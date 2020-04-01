I had some requests for photos of my critters. Zander and Emma are MIA, they did not want to be bothered with photos today. I did manage to get the ducks to play along. They were spread out all over the yard, a sure sign of spring.

Mabel asking, “Why the heck are you following me, stalker?”

Penelope Pearl and Maddie haven’t quite caught on that I’m snapping them next.

Maddie, feathers ruffled, which is her usual manner when I’m around. I’m not her favorite person.

And finally, fan-favorite, Penelope

Next up, my officemates unconcerned with the day’s happenings, knowing I’m stocked up on the important things: their food.

I had put Scout’s blanket away around Christmas time, tucked it in the ottoman before a party and then forgot about it. She kept stealing my blanket and in the middle of scolding her the other day, I realized she needed her blanket. Problem solved.

Gabe asking nicely to go outside. The cats are so great about going outside. They come in when I call, never jump the fence and play nice with the ducks. Here Gabe waits patiently for the temperature to be warm enough for the patio door to be opened.

And finally the big guy. This is going to be a difficult week for me. On Friday it will be a year (!!) since I almost lost him. It’s easy to forget these days he was paralyzed for ten days just a year ago. I went back and read your comments today and seriously, you guys were a lifeline, helping me get through those long sleepless nights and hard days. Today, you’d never know it ever happened. Grateful for every day I can, without thinking about it, yell at him for being a stubborn pain in my ass. He’s the biggest love and most stubborn, good boy ever!

One final thought:

I’m on my second week of working for clients who cannot pay me, but they need my help and I’m sure that down the road, as things get better, they will be able. We are all navigating the new reality of SBA loans and grants and unemployment insurance for the self-employed. The dogs and I walk every day and I reach out and check on friends and family often. Other than that, coping here.

How are you doing? Thinking of the words of encouragement you all gave me a year ago, I hope this place offers you the same during these strange and stressful times.

Respite open thread.