On The Road – Betty – Our Place in Dominica

On The Road – Betty – Our Place in Dominica

7 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good morning everyone,

We hurtle towards the next horrific milepost on this fever-dream path.

Thankfully we have your submissions to give a little joy and peace: distraction.  We need so many more submissions, so get cracking!

Again, with this new world,  local content – “your backyard” is our goal.  Less about far-away places we won’t be traveling to for a year or two at best, and more about finding more local joy.  Of course all travel photos and stories are very welcome, but since there will be a dearth of such new content this year, it makes sense to focus on sharing stories and pictures with a local focus.

 

Apologies in advance that the quality of pictures may not rise to the excellent quality so many BJers have submitted, but the subject matter is quite lovely. These are taken from and of our house above the Roseau Valley in Dominica.

On The Road - Betty - Our Place in Dominica 5
Roseau Valley, DominicaNovember 11, 2019

Morne Watt which forms part of the Morne Trois Piton National Park, a World Heritage Site.

On The Road - Betty - Our Place in Dominica 4
Roseau Valley, DominicaJune 18, 2019

This view is of the three mountains to our south/southwest and from the left include Morne Watt, Morne John and Morne Anglais.

On The Road - Betty - Our Place in Dominica 3
Roseau, ValleyMarch 10, 2020

This is the view to the west toward the Caribbean Sea.

On The Road - Betty - Our Place in Dominica 2
Roseau Valley, DominicaMarch 10, 2020

A mango tree in bloom.

On The Road - Betty - Our Place in Dominica 1
Roseau Valley, DominicaMarch 10, 2020

An African Tulip tree.

On The Road - Betty - Our Place in Dominica
Roseau, Valley, DominicaFebruary 7, 2019

The house with a rainbow.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • J R in WV
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    7 Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Today’s On The Road certainly looks … different. The mountains are awesome and the greenery is beautiful, but is there any chance of correcting the photos’ orientation?

    4. 4.

      J R in WV

      Really, also too. Alain, are you OK>???

      ETA: Third?   ;-)    [email protected]: Nope!! Damed it!!!

      More seriously, beautiful place, on the Road at home. Thanks Betty, the pics are great.

