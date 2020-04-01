Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One Good Thing

by

This post is in: 

This is an invitation to everyone to add one good thing to this thread.  Even if all you can muster is to link to the Stayin’ Inside music video or the awesome teacher singing I Will Survive, or anything else fun that has already been posted here or there in a thread, please do that.

I can’t be the only one who feels a wave of anxiety at some point, nearly every day.  If enough people chime in and we can get a good collection of inspiration and distraction, I’ll add this to the list in the sidebar.  Sort of an “In case of emergency, break glass” thread.

Together we can make a collection of good things, things that inspire us and help us feel good about some of our fellow humans, even in this scary time.

Here’s mine.  This is BG’s 8-year-old son, reading to Bear in his crate.  Bear is the new pup they brought home on Sunday.  This makes me happy, and gives me hope.

One Good Thing

If you’re not one of the people rolling their eyes at this thread, please chime in!

*That’s not an upper limit of one.

  • BGinCHI
  • blackcatsrule
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • MattF
  • Sab
  • Van Buren

    9Comments

      Sab

      New pup who shouldn’t have found a home in this uncertain environment, yet he did. Yay. Hang in there. New pups are trying, but they grow out of it.

      blackcatsrule

      I’m getting to spend more time with my kitties.  They were spoiled already; another few weeks of this and they will be insufferable!

      BGinCHI

      We just figured all good dogs deserve an education.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Well, I was afraid of this. There’s been an increase in crime locally. To wit: The dog stole an entire sandwich (evidence destroyed) and 8 oz block of Gruyere cheese (caught in the act and recovered).

      He’s always mooching, but never resorted to outright theft off the table before. Or at least never succeeded.

      He is not receiving very friendly treatment from anyone at the moment.

      Van Buren

      Where I sit I can see my garden, and it makes me happy to think that soon, bees and butterflies will be busy doing their thing, and by late summer, birds will be feasting on sunflower seeds.

      Sab

      @Sab: Also everyone at hone who wants a dog or cat but never had time? You got time, and shelters are still havibg to kill them. Go get them.

