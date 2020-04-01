Reuters Ipsos, vs Trump

Today: Biden +6

March 9: Biden +1https://t.co/l01B9xN896 — The Bearded Crank (@beardedcrank) April 1, 2020

Dana Houle is a long-term campaign professional:

Big difference btwn a challenger releasing internals vs an incumbent doing it. Challengers often release internals to convince donors/pols/activists they’re viable & a good investment Incumbents usually do it to wave away the buzzards circling above the campaign https://t.co/HOCtdkMZ14 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 31, 2020

On this very date, Mar. 31, 1968, we gathered in the college dorm living room to watch Lyndon Johnson announce that he was standing down from reelection, even though he'd beaten back anti-war primary challenges. That's obviously not going to happen here, but. . . . — Betsy MORE PPE NOW 🏡 #StayHome (@Betsy_Cazden) March 31, 2020



(LBJ knew when to hold ’em, when to fold ’em, and when to walk away. Unlike certain other incumbents.)

Mike Francesca, sports radio macher & lifetime Trump guy (really — he’s known Don since they were both teenagers):

I'm feeling pretty good about the election. There are a lot of people like this, and unlike in 2016 the Democratic nominee doesn't make them feel like they're in some kind of existential moral quandary. https://t.co/jlzuXw4r5y — Staying inside to own the virus (@agraybee) March 31, 2020

Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the millions of coronavirus tests and tons of PPE that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) March 31, 2020





The coronavirus polling bump is real. But Trump’s is abnormally small, @henryolsenEPPC writes https://t.co/bK9i3uSYch — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) March 31, 2020

there is a weird polling disconnect between people simultaneously telling pollsters they're ok with how trump has handled the virus and also saying they're going to vote against him in growing numbers would love this explained https://t.co/y96uB446Bd — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) April 1, 2020

… Biden, who does not currently hold office, has been struggling to stay in the public eye as the coronavirus forced millions of Americans inside their homes. While Trump has held daily televised briefings about the virus, Biden has had to shut down fundraisers and other campaign events, and election officials in many states have postponed their nominating contests. Still, the poll found that the number of people who approve of Trump in general, and also those who like the way he has handled the U.S. coronavirus response, had changed very little over the past few weeks. About 44% said they approved of Trump’s overall performance and 48% said they liked the way he had responded to the coronavirus outbreak. That compared with a 70% approval rating among respondents for their state governors’ handling of the pandemic. Trump initially underplayed the severity of the coronavirus, sparred with governors over their requests for medical supplies and floated the idea of reopening the economy against the advice of public health officials. But he shifted course to back extending the shutdown measures to slow the spread of the virus. The poll showed that the coronavirus had rattled the entire country, with 89% saying they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned by the respiratory disease. Twenty-six percent of adults in the United States said they had lost their jobs or been furloughed as stores closed and employers were forced to cut back on staffing because of guidance from health officials for people to stay at home. That was up 3 percentage points from a similar poll that ran last week…

My hot take? People unconsciously differentiate between ‘the crisis leader in the WH’ and ‘that putz on the TV making an ass of himself every day’. They won’t, under those circumstances, vote a sitting President out… but they won’t show up at the voting booth to keep the guy in, either. Which means — as ever — that it’s up to us to push up turnout for Biden.

In an interview with radio host Enrique Santos, @JoeBiden said he’s “ready to debate President Trump on Zoom or Skype, anytime he wants,” per @MariannaNBCNews — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 1, 2020