Good morning everyone,

We hurtle towards the next horrific milepost on this fever-dream path.

Thankfully we have your submissions to give a little joy and peace: distraction. We need so many more submissions, so get cracking!

Again, with this new world, local content – “your backyard” is our goal. Less about far-away places we won’t be traveling to for a year or two at best, and more about finding more local joy. Of course all travel photos and stories are very welcome, but since there will be a dearth of such new content this year, it makes sense to focus on sharing stories and pictures with a local focus.

Apologies in advance that the quality of pictures may not rise to the excellent quality so many BJers have submitted, but the subject matter is quite lovely. These are taken from and of our house above the Roseau Valley in Dominica.