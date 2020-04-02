Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Go get him, Joe!

Remember several centuries ago when the Democratic presidential primary was in full swing? One thing people liked about Joe Biden was that he beat up on Trump rather than criticizing his fellow candidates and re-litigating policy squabbles from the Obama years. If there’s one thing that unites our fractious party, it’s that we all despise Trump to the depths of our jaded, cynical souls.

Now that Biden pretty much has the nomination sewn up, the tone has changed a bit. Osita Nwanevu in The New Republic:

On Sunday, Biden made a virtual stop on Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd controversially asked him whether Trump had “blood on his hands” given the administration’s bungling of the coronavirus response so far. “I think that’s a little too harsh,” he replied. “I watched a prelim to your show where someone used the phrase that the president thinks out loud. He should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply.”

In a Friday piece for Politico, Ryan Lizza quoted an outside Biden adviser who seemed to offer a reason for his reticence. “Biden has a thin line,” he told Lizza. “As much as I dislike Trump and think what a bad job he’s doing, there’s a danger now that attacking him can backfire on you if you get too far out there. I don’t think the public wants to hear criticism of Trump right now.”

Trump almost cracked 50% approval in a recent Gallup poll. That might be the zenith of his “popularity” if his dead cat bounce continues to fizzle as wave after wave of appalling pandemic and economic news continues to rain down on our heads.

I’ve been watching more cable news than I ought to and reading too many articles. While outlets like The Times are rightly pilloried for idiotic headlines and both-sidesy coverage by the brain-dead Beltway gang, I’m somewhat encouraged by the heat other mainstream papers and networks have brought to bear on the Trump administration, particularly about Trump’s attempts to revise recent history and claim he always took the danger seriously when he publicly and loudly did not.

Trump won’t stop holding news conference/rallies and giving himself high-fives for his stellar performance, but the truth is he and his team screwed the pooch badly in the early handling of the crisis, his failures of leadership are ongoing, and hundreds of millions of Americans are already suffering needless hardship because of it.

Pence tries to hide behind Dr. Birx’s skirt whenever he is questioned on this, conflating criticism of Trump with disrespecting epidemiologists, front-line medical professionals, first responders, Mom and apple pie. That dog declines to hunt. It also points to a huge vulnerability that the Trump people know they have.

There’s a specific person who deserves blame for unconscionable negligence, a person in whose office the fabled buck stops, whether he likes it or not. And it’s the big-mouthed orange braggart who is constantly in our fucking faces as we anxiously seek news.

Nwanevu argues that in light of that, Biden should “go for the jugular” right now, particularly since that was an implicit campaign promise: that Biden would beat Trump “like a drum.”

I’m no campaign strategist, but that sounds about right to me. Biden has offered constructive criticism and called Kellyanne Conway’s bad-faith bluff, and that’s fine, but does that go far enough? Early in the campaign, Biden called Trump a Nazi-coddling white supremacist who’s destroying the soul of the country. It was true then, and it’s true now.

It’s also true that Trump is a feckless incompetent whose lack of skills and inability to understand and lead the government is hurting us every day. Maybe it’s time to say so and point to specific examples.

We can’t sit idly by while that orange prick tries to prematurely claim victory if heroic early local mitigation efforts and our soon-to-be overwhelmed hospitals manage to keep the casualty count below 200,000 instead of in the millions. Trump’s catastrophic failures of leadership have endangered every single one of us physically and harmed virtually everyone economically. Go get him, Joe!

PS: The DNC moved the Milwaukee convention to mid-August in hopes that it will be safe to have a convention then, which is still very much an open question. Democrats from Biden to sitting House and Senate reps and state and local officials are already pressing the feds to do something to secure the vote in November by leaning on states to prepare to register voters and hold elections in the middle of a pandemic.

Trump opposes that because he knows the more people vote, the more will vote to toss him out on his orange ass. I’ve contacted all three of my worthless Republican federal representatives about this. Maybe you can too if you agree it’s a critical issue?

