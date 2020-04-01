Jared Kushner is demanding his tenants keep paying rent — while asking for leniency from his creditors: WaPo reporterhttps://t.co/yhxnv6z8l7 — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 28, 2020

And then there’s GOP fundraiser Mike Gula!

Trump is oddly certain that COVID supplies are being stolen. Meanwhile, a Republican operative is oddly certain it makes financial sense for him to shutter his fundraising consultancy and instead launch a company selling those impossible-to-get COVID supplies. — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) March 31, 2020

Most people would probably think it was a bad bet to quit your profession entirely, for a business model based on the scarcity of medical supplies over the next few weeks or possibly months. But not him. He sees, as I said… oddly certain. https://t.co/lbdM8AT6v2 — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) March 31, 2020

How many of these impossible-to-get masks has this guy suddenly gotten access to? “We are getting ready to fill 100 million-unit mask orders.” Geez! So weird! — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) March 31, 2020

I figure it’s even odds Gula doesn’t actually have access to this mysterious supply, any more than that Nigerian ‘prince’ online has access to ONE MILLION DOLLARS (US$). But if desperate people wire him a bunch of money for stuff that doesn’t exist… who’s gonna complain they were rooked?

And if they do, well, it’s what a BSD salesguy does, overselling his prospects, sure he may have exaggerated his holdings slightly in the heat of the deal, but his intentions were only the best!

(He just better be giving the Oval Office Occupant a taste, something to wet his beak, is all I’m saying…)