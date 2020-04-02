Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Voting Rights Open Thread: Stacey Abrams Is Looking Better Than Ever

Voting Rights Open Thread: Stacey Abrams Is Looking Better Than Ever

by | 10 Comments

Ain’t it just amazing what a rich white man is allowed to ‘not know’?

(And, of course, he threw a woman — Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Toomey — under the bus, while attempting to excuse himself.)

If Kemp really didn’t know, he’s too dumb to be allowed to walk the streets unsupervised. If — and this is my bet — he just figured it didn’t matter, because COVID-19 wouldn’t come for him or his, he’s certainly a monster and probably a criminal.

Just imagine what might’ve been if Kemp hadn’t been allowed to ‘supervise’ his own election (and dump some 700,000 voters that mostly would’ve voted not-Republican). Could this voter suppression have been deliberate? Well, what are Kemp’s cronies saying right now?

I predict that Stacey Abrams is gonna have a bright political future. Just listen to this interview:

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      jl

      Could have been a CYA ‘not entirely accurate in every sense of the word’ type of thing.

      Hate to be so cynical, but we’ve all seen things recently….

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cmorenc

      I am reminded by this of the classic short Smothers Brothers song: “The Slithery Dee

      Oh, the Slithery Dee

      he crawled out of the sea

      he may catch all the others, but he won’t catch me…….

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      thread

      David [email protected]
      -Exclusive: The Trump Organization is looking for financial help from @DeutscheBank
      and Palm Beach County in Florida, according to sources and documents reviewed by
      @nytimes
      -A Trump Org executive in Florida last week contacted Palm Beach County to see whether the company had to keep making lease payments on land it rents from the county for @TrumpPalmBeach
      Under the lease agreement, Trump Org has to pay the county tens of thousands per month.
      -Deutsche Bank execs have been worried about a scenario like this for years. They told me they’ve feared the choice of angering @realDonaldTrump vs. giving a very lucrative financial gift to the president. Both options are ugly.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      So, either he’s as dumb as a rock or he’s been living under one for the last two months. Or, quite possibly, both.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ThresherK

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Under the lease agreement, Trump Org has to pay the county tens of thousands per month.

      What, the county won’t accept free use of Trump resort golf carts in kind? What kind of monsters are they at the Palm Beach County offices?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      “This will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia.”

      Tough shit. Welcome to representative democracy. Change your platform to appeal to more voters or prepare for minority status. Those are your only two legitimate choices

      Reply

