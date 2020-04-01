Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election Year Open Thread: Happy Thoughts

Election Year Open Thread: Happy Thoughts

by | 78 Comments

Dana Houle is a long-term campaign professional:


(LBJ knew when to hold ’em, when to fold ’em, and when to walk away. Unlike certain other incumbents.)

Mike Francesca, sports radio macher & lifetime Trump guy (really — he’s known Don since they were both teenagers):


Biden, who does not currently hold office, has been struggling to stay in the public eye as the coronavirus forced millions of Americans inside their homes. While Trump has held daily televised briefings about the virus, Biden has had to shut down fundraisers and other campaign events, and election officials in many states have postponed their nominating contests.

Still, the poll found that the number of people who approve of Trump in general, and also those who like the way he has handled the U.S. coronavirus response, had changed very little over the past few weeks. About 44% said they approved of Trump’s overall performance and 48% said they liked the way he had responded to the coronavirus outbreak.

That compared with a 70% approval rating among respondents for their state governors’ handling of the pandemic.

Trump initially underplayed the severity of the coronavirus, sparred with governors over their requests for medical supplies and floated the idea of reopening the economy against the advice of public health officials. But he shifted course to back extending the shutdown measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The poll showed that the coronavirus had rattled the entire country, with 89% saying they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned by the respiratory disease.

Twenty-six percent of adults in the United States said they had lost their jobs or been furloughed as stores closed and employers were forced to cut back on staffing because of guidance from health officials for people to stay at home. That was up 3 percentage points from a similar poll that ran last week…

My hot take? People unconsciously differentiate between ‘the crisis leader in the WH’ and ‘that putz on the TV making an ass of himself every day’. They won’t, under those circumstances, vote a sitting President out… but they won’t show up at the voting booth to keep the guy in, either. Which means — as ever — that it’s up to us to push up turnout for Biden.

    78Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Kellyanne’s still alive? I’ll bet not only is she toxic to the virus, if you stand close to her you’ll be inside her sphere of viral invincibility! But you’ll also be next to Kellyanne, so…call it a draw?

      Joe’s probably more shrewd than folks want to allow, e.g., timing his entry into the field long after nearly everybody. All he has to do for for now is address COVID-19 on various platforms and act like not-Trump. Which is automatic in his case.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Biden called Kellyanne C’s bluff

      This is really shrewd. Either Trump takes Biden’s call, which elevates Biden’s stature, or he doesn’t & he looks like a coward.

      Trump and his minions will bluster and rant and then they will find some way of weaseling out. So, coward plus added obfuscation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      There is no way trumpov wins in November – it’s all way, way downhill from here for him – and yet we must fight as if he’s almost certain to win.

      (he’s going to get creamed, though!  warms my soul :)

      The GOP is seriously under-estimating the overwhelming desire of a majority of voters to simply get rid of trumpov.  Full stop.  Even a rock, or a pile of turds, wouldn’t be holding back ventilators from blue states in order to favor red states.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      By the way, for those of us (which is to say all of us) who suspected that Trump and his family are trying to profit off of this, collect your winnings:

      Exclusive: Kushner Firm Built the Coronavirus Website Trump Promised

      On March 13, President Donald Trump promised Americans they would soon be able to access a new website that would ask them about their symptoms and direct them to nearby coronavirus testing sites. He said Google was helping.

      That wasn’t true. But in the following days, Oscar Health—a health-insurance company closely connected to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner—developed a government website with the features the president had described. A team of Oscar engineers, project managers, and executives spent about five days building a stand-alone website at the government’s request, an Oscar spokesperson told The Atlantic. The company even dispatched two employees from New York to meet in person with federal officials in Washington, D.C., the spokesperson said. Then the website was suddenly and mysteriously scrapped.
      The site would not have helped many Americans even if it had launched. Today, more than two weeks after the president promised a national network of drive-through test sites, only a handful of such sites have opened, and fewer than 1 million Americans have been tested.

      I know, I was shocked too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      And that WaPo tweet sums it up well: no rally-round-the-flag effect for this jackass.  A majority of voters are ready to change horses mid-stream because this time, well, ANYONE would do a better job.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Jeffro:

      The GOP is seriously under-estimating the overwhelming desire of a majority of voters to simply get rid of trumpov.

      Hell, the 2018 midterms showed that, and that was before a once-in-a-century pandemic and with a healthy job and stock market.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Captain C

      “Now 200,000 people are disposable?”  — Mike Francesa

      Put that next to footage of Deadbeat Donnie talking about how 200,000 dead are a win and you may just have a devastating ad.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mad citizen

      @eric: This is a GREAT idea! Bravo.

      I’ll say again, I would not be surprised if the Orange One bails at some point during the year. And he won’t care when and how it puts the party left behind in a bind.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Uncle Cholmondeley

      Biden shouldn’t offer to call — he just just call.  And have someone recording everything.  It could be turned into an effective ad, it seems to me.

      Google “looking for Rudy” to see how it was done effectively 30 years ago (!

