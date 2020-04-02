Some happy news this Thursday ?? last week 97 tiny hawksbill sea turtles, hatched on a beach in Paulista, Brazil. These critically endangered turtles had a clear path to the ocean due to Coronavirus restrictions. #happynews pic.twitter.com/OOq8szZijc — SW London Greenpeace (@SW_London_GP) April 2, 2020

Two Texas teens spent their spring break building a website to help people find what grocery items are in stock at local stores, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a run on many basic necessities. https://t.co/ioJ98FiQLu — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2020



Bless these kids for helping! It seems to be a nationwide database; I tried INSTOK.com‘s search function with a couple items & my MA zip code, and it returned believable information for stores in my area. (Including the predictable absolutely-non-related items at Walgreens, since in my experience the Walgreens customer database has issues — if it hadn’t offered something random I’d have wondered why not.)

The Treasury Department has announced that Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return in order to receive the economic stimulus payments the government is preparing to send out amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/DAutUrxAJd — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

While government agencies and banks are offering aid to homeowners by suspending mortgage payments, getting direct relief to the country's 44 million renter households is harder. Here's what to do if you can't pay your rent. https://t.co/fSk11Ee30D — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has promised that by this Friday small business owners can apply for a new, forgivable loan to help keep their businesses afloat during the coronavirus crisis. Here's what you need to know. https://t.co/ntHrxtmjAW — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

A phone call between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is in the works to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call," Biden's deputy campaign manager said. https://t.co/Cg9fQe9nXX — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020



Good for Biden he’s making the challenge, even if the gutless wonder squatting in the WH will never accept.