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      different-church-lady

      If there’s one thing that unites our fractious party, it’s that we all despise Trump to the depths of our jaded, cynical properly functional souls.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      A Ghost to Most

      Someone needs to ask BS what is the acceptable body count for continuing his vanity grift. Wisconsin sounds like a fustercluck on its way to a disaster.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Who is this outside Biden advisor Lizza quotes, who doesn’t think the public wants to hear criticism of Trump right now? I see der Scheißgibbon getting plenty of criticism in the hardly liberal and not terribly courageous American mainstream media.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Sounds like Biden simply didn’t want to use the provocative “blood on his hands” phrase. Probably a good call. He’s criticized Trump plenty.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BobS

      There need to be two fronts- Biden’s words being diplomatically critical, with what he’s saying being supplemented and amplified by commercials that ‘take the gloves off’.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Fair Economist

      IMO Biden should use his platform to repeat the facts about Trump’s response, like insisting it was fifteen cases going to zero when he had been repeatedly warned a new Spanish Flu was possible. Then “clouds and shadows” – keep asking what Trump will do to prevent such a massive failure from occuring again. Who will he fire, what briefings he will follow, etc. Trump probably won’t do anything useful anyway, but even if he did nothing could give reasonable people confidence in him again, and Biden can keep talking endlessly about what Trump did wrong and asking why he hasn’t fixed it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      low-tech cyclist

      “It’s a little to harsh” for Biden to say Trump’s got blood on his hands??  Then WT everloving F was this Biden commercial about?  It basically says Trump is a clear and present danger to the American people whose (in)actions cost lives.

      (And then says the remedy is to vote for Biden in November. As if having Biden sworn in as President on January 20, 2021 would bring the dead of 2020 back to life.)

      I don’t think the Dems need to ‘attack’ Trump, they just have to tell the truth about what he isn’t doing right now that he should be doing, and what he is doing that’s making things worse.

      And they have to keep on doing so until either (a) it sinks in with the American people, which might take awhile, or (b) Trump actually starts doing the right thing, which would likely take until eternity.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Amir Khalid: I actually sort of agree. The public doesn’t want to hear “A bunch of you are about to die and it’s because Trump fucked this up exactly like he fucks everything up.”

      What people want to hear is that we’ll won’t have a catastrophe. Biden has to tread a thin line here.

      He also has to avoid making the whole thing sound too partisan, because the media will be really happy to pretend that Trump has pivoted into The Presidency and that Biden is just being a partisan whackjob.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mnemosyne

      I think I disagree with you slightly here, Betty. What Biden is trying to do is not only say that Trump is a fucking incompetent, but also say what he thinks we should be doing instead.

      And I still think that the Politico article happened because that “informal adviser” was pissed that Biden was not listening to him and went ahead to attack Trump’s incompetence anyway.

      It’s like people have been saying for a while: Berlusconi didn’t get defeated because people pointed out that he was an asshole, he got defeated because people pointed out he was fucking incompetent at his job. I do think that’s the most salient point to be hitting over and over and over again while we’re in the middle of a situation that Trump royally fucked up. Trump’s fans love that he’s an asshole, but they don’t love that he’s terrible at his actual job.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MoCA Ace

      @Fair Economist: This.

      Biden needs to be analytical and stick to facts.  Let the slowly (glacially) awakening pundits and other Dems get into the ral mean stuff.  You know, stay above the fray with a wink and a nod ;)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mnemosyne

      @low-tech cyclist:

      As Baud said, I think that Biden was refusing to use that specific phrase, not that he was declining to make the same argument using less inflammatory words. It’s a fine line, I admit, but Biden is treading it pretty well.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eemom

      For fuck’s sake, we’re gonna criticize Biden because he didn’t bite at the loaded bait dangled at him by the likes of Chuck fucking Todd, but used his own words instead?? JFC.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mnemosyne

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I finally figured out what people meant when they said that this is “Trump’s Katrina” for the media. It’s not that Trump has never catastrophically fucked up an emergency hurricane response before. It’s that he’s now fucked up an emergency response that actually affects the MSM in NYC and DC.

      That’s it. They didn’t give a shit about the Americans in Puerto Rico because they don’t know anyone there. But this is happening in their own home cities to people they know and it’s freaking them the fuck out.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      pacem appellant

      I am not a campaign strategist either, but not invoking “blood on his hands” is distancing himself personally from that very visceral phrase, while his campaign and its surrogates make that point. It’s also only April 2 (Oh, gods, how much longer can we endure this?), so there is plenty of time to pull the gloves off, and today isn’t that day. I presume that closer to election day, Such criticism will have more punch.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      Biden at least can hector Trump about finding and placing smart people in charge, standing the hell out of the way to let them work, and then being a megaphone for their advice. Compare and contrast with what Trump is doing instead.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mandalay

      O/T, but this morning Trump tweeted this:

      Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!

