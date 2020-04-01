Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Ducks and Puppies and Kitties

by

This post is in: ,

I had some requests for photos of my critters. Zander and Emma are MIA, they did not want to be bothered with photos today. I did manage to get the ducks to play along. They were spread out all over the yard, a sure sign of spring.

Mabel asking, “Why the heck are you following me, stalker?”

Penelope Pearl and Maddie haven’t quite caught on that I’m snapping them next.

Maddie, feathers ruffled, which is her usual manner when I’m around. I’m not her favorite person.

And finally, fan-favorite, Penelope

Next up, my officemates unconcerned with the day’s happenings, knowing I’m stocked up on the important things: their food.

I had put Scout’s blanket away around Christmas time, tucked it in the ottoman before a party and then forgot about it. She kept stealing my blanket and in the middle of scolding her the other day, I realized she needed her blanket. Problem solved.

Gabe asking nicely to go outside. The cats are so great about going outside. They come in when I call, never jump the fence and play nice with the ducks. Here Gabe waits patiently for the temperature to be warm enough for the patio door to be opened.

And finally the big guy. This is going to be a difficult week for me. On Friday it will be a year (!!) since I almost lost him. It’s easy to forget these days he was paralyzed for ten days just a year ago. I went back and read your comments today and seriously, you guys were a lifeline, helping me get through those long sleepless nights and hard days. Today, you’d never know it ever happened.  Grateful for every day I can, without thinking about it, yell at him for being a stubborn pain in my ass. He’s the biggest love and most stubborn, good boy ever!

One final thought:

Respite Open Thread: Ducks and Puppies and Kitties 6

I’m on my second week of working for clients who cannot pay me, but they need my help and I’m sure that down the road, as things get better, they will be able. We are all navigating the new reality of SBA loans and grants and unemployment insurance for the self-employed. The dogs and I walk every day and I reach out and check on friends and family often. Other than that, coping here.

How are you doing? Thinking of the words of encouragement you all gave me a year ago, I hope this place offers you the same during these strange and stressful times.

Respite open thread.

 

 

    13Comments

    3.

      CaseyL

      My god, has it been a year?  Tempus fugits, all right.  Delightful to hear Bixby is fully recovered!  And as always, thank you for sharing the critters with us.   I didn’t know Maddie disliked you; ungrateful baggage.

      My kitties, who usually do their napping upstairs in bed, have started to do some of it on the ottoman by the sofa, so we can all be near one another.   It’s quit endearing.

      I’m holding out pretty well.  Online has enough content to keep me entertained, and there are always books to read.  I wish I was more active, though.  I may tune into an On Demand music channel and dance around a bit.

      This blog, the FPers and people here, are a godsend.  News, commentary, learned discourse (and the other kind), conversation and snark, all in one place.  THANK YOU BJ

      Reply
    4.

      Sab

      Why do duckbills make those particular birds so cute?

      Reply
    7.

      John Revolta

      @Uncle Cosmo: I dunno about the cat but that Maddie is one big old hunk o’duck!

      ETA: Okay, I see she is just “ruffled”. Never mind! She looks pretty funny though with her little feets sticking out of this big blimp body.

      Reply
    9.

      Redshift

      If you wanted to do a post about the new unemployment insurance at some point, in sure it would be appreciated. It’s not my personal situation, but I know plenty of people who it applies to. (And in light of the “Democratic establishment rolled over and the relief bill is just corporate bailouts” rhetoric floating around, there are people who don’t know they need to know.)

      Sorry to put this in a respite thread, but since you brought it up…

      Reply
    10.

      BC in Illinois

      My daughter just sent four pictures from today of the four g’kids — 4th grade, 2nd grade, k’garten, preschool — each looking at a screen or mobile device. The p’schooler is just being entertained, the k’gartener is learning about bananas and their flowers, and the older two — who go to the St Louis Language Immersion School (a St Louis Public School, where they are learning Chinese) — are now learning the Chinese for “mute your microphone.”

      This generation will grow up with a different skill set than their Millennial parents and Boomer g’parents.

      Reply
    13.

      Nicole

      Love the photos; thank you!  It dawned on me this week, while on a solitary run in Central Park that the mallards must be incubating eggs right now, because I’ve only seen a few male mallard ducks out by themselves the past week.  DUCKLINGS ARE ON THE WAY.

      I haven’t had too much time to comment this week; we’re doing our best to stay busy, but I’m enjoying reading everyone here- FPers and commenters both.  Thanks for being entertaining and informative.

      Reply

