Alpaca on the loose!!!! pic.twitter.com/JcWMwnB1UX
— The Dodo (@dodo) March 28, 2020
I don’t blame Maggie; some shepherds keep a llama or two with their flocks to deter coyotes, and it seems to work! (Video is from a private post-Harvey ‘sanctuary’ for abandoned livestock.)
Please join us Wednesday. It wouldn't be any fun without you. #Covid19 https://t.co/g9vEMpnl4N
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 30, 2020
Virus-dodging tip if you MUST go. The "live" monitor on Google Maps. Click on a business and there's a bar graph of how busy it is. The relative measure might be calibrated against pre-covid traffic, but it works. Bump here because people going out at 1am trying to avoid people. pic.twitter.com/3HfN2wk5cI
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 31, 2020
I was SO excited to talk with @kenjilopezalt, consistently one of my fave food/cookbook authors since discovering @seriouseats years ago, about #coronavirus and food. Kenji's book, The Food Lab, is on my Julia Child/Marcella Hazan essential cookbook shelf. Yes, it's that good. https://t.co/pnYRdekSKz
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 31, 2020
The kids next door are playing "coronavirus tag," and one just shouted "you're going to die!"
— Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) March 30, 2020