      Just to be clear, Trump is applauding the notion that Russia and Saudi Arabia will be cutting back production, which will benefit American oil companies, but raise gas prices at the pump.

      Trump doesn’t even bother to hide his direct intervention, nor his allegiance to the the oil & gas industry over the American consumer. So much for the free market.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      pacem appellant

      Another random thought: the media cycle is going to be 99.9% Covid-19, 0.09% Trump jucking the pooch, so with Biden’s barely visible airtime of 0.01%, he’s got to make it count. Acting responsibly will contract well with the orange-in-thief.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Right now, the GOP is salivating for any sort of attack by Biden they can turn on, to prove that he’s the real problem, attacking poor, hard-working President Trump while Americans are dying. He’s right to keep his ammo dry, and wait for the time when the nation agrees that Trump screwed the pooch, and only then, regretfully confess that “if Trump had listened – but he didn’t!”

      Remember, the GOP doesn’t care about truth, fairness, irony, etc. – they’ll throw a hissy fit over an innocuous pun comparing a name to a title, and they’ll get everyone, including a lot of people who really ought to know better, to call for their fainting couch over anything Biden says that can be misconstrued.

      So waiting, until the nation is ready to listen, is probably the wisest play. Remember, Trump can officially crow VICTORY!!!!!!!1!!!1!!!!elventy-one!! over 25,000 dead Americans – he’s predicted 100,000, after all! – when, with good testing, contact tracing, and a belief that US citizens can catch a virus while traveling, a competent President could have stopped the outbreak cold, with minimal death.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @Mandalay:

      “Hey everybody, I just made sure everything you buy or transport will be more expensive. Isn’t that great?”

      What a putz.

      On that topic, paid 75 cents less/gallon today than the last time I filled up, in March. Think every driving person in America doesn’t have things to use that extra money for ATM?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @eemom: I think I agree with you here. Like it or not, we’re in uncharted territory because things are going to be much worse than we expect it to be, and when businesses stay closed, jobs don’t come back, and there’s too many bodies to hide under the rug, people are going to be pissed. Joe’s a savvy enough politician to smell the blood in the water, and since it’s a sure bet that Trump won’t know what the fuck to do, all he has to do is be patient. Sooner or later, the voters are going to give Joe the rope to hang Trump with.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FFS, Biden has been criticizing Trump right band left.  He has been saying what should be done.  He didn’t say Trump had blood on his hands; OMG!  I bet he is going select a Republican as his running mate and cut Social Security too.

       

      He is doing what he should do.  And a big part of that is looking and acting like someone who is capable of being the leader of the whole country.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      James E Powell

      Now that Biden pretty much has the nomination sewn up,

      Not according to what I see on twitter! In my timeline, the same people who in 2016 were certain that Sanders would be declared the nominee right after Hillary Clinton was indicted now insist that Sanders must be declared the nominee because of Tara Reade. I didn’t go too far into it, but it seems that Alyssa Milano is somehow preventing all this from happening.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      germy

      @eemom:

      he didn’t bite at the loaded bait dangled at him by the likes of Chuck fucking Todd

      He was smart not to do that.  Chuck Todd, Jon Karl and others of their ilk love dramatic quotes.  Unfortunately, they then use those same dramatic quotes against the candidate (usually Democratic) so it’s wise not to play along.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      Nwanevu argues that in light of that, Biden should “go for the jugular” right now, particularly since that was an implicit campaign promise: that Biden would beat Trump “like a drum.”

      Political strategists always like this “go for the jugular stuff,” even though it clearly alienates and turns off a strong segment of voters.

      And I understand how people want to keep Trump hate alive.

      However, I think that strong attacks will go nowhere right now, and also get lost in the hurricane of pandemic related news.

      Right now, the news is focused on the virus. And people are focused on survival. I don’t know about other folk, but I watch less political news right now, because I just don’t care. And I need to get changing local information on how we are supposed to react to the pandemic.

      I think that more than bashing Trump for his stupidity with respect to the virus, there may be some value in pushing out strong suggestions of what he should be doing, especially if this might have some impact on his dumb decision making.

      But blasting him about the economy and taxes? Don’t matter.  When we come out of this, there will be a need for a lot of changes. No one really knows how much economic devastation we will be dealing with, and even though some will be eager to resume old battles, a lot of this will be irrelevant. Tax the rich? Sure, but how are you going to sustain hospitals which have lost their traditional revenue streams, make up for lost state revenues, and help businesses and industries which may have disappeared during the pandemic?

