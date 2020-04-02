Globally, more than 900,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The U.S. has by far the highest national tally in the world, with over 209,000 confirmed cases. Tracking the virus: https://t.co/3h11JUI6qI pic.twitter.com/snALFuJDTp — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2020

More than 5,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/zTdPPfjqky — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus: US sees record 884 deaths in one day https://t.co/SqiLQj2wKS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 2, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "The one thing I want people to understand, that as you collect real data, you can modify the model. So although we need to anticipate that there would be 100,000-200,000 deaths, we don't necessarily have to accept that as inevitable." https://t.co/ezhAovBV74 pic.twitter.com/1yHfM1U9E3 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 1, 2020

Wondering how the #Covid19 pandemic will play out across the many regions and communities of America? @DrewQJoseph has a smart look at what we can expect. https://t.co/mwmpYgDo23 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 1, 2020

American #COVID19 cases are tracking far younger than has been seen elsewhere.

Why?

2/3s of the U.S. is overweight or obese, & nearly 1/2 of adults have high blood pressure. In Philadelphia, 56% of conf'ed cases are <40. https://t.co/uQhk60u3i9 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 2, 2020

Only a portion of the medical supplies flown to the US by FEMA are being allotted to critical hotspots, a spokesperson has said. The rest will resupply the private market, where states have been in competition with each other to get hold of supplies. https://t.co/jiz3EJl9NA — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

Latest expert modeling of the US trajectory of this pandemic. Note this prediction depends on adherence to current precautions, including but not limited to social distancing, to avoid the situation changing "dramatically for the worse" by comparison. https://t.co/rA42LRkhK4 pic.twitter.com/yd1GwrvmgL — Sean Hecht (@seanhecht) March 31, 2020

Differing death tolls in California and Louisiana hint at the urgency to "flatten the curve," experts say. https://t.co/eCDHD6sdka — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2020

More than 24,000 Americans remain stuck overseas and need help to get home, but assistance may be increasingly hard to come by, authorities said. https://t.co/E6wEOvPoKf — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2020





The Strategic National Stockpile is deploying the last round of shipments in its inventory, depleting the bulk of its protective gear, a source says https://t.co/NJgRVTAaLn — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020

Think you can tell who has coronavirus? People can spread the virus for two days before they are symptomatic — and for every three infected people who show symptoms, one infected person doesn't.https://t.co/eiIp1EA6I9 — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 2, 2020

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "We should start looking forward to understand how this experience is going to change us—or how it should change us. "I don’t think we get back to normal. I think we get to a new normal." https://t.co/qWgvqUCfl8 pic.twitter.com/Md2lT5TpN6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2020

"You have all these things that keep changing every single day," said a medical resident who works at multiple public hospitals in Brooklyn. "It's very terrifying to be flying the plane at the same time you're building it." https://t.co/mGm3LgdS36 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2020

If you've ever driven into NYC via the Holland Tunnel, you know how jaw-dropping this photo is.

This is what it looked like today during what would’ve been the height of rush hour.

It was taken by @northjersey's phenomenal drone team of @DanielleParhiz & @spotnewsphotog. pic.twitter.com/9DnyVXk3JU — Scott Fallon (@NewsFallon) April 1, 2020

Doctors at a Los Angeles hospital say an increase in patients showing Covid-19 symptoms has led to the rationing of protective equipment for medical workers. https://t.co/CyqjiLMuLp — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

NEW: “We’re in a battle with an unseen enemy, and we have to be fully mobilized in a way that’s never been seen in our careers,” said Dr. Stephen Parodi, an infectious disease expert in California. #COVID19 📝: @ahartreports/@annabarryjester https://t.co/myuDHLcePz — Kaiser Health News (@KHNews) April 2, 2020

Arizona National Guard uses UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to airlift personal protective equipment to health care workers fighting coronavirus pandemic in Navajo County in northeastern Arizona. There are at least 1,289 cases of coronavirus in the state. https://t.co/smktPikniB pic.twitter.com/CDqYAJSgs0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2020

Arizona “personal hygiene services,” like salons, are allowed to remain open, but worry about contributing to the coronavirus’ spread. If they close voluntarily, they fear they won’t receive the same financial support as businesses shut down by the state. https://t.co/azlczRjhKq — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2020

Just days after New Mexico’s governor warned the coronavirus could “wipe out” tribal nations, the president of the Navajo Nation tells @ABC News he believes aggressive measures being taken now will help contain the disease. https://t.co/FiTAc2Ch4m — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2020

About 70 people in their 20s chartered a plane from Texas, to Mexico for spring break — against official advice asking people to avoid nonessential air travel and gathering in large groups. Now 44 of those people have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/dXeOGotnX1 — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

The image created a backlash on social media, with some wondering why the city didn’t place the homeless inside the Cashman Center or even in some of Las Vegas’ now mostly-vacant hotel rooms. https://t.co/p7CvnoubcI — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2020

A trio of Hawaiian mayors asked President Trump on Wednesday to halt nonessential out-of-state travel to the islands. https://t.co/4inubMylnr — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship are “essential business” and therefore exempt from this stay-at-home executive order https://t.co/XMGpHMl9cz — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020

ron desantis knows that the minute floridian seniors start dropping dead in the 1000+ x day range, trump's going to throw him under the bus, right? — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) March 31, 2020