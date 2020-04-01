On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good morning everyone,

Month 2 begins. Looks like this will be a tough one. Grid yourself.

In previous dispatches On The Road, we’ve visited all the missions in Los Angeles to the Mexican border, now we head north(or actually west for a bit). I grew up in Ventura County and have seen the exterior of Mission San Buenaventura many times as we past it on the freeway or surface streets, I’d never been inside. This visit was made on a return from a meetup of the local photography group’s visit to Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Mission San Buenaventura is one of the smallest missions that I’ve visited, it takes up about 3-4 storefronts in downtown Ventura. It was founded in 1782 as the ninth and last mission personally dedicated by Father(now Saint) Serra. It was once much larger but shrunk to the chapel, a small garden and the gift shop.