      I note that conservatives are renewing their bullshit that Trump is perfect and has handled the pandemic well.  And they continue their attack on the Democrats. I generally ignore this during the best of times, but it seems especially insane right now. I’ve come across some conservative commentary that acts as though the pandemic is not happening. But, like Trump, these people cannot help themselves. They are stuck. They are living in their own ideological fantasy land. They don’t see how foolish they look. But at this point, this crap doesn’t enrage me. I just don’t have time for it.

      I think that Biden should stock up his ammunition, but jab Trump judiciously. But maybe that’s just me.

      ETA: When I have more time, I may try to find a little political nugget. But I seem to recall that in one California gubernatorial primary, voters polled noted specifically that they voted against a challenger who had ramped up negative political ads. They were so turned off that they no longer listened to whatever his own message or policies were. Also, the negative ads did not discourage them or induce them not to vote. They wanted in part to punish this guy for going negative.

      I am pretty sure that the political consultant who advised this guy continued to get work, and kept selling the idea that going negative works.

      For some weird reason, this also reminds me of an old tv commercial, a commercial within a commercial where an actor kept flubbing his lines about “Mama mia, that’s a speecy meatball.” The commercial kept showing the fake jar of pasta sauce, and tons of people thought the commercial was for a real product. But it was an ad for Alka-Seltzer, the digestive aid.

      The marketing people got too wrapped up in how creative and funny their ad was, and forgot that the idea was to sell goddam Alka-Seltzer tablets.

      We all know that the Democrats, if victorious, are going to have to clean up Trump’s mess. And so I think that the core of the message should be on selling the idea that they are the ones who will get the job done, more than it should be on bashing Trump.

      And later, even the bashing should be purposeful. Trump always talks about how he loves to counter-punch. But he has a tired bag of tricks. When the Democrats do punch back, they should also let Trump know that they are not afraid of him, they know his tricks, but they are old, tired, lame and the Democrats have more power to slap him around. More than just going for the jugular, they need to expose Trump for the ineffectual windbag that he is.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @James E Powell:

      Wilmer “has a path.” That path includes wriggling through a four-inch cave opening, scaling a 17,000 foot mountain, and walking through a field of scorpions, but it’s a path and he can just shout his way through it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MoCA Ace

      @Mandalay:

      President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels,

      So?  They probably have to cut back that much because every pipeline, storage tank, and ship is sitting full of oil products as we speak… there is nowhere to put the shit.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      J R in WV

      The commercials don’t need writers, nor scripts. They just need Trump’s own statements on network TV, even quoting Faux News showing Trump’s live statements, repeatedly contradicting himself just hours after the previous false statement.

      Trump is such a soft target just because of his tendency to contradict himself so often. I’m glad Biden is going slow right now, he doesn’t need to be attacking Trump while Trump is failing so publicly and so transparently. Who was it who said “never interfere with your enemy when your enemy is busy damaging himself!” ??

      I’m putting a lot of time into various web comics of a wide variety. A distraction from the horror of Trump’s Plague.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Nicole

      I think the thing for us to spend our energy on is what Betty closed with- contacting our Congresscritters to make sure voting by mail, whether no-excuse-necessary absentee ballots, or whatever, is made possible.   Turnout will be up as long as people have access, and that’s what the GOP doesn’t want.  So that’s what we work for.  I was sure Biden wouldn’t end up the nominee because of his lackluster primary campaigns in ’88 and ’08, but he has stepped into circumstances tailor-made for a candidate like him, and that’s fine.  It’s on us to make sure the election happens, and that we give him as much of a majority in the House and Senate as possible.  And everywhere we can locally, too!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      germy

      You think COVID-19 is bad? Give me a break. Wait until Muslims hit critical mass in America. You’ll look back on these times fondly.— Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) April 1, 2020

      Sweetie everyone’s already washing their hands five+ times a day, covering their face, not shaking hands + avoiding bars. Not only are we already here, you’re all Muslim. Salam brother. https://t.co/m6MDbyRrWs— Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) April 2, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trollhattan

      @Brachiator:

      The Trump trench after four years is deeper than the eight-year Bush II trench, and that’s really saying something. An eight-year Trump trench would bust out somewhere in the Indian Ocean.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      I’m nagonna google Neil Boortz, but should I infer his comment was “serious”? Neocons gonna neocon I guess.

      I’m more worried about a hillbilly uprising.

      Reply

