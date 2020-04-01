This is an invitation to everyone to add one good thing to this thread. Even if all you can muster is to link to the Stayin’ Inside music video or the awesome teacher singing I Will Survive, or anything else fun that has already been posted here or there in a thread, please do that.

I can’t be the only one who feels a wave of anxiety at some point, nearly every day. If enough people chime in and we can get a good collection of inspiration and distraction, I’ll add this to the list in the sidebar. Sort of an “In case of emergency, break glass” thread.

Together we can make a collection of good things, things that inspire us and help us feel good about some of our fellow humans, even in this scary time.

Here’s mine. This is BG’s 8-year-old son, reading to Bear in his crate. Bear is the new pup they brought home on Sunday. This makes me happy, and gives me hope.

If you’re not one of the people rolling their eyes at this thread, please chime in!

*That’s not an upper limit of one.