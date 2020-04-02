Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Wednesday/Thursday, April 1/2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Wednesday/Thursday, April 1/2

      OzarkHillbilly

      Coronavirus spread at Rikers is a ‘public health disaster’, says jail’s top doctor

      The top doctor at Rikers Island said the coronavirus-hit New York jail is a “public health disaster unfolding before our eyes” as he warned of the rapidly rising number of infections in the city’s jails. In just 12 days, Ross MacDonald, the jail’s chief physician, said confirmed cases at Rikers had soared from one to nearly 200.
      …………………………
      He warned that it is “unlikely” they will be able to stop the growth, predicting that 20% of those infected will need hospital treatment and 5% ventilators. He also called for the release of “as many vulnerable people as possible”.

      ……………………………………

      Jared Trujillo, president of the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys, said Rikers was effectively the centre of the entire pandemic.

      “Now, Rikers proportionately is the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic and our clients are terrified, my members of the union are horrified about it, they’re horrified for their clients, being in court is dangerous for them. We have about two dozen members, probably more, that have either tested positive or just showing signs of Covid-19.” For some vulnerable prisoners, he added, being in jail amid a coronavirus outbreak is “ultimately a death sentence for them”.

      He claimed a lot of inmates, many of whom he said are pre-trial, don’t have access to hand sanitiser or soap, are “caged” in large communal areas and that many clients have complained that they are not having symptoms of illness taken seriously. He said the current environment is also having an impact on their mental health. “Just psychologically it’s really horrifying for people because they’re hearing that these people that they’ve been in close contact with, that they have been caged with for some length of time, have an illness, have a contagion, and there’s just nothing they can do.”

      Unless more action is taken to release people from Rikers, he warned: “The conditions will only get worse.”

      prufrock

      @WereBear: I’m thinking of one huge retirement condo community in Clearwater that will be utterly devastated.

      As far as the churches go, most of them have suspended services voluntarily. Only the most committed moron ministers are still trying to grift.

      WereBear

      @OzarkHillbilly:  Except it will be given to a minion who will make it into a disaster because they want to skim some money off the top.

      Like our current PPE crisis caused by blatant profiteering. Organized by the White House.

      WereBear

      @prufrock: Only the most committed moron ministers are still trying to grift.

       
      Yes, but Florida has more of them than most :(

      My SBC-drenched childhood there tips me off about that. It also sends a scofflaw message.

