This tweet was but a mild interruption to what has become the world's longest March. It's also not evidence of government conspiracy. Just a bat on a coin. — Timothy P. O'Malley (@timothypomalley) March 31, 2020

It's the Samoan Flying Fox, which is found in our National Park in American Samoa. The tails side of most recent quarters is of scenes from our National Parks and Historic Sites. — cinyc (@cinyc9) March 31, 2020



