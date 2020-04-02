WATCH: There may be nothing sweet about the coronavirus pandemic, but a German baker found a way to give his customers something to smile about by baking toilet paper-themed treats and cakes in face masks. pic.twitter.com/ZoiK4Qu3K4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2020

Confirmed #coronavirus infections around the world approached one million Thursday as the pandemic spread at a "near-exponential" rate, with a six-week-old baby becoming one of the youngest known victimshttps://t.co/VZBBJerumA — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 2, 2020

At least 7.2 billion people — 93% of the world's population — live in countries with travel restrictions as the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center https://t.co/RNklARoRbM — CNN International (@cnni) April 1, 2020

This is a global crisis. @amymaxmen, one of the best science reporters out there, takes us our of our privileged settings to where there are few if any ICUs, ventilators…#coronavirus https://t.co/fqVRysghPn — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 1, 2020

A coronavirus testing center for British health care workers opened at an IKEA store's parking lot in London, featuring several temporary structures, as deaths from COVID-19 climb in the U.K. https://t.co/ojdIGiimIA pic.twitter.com/QCjp5uaiy3 — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2020

“Doctors and nurses who speak out about the lack of personal protection equipment for hospital staff are being threatened with dismissal.” https://t.co/LCybIkY1LO — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 2, 2020

Edinburgh Fringe and four other major cultural festivals in the city cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/1Zo6CF64M9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 1, 2020

… Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe, the world’s biggest arts festival, will not take place for the first time in more than 70 years. The Military Tattoo, Edinburgh Art Festival and Edinburgh International Book Festival have also been cancelled. The five events attract audiences of about 4.4 million people each August. More than 25,000 artists, writers and performers from 70 countries take part in 5,000 events in the Scottish capital each year…

Chancellor Angela Merkel announces Germany's anti-virus restrictions will stay in place until at least 19 April https://t.co/TJSX6vCwCq pic.twitter.com/u59YWjWu5i — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 1, 2020

Spain sheds nearly 900,000 jobs since coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/4fSpQ73P4n pic.twitter.com/gLw9QU5Um2 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2020

Italians in lockdown assembled food baskets to help the poor and those not earning money during the pandemic. Residents hung baskets from windows with a sign asking people who can afford it to leave donations and people who cannot, to help themselves. https://t.co/ZhiNNQBgX7 pic.twitter.com/9CJ7AGUhh4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2020

JUST IN: Six new coronavirus deaths in Russia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 2, 2020

How do you lock down when your house is under water? This video, taken after heavy rains this afternoon, is from a displacement camp near Azaz, in northwestern Syria pic.twitter.com/80haCYApaa — Mark Cutts (@MarkCutts) April 1, 2020

Iran's official death toll from coronavirus passes 3,000 https://t.co/oWfTEBsvLq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 1, 2020

'Probably about 4 weeks behind Italy': How #COVID19 Will Hit India https://t.co/QCq3zMn5X0 via @NewYorker — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) April 2, 2020





Tablighi Jamaat: Who is the group blamed for India's new Covid-19 outbreak? https://t.co/JJHGU0fLN7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 2, 2020

Abe's offer of masks – two per household – came the day after experts had warned Japan was on the brink of a medical crisis as cases rose around the nation. #coronavirus https://t.co/vttXlDnm1t — IOL News (@IOL) April 2, 2020

Tokyo confirms 97 more COVID-19 cases in largest-single day number yet https://t.co/djOJXdUlnR — The Japan Times (@japantimes) April 2, 2020

JUST IN: 208 new cases of #Coronavirus and 5 new deaths in Malaysia. Total reaches to 3,116 confirmed cases and 50 deaths — Wars on the Brink (current focus coronavirus) (@WarsontheBrink) April 2, 2020

Indonesia confirms 13 new #coronavirus deaths, taking total to 170, plus 113 new infections for a total of 1,790 — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) April 2, 2020

BREAKING: The Philippines now has 2,633 confirmed coronavirus disease cases after the DOH announced 322 new patients. https://t.co/moSfrfy7Xl — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) April 2, 2020

"I will bury you": Philippine's Duterte warns that anyone breaking coronavirus lockdown can be shot dead https://t.co/jnyVGjk0jT — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 2, 2020

North Korea to receive World Health Organization aid, despite country's claim it has no cases https://t.co/834Jvn9YwP pic.twitter.com/Oo07oSFH8f — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 1, 2020

Fight against coronavirus in Africa is an "existential war for the continent" https://t.co/Edo2PzrmBP pic.twitter.com/gMyVkiqKct — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2020

“If we do not go out, we cannot eat.” 🇳🇬 Nigeria's main cities are under #coronavirus lockdown for at least 2 weeks as the government shuts markets and disinfects streetspic.twitter.com/76ldPYanEi — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 2, 2020

South Africa security forces fire rubber bullets at people defying coronavirus stay-at-home orders https://t.co/lRwHeozoz2 pic.twitter.com/VrHrgNQ3bT — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2020

"I am not seeing this as a holiday at all" Australians returning from overseas are now required to stay in hotel quarantine for 14 days https://t.co/Sa4AcT0jbc pic.twitter.com/Qy4ZKaHY1X — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 1, 2020

Bolsonaro’s rejection of international recommendations has sparked political outrage, alienating the populist president from one-time allies and igniting calls for his impeachment. https://t.co/CkXFN9YvKb — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2020