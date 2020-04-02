A friend from across the street texted me today to ask if my cable was out, and it was about 6 pm and I had not had the tv on all day, so I told him I would go downstairs and check. Went down, turned it on, and Mike Pence was yammering away. I immediately turned it off, texted my friend and said “I turned on my tv and Mike Pence was talking so first off, fuck you very much for that, and second, no, my cable is not out.”

If you think about it, that’s pretty insane, really. We’re in the midst of a global pandemic and on the downward slope to a global depression, and the people who matter the least to me in making informed decisions for my future are the President and Vice-President. I literally will not listen to anything they tell me to do, because A.) they are fucking idiots and B.) they are DANGEROUS idiots. It’s a helluva way to run the country.

And it’s not just them. It’s a majority of the Republicans. That idiot in Georgia who we know stole his election just yesterday admitted he had no idea that the virus could be transmitted by asymptomatic people, something we have known for MONTHS.

They just can’t be trusted with anything.