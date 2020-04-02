I’ve got an article in National Interest.
At the moment, North Korea seems to be in control of the narrative: Claiming no cases of COVID-19, continuing missile tests, building roads at a launch control center and verbally attacking Trump and Pompeo. But, given what is happening in the U.S. military and that a Russian nuclear submarine is now quarantined, it is hard to believe that North Korea does not have similar problems.
The US and North Korea have been competing to control the narrative on their relationship. Now COVID-19 is totally outside their control.
Open thread!
