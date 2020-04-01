Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

How has Obama failed you today?

Wetsuit optional.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

What fresh hell is this?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This is how realignments happen…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Also, too.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Reality always wins in the end.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Mission Accomplished!

Lighten up, Francis.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is a big f—–g deal.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night ‘Trump Crime Cartel’ Open Thread: Profiteering on the Pandemic

Late Night ‘Trump Crime Cartel’ Open Thread: Profiteering on the Pandemic

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

And then there’s GOP fundraiser Mike Gula!

I figure it’s even odds Gula doesn’t actually have access to this mysterious supply, any more than that Nigerian ‘prince’ online has access to ONE MILLION DOLLARS (US$). But if desperate people wire him a bunch of money for stuff that doesn’t exist… who’s gonna complain they were rooked?

And if they do, well, it’s what a BSD salesguy does, overselling his prospects, sure he may have exaggerated his holdings slightly in the heat of the deal, but his intentions were only the best!

(He just better be giving the Oval Office Occupant a taste, something to wet his beak, is all I’m saying…)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ema
  • joel hanes
  • Mary G
  • Mnemosyne
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      joel hanes

       

      re Pallone and mysterious supplies of masks and such

      This is exactly why Trump has mostly not invoked the provisions of the DPA for pandemic materiel, and why the allocation of such materiel has mysteriously been assigned to FEMA and not to HHS.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      This belonged in the earlier goat thread, but I just saw it:

      “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about with goats.” pic.twitter.com/El9rdVzHgz— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 31, 2020

      Baby goats jumping is one of my go-to self-soothing Internet searches.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      ema

      Speaking of crime cartels:

      Cash-strapped Americans — even those who lost their jobs — can’t expect to catch a break on their credit report if they miss a loan, rent or mortgage payment because of the coronavirus pandemic, a new report said Tuesday.

      The powerful financial industry successfully lobbied Congress to reject a moratorium on recording missed and late payments on credit reports during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mnemosyne

      As mrmoshpotato said below, it’s a bust-out. The country has served its purpose and now the Republicans are breaking stuff and looting on their way out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.