      ETA:  eric beat me to the idea, but you should still watch the Looking for Rudy ad.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eric

      @mad citizen: Fox News has it top of the fold on their webpage.  Interesting to see how this plays.  If trump says no, were I biden i would call cuomo and offer help/advice.  then dewine.  go for it

      Reply
    14. 14.

      West of the Cascades

      “LBJ knew when to hold ’em, when to fold ’em, and when to walk away. Unlike certain other incumbents.”

      and unlike certain prominent but stubborn candidates who can’t break 30% in their party’s primary elections …

      Reply
    15. 15.

      A Ghost to Most

      t* got an abnormally small bump.

      /Beavis

      Well, our driveway has now become the right of way for the big dig. Trucks parked in inconvenient places, hard hats everywhere. I had to “momback” my wife out of the garage to avoid a stray pickup.

      At least we will have something to watch this month.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      kindness

      Trump is playing Bernie’s game.  Trump thinks he can win it all with just his base.  No one has explained to Trump his base is 38% of the citizenry.

      Bad at math I guess.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BruceJ

      unlike in 2016 the Democratic nominee doesn’t make them feel like they’re in some kind of existential moral quandary

      Gee, what a convoluted way of saying ‘She had gurl cooties!’

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eric

      @WaterGirl: he is a new york sports guy, with an emphasis on new york.   new yorkers like him take being a new yorker seriously, and this was an attack on new yorkers taking care of new yorkers under horrific conditions.   it is a provinical and visceral reaction, and i dont mean those in any pejorative sense.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Dangerman

      On this very date, Mar. 31, 1968, we gathered in the college dorm living room to watch Lyndon Johnson announce that he was standing down from reelection…

      DAMN, I didn’t realize it was so late in the year …

      I still think there is a nonzero chance Trump stands down. If it’s clear he’s gonna get his ass handed to him, he will declare victory, say he was the greatest president ever, say we plebes don’t deserve him so we can all go DIAF, request his bust replaces Washington’s on Rushmore, and walk away. Of course, this assumes that the game isn’t rigged.

      Damn unlikely, but if I had some good odds, I’d still take that bet right now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RedDirtGirl

      What do people here think about the sexual assault accusation against Biden? It’s not getting much media attention, but it is out there now. Can we get Warren back in the race?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mary G

      @Mary G:

      Governor DeSantis now says he'll take the 49 Floridians off the cruise ship sitting of his shores. He won't take the other 250 Americans or the 400 Canadians. So much for the country pulling together. Thanks for the national leadership @realDonaldTrump— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 1, 2020

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      Why is DeBlasio giving any sort of updates at all?  Didn’t he want to keep the schools and bars and what not open?  Is it just to spite/try to outshine Cuomo?  Man, what a jackass.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      Meanwhile, Henry Olsen killing time during the pandemic by speculating on how AOC rises to power in just a few short years.

      Can’t really tell if it’s scaremongering for him and his crowd or just a wank-fest for him.  Not really inclined to read it again to find out.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @RedDirtGirl

      Give it as much credence as the one thrown at Warren.

      Occam’s Razor says if it didn’t arise either of the times he was on the ticket as Veep, there’s no there there.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      From Vanity Fair:

      In a White House meeting around this time, Kushner told people that Cuomo was being an alarmist. “I have all this data about ICU capacity. I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn’t need all the ventilators,” Kushner said, according to a person present. During an interview on Hannityon March 26, Trump said: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

      Jesus take the wheel.
      This little shit is ruining the country.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mary G

      Scoop: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared with his cabinet a video he claimed was evidence of Iran concealing coronavirus deaths by dropping bodies in garbage dumps. Hours later, his office realized it was actually a clip from a 2007 Hallmark mini-serieshttps://t.co/IkTpIfzfOl— Axios (@axios) April 1, 2020

      Reply
    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      The CW about T* stepping down has been that he can’t, because the instant he’s out of office, State Attorneys General are going to line up to file a carload of criminal charges against him – the kind he can’t pardon himself out of.  Now, if he bugs out in the middle of the night and heads off to a dacha in Russia….

      Reply
    40. 40.

      LuciaMia

      I dont care how well the numbers look, how good the polling. Im not gonna completely exhale till around 2AM November 4th.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Patricia Kayden

      Nancy Pelosi on CNN on McConnell's impeachment remarks: "I think that's an admission that perhaps the president and the Majority Leader cannot handle the job. We have a life and death situation … They should not try to hide behind an excuse for why they did not take action."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 1, 2020

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JPL

      Bunch of military men and Barr on stage shoulder to shoulder and the president spoke about social distancing.   Then my tv went click.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      LuciaMia

       I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this.

      Cause thats who we want in government. Someome who has to learn or fake it on the fly.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @CaseyL: He could just make coronavirus aid contingent on them dropping the charges. I’ve been assuming that’s coming sooner or later.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ruckus

      @CaseyL:

      Not sure how he could sneak out in the middle of the night without the secret service hanging around. And would vlad want him there…..

      Reply
    50. 50.

      NotMax

      @Jeffro

      (a) It goes with the territory. Part of the job is being a conduit of information to his constituents.

