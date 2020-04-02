Imagine a loved one dying because your governor was too lazy to read the news any time in the last month https://t.co/NF9XhZ4RPD — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) April 2, 2020



Ain’t it just amazing what a rich white man is allowed to ‘not know’?

(And, of course, he threw a woman — Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Toomey — under the bus, while attempting to excuse himself.)

If Kemp really didn’t know, he’s too dumb to be allowed to walk the streets unsupervised. If — and this is my bet — he just figured it didn’t matter, because COVID-19 wouldn’t come for him or his, he’s certainly a monster and probably a criminal.

neither option is especially reassuring. the fact his staff was attempting to discredit an epidemiologist this week using links to the Federalist as evidence suggests they’re living in an alternate reality. — Andisheh Nouraee (@andishehnouraee) April 2, 2020

Just imagine what might’ve been if Kemp hadn’t been allowed to ‘supervise’ his own election (and dump some 700,000 voters that mostly would’ve voted not-Republican). Could this voter suppression have been deliberate? Well, what are Kemp’s cronies saying right now?…

So in their own logic bubble they are that they just openly admit the only way they hold power is through voter suppression now. https://t.co/cdCOa0UTea — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 2, 2020

I predict that Stacey Abrams is gonna have a bright political future. Just listen to this interview: