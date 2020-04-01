Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Mission San Buenaventura

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good morning everyone,

Month 2 begins. Looks like this will be a tough one. Grid yourself.

In previous dispatches On The Road, we’ve visited all the missions in Los Angeles to the Mexican border, now we head north(or actually west for a bit). I grew up in Ventura County and have seen the exterior of Mission San Buenaventura many times as we past it on the freeway or surface streets, I’d never been inside. This visit was made on a return from a meetup of the local photography group’s visit to Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Mission San Buenaventura is one of the smallest missions that I’ve visited, it takes up about 3-4 storefronts in downtown Ventura. It was founded in 1782 as the ninth and last mission personally dedicated by Father(now Saint) Serra. It was once much larger but shrunk to the chapel, a small garden and the gift shop.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura 6
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

Front of the chapel at Mission San Buenaventura.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura 4
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

Infrared shot of Mission San Buenaventura from a park across the street from the mission.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura 5
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

This is a shot of the Mission’s bell tower from the garden, what’s interesting is that the lawn doesn’t glow white. I didn’t notice at the time, but it’s fake grass.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura 3
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

This fountain is midway between the gift shop and the mission chapel.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura 1
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

The is the view of the mission chapel from the rear door.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura 2
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

Fisheye view of the alter at Mission San Buenaventura.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Mission San Buenaventura
Ventura, CANovember 23, 2019

The alter inside the chapel at Mission San Benoventura.

