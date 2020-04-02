Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s Just Not Let Republicans Run Shit Anymore

by | 17 Comments

A friend from across the street texted me today to ask if my cable was out, and it was about 6 pm and I had not had the tv on all day, so I told him I would go downstairs and check. Went down, turned it on, and Mike Pence was yammering away. I immediately turned it off, texted my friend and said “I turned on my tv and Mike Pence was talking so first off, fuck you very much for that, and second, no, my cable is not out.”

If you think about it, that’s pretty insane, really. We’re in the midst of a global pandemic and on the downward slope to a global depression, and the people who matter the least to me in making informed decisions for my future are the President and Vice-President. I literally will not listen to anything they tell me to do, because A.) they are fucking idiots and B.) they are DANGEROUS idiots. It’s a helluva way to run the country.

And it’s not just them. It’s a majority of the Republicans. That idiot in Georgia who we know stole his election just yesterday admitted he had no idea that the virus could be transmitted by asymptomatic people, something we have known for MONTHS.

They just can’t be trusted with anything.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      That idiot in Georgia who we know stole his election just yesterday admitted he had no idea that the virus could be transmitted by asymptomatic people

      Look, you think it’s easy to zoom to the top of the ‘stupidest Republican’ leaderboard? I mean, there’s some serious competition. We should be impressed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Yamiche Alcindor @Yamiche
      Jared Kushner says some governors don’t know how many ventilators they have & coronavirus outbreak is revealing manager skills. “What a lot of the voters are seeing now is that when you elect somebody…think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis.”

      I think Dunning-Kruger has to be renamed

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @philpm: Was just about to post it. They’ve broken the Union. According to this understanding, there is no Union. There are 50 states, plus DC and the territories (not sure the latter even register for these knuckleheads) and there is the Federal government, but these chucklefucks don’t understand that the Federal government is THE national government of the US for all Americans.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      From over here, sometimes the Republican handling of the pandemic looks like stupidity, incompetence, and/or laziness. Sometimes it looks more like deliberate sabotage.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TS (the original)

      I just got home from a run to the shop – not only tissues but TP – and the pharmacy had some masks. The first news I read was this

      US Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship

      The US Navy has fired the captain of an aircraft carrier who faced a growing outbreak of the new coronavirus on his ship, saying he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

      In the age of trump don’t you dare ask for help. It might tell Americans exactly what is happening

      (Apologies if this is old news – it’s new down under)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: Actually, from the reporting, it appears that his people were supplying him with articles from The Federalist that were all claiming it was overblown, a hoax, a Democratic plot, etc.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Adam L Silverman:

      the territories (not sure the latter even register for these knuckleheads)

      Puerto Rico and hurricane response suggests strongly that the answer there is ‘no’.

      Edit: to your larger point, I would note that Florida and several other states have gotten what they ask for from the Federal stockpile. By odd coincidence, all of those states both voted for Trump in 2016 and have Republican governors who suck up to him now. The Union exists, in his view, for the benefit of him primarily and for his supporters to a lesser extent.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think of all the resentful rubes who voted for trump cause he was gonna stick to elites like me and Barack Obama, and then he turned the greatest national crisis in generations over to his son-in-law, the third generation trust-fund baby whose convicted felon pappy had to bribe him into Harvard, where he pretended to be an entrepreneur because he would call plumbers to fix toilets at the apartment building his family bought him so he could call himself an entrepreneur.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      LeftCoastYankee

      IIRC George Carlin had a joke to the affect that the Republican message is “Government is bad, vote for us and we’ll prove it.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @Adam L Silverman: Override my scheduled music post if you wanna — that’ll keep.

      You gonna post about the USS Theodore Roosevelt, / the Parris Island cluster, or is that too close to your off-blog remit?

      Reply

