Thursday Morning Open Thread: One Day At A Time

Possibly helpful information:


Bless these kids for helping! It seems to be a nationwide database; I tried INSTOK.com‘s search function with a couple items & my MA zip code, and it returned believable information for stores in my area. (Including the predictable absolutely-non-related items at Walgreens, since in my experience the Walgreens customer database has issues — if it hadn’t offered something random I’d have wondered why not.)

From the I’ll Believe It When I See It Files…


Good for Biden he’s making the challenge, even if the gutless wonder squatting in the WH will never accept.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: “I was luxurious and tremendous at the call, and didn’t keep going ‘uhhhhhh sleeppy Joe, totally loser!’ like the manchild shitpile that I am! Isn’t that right Daddy Vladdy?!”

      mrmoshpotato

      Should I sign this petition for Wilmer to be the nominee of a party he doesn’t belong to?  Hmmmm…….decisions, decisions.

      USA Today’s ass-kicking tally is still +303 delegates.

      OzarkHillbilly

      America’s mask problem is solved! Florida man who raised funds for border wall hawks millions of face masks

      About a month ago, Kolfage formed a business called America First Medical, which offers on its website and in social media pitches to broker large-volume sales of high-grade masks known as N95s. He said he charges about $4 each – several times the pre-pandemic prices but a few dollars less than some hospitals, nursing homes and first responders are now paying.

      Though he hasn’t yet found buyers, Kolfage says he has found masks all over the world, including stockpiles hidden away in warehouses in Japan and eastern Europe. If a deal goes through, he will collect a commission between 1% and 3%, depending on the size of the order, he said.

      He said he was performing a public service. “We’re the ones out there kissing the frogs and doing all the work that these hospitals and others can’t do,” Kolfage, 38, told Reuters. “We’re the ones making these connections. If the hospital wants to pay the money, that’s up to them.”

      Yeah, something’s rotten in Denmark and it ain’t the fish.

      Chyron HR

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Should I sign this petition for Wilmer to be the nominee of a party he doesn’t belong to?

      Nina Turner: Dammit, David, your petition didn’t work and your Super Bernie World romhack didn’t work. What now?
      David Sirota: Well, if anyone else has a better idea for how to win an election, I’m all ears!
      (awkward silence)
      Ayanna Pressley: Have… have you tried getting more votes?
      David Sirota: GET THE FUCK OUT OF OUR REVOLUTION!

      debbie

      @Baud:

      I got lost on Twitter last night and tripped over a few 🤡 🤡 🤡 demanding that OH Gov. DeWine be recalled and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton be fired. They all seemed to be sports fans, so I’m guessing they’re pissed that their sports have been suspended. Poor, pitiful ❄️❄️❄️. //