      (b) He can be more specific about local neighborhoods or separate borough issues than can Cuomo. Also things directly germane to NYC (subways, major airports, road closures and so on).

      Less vital as information and during a less dire occurrence but shall point out that La Guardia read out the funnies over the radio during the big newspaper strike as a service to Noo Yawkahs.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TS (the original)

      The mess that the next president will have to clean up is unprecedented. What President Obama had to do in 2009 will be nothing compared to 2021.

      And I have no doubt, every remaining GOP politician will be given space in the media to scream about the terrible administration that can’t sort it out.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Patricia Kayden: reminds me of what Steve Bannon claims to have said about Pelosi after watching trump’s first post-inauguration encounter with Pelosi

      “Pelosi assumed Trump would open the conversation on a unifying note, such as by quoting the Founding Fathers or the Bible. Instead, the new president began with a lie: ‘You know, I won the popular vote.’ He claimed that there had been widespread fraud, with three to five million illegal votes for Clinton. Pelosi interjected. ‘Well, Mr. President, that’s not true,’ she said. ‘There’s no evidence to support what you just said, and if we’re going to work together, we have to stipulate to a certain set of facts.’”

      Watching Pelosi challenge Trump, Bannon whispered to col­leagues, ‘She’s going to get us. Total assassin. She’s an assassin,’” the book asserts.

      Being Bannon, take the accuracy with a grain of salt, but at the very least by the time Rucker and Loennig interviewed him for their book, that’s what he wanted people to think he knew, early.

      @JPL: Clicked my TV on, and it looks like the briefing is over? That’s a record short one, and he needed a bunch of uniforms around him today? Sounds like he had a bad night in spite of the breathless praise of the likes of Eric Lipton

      Reply
    55. 55.

      feebog

      That clip with Francesca is devastating.  He has known Trump for years and up until now has been a fanboy.  You can see the frustration and anger flaring thru out.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL: that doesn’t strike me as a good reading of the national mood, but if I knew anything about the national mood trump’s game show never would’ve made it further than maybe TBS before dropping down to the Gameshow Network, and he’d still be pitching steaks and probably “Trump Reverse Mortgages”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      joel hanes

      @Ruckus:

      If the President said “I’m taking a chopper to Reagan, and boarding a private flight,”  I doubt the Secret Service would try to stop him … I don’t think challenging his decisions are part of their charter.

      I do wonder what the agents would do, particularly the guy with the football, if they learned that the private flight was going to Leningrad …

      Reply
    61. 61.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The latest Wisconsin Marquette University Poll (the gold standard of the state):

      Primary: Biden +33 over Sanders
      General Election: Biden +3 over Trump
      — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) April 1, 2020

      Looks like Wilmer is gonna lose every county in Wisconsin (a state he won 4 years ago by 14 points).

       

      You get the feeling he wants to quit and avoid the continued humiliation but his wife and kids won’t let him.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      The Dangerman

      @chris:

      ..in a nice 3BR/1Bath condo…

      Dream big (small?).

      Yurt. No bath facilities, but given a shovel.

      Make that garden trowel.

      Teaspoon?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Edmund Dantes

      Man, it goes to show if you have any modicum of political skill, Trump could be riding a high of Cuomo popularity.

      people have memory-holed Cuomo dilly dallying on shelter in place when De Blasio was talking it up for NYC.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JPL

      So he’s still on the local ABC and CBS station and when I clicked over I heard mention hezbollah.   This is moving into I’m in deep dodo part of his presidency

       

      hezbollah and drugs ,oh my

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Crashman06

      @WaterGirl: He’s an arrogant, blow hard New York sports talk DJ; the main one in NYC for decades. He’s exactly the kind of older, rich, white ethnic tri-stater whose been on board the Trump train since day one. He just hasn’t moved to Florida yet.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      joel hanes

      @kindness:

      Trump thinks he can win it all with just his base.

      And with Russian help, vote suppression, shenanigans writ large, and a brazen refusal to follow the law

      See Kemp in Georgia, and almost anything in Alabama.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: just looked up at the TV and they’ve gone back to it– apparently he’s talking about the ‘Rona right now.

      He and Barr look to be less than six feet apart….

      Reply
    74. 74.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Nah, Mike’s a rwnj. Now this guy is from Mattoon, went to Illinois and lives here in Athens.

      Waiting For Superman: CV Stories, 1 April 2020
      Microwaves have come a long way.

      Will Leitch

      Throughout this difficult period, this newsletter will be a daily look at what it is like to actually live through this moment, until this moment is over. It will feature brief opening remarks from me every day, but will mostly be stories from you about how this is affecting you, your family, your friends … your daily life. (The regular weekly newsletter will continue uninterrupted.) Email me your story at [email protected].

      Reply
    78. 78.

      joel hanes

      @RedDirtGirl:

      Have you looked into the previous public representations that the alleged victim has made about the same incident ?

      Have you looked into the other things she’s written and released to the public ?

      Have you looked at who she works with ?

      All that ad hom aside (ad hom isn’t always incorrect, even if it’s a logical fallacy),    the alleged behavior is so different than any other complaint about Biden’s behavior that it seems  … strange.

      Reply

