this is literally – LITERALLY – the plot setup of Edgar Allan Poe's "Masque of the Red Death" https://t.co/o7hFFgsfTj — claire says STAY INSIDE (@clairewillett) March 31, 2020

(Paywalled, unfortunately, at The Information: Pandemic Spawns Escape Communities Promising Self-Isolation—in a Group)

HOLY HELL IT JUST KEEPS GETTING WORSE. This article is a ride and a half. pic.twitter.com/h8leeo4PoU — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) March 30, 2020

The Decameron, but for coronavirus. https://t.co/ElrId1rJpd — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) March 31, 2020

Also they think they are the Decameron but it's more like the Bro-cameron — Phoebe Ayers (@phoebe_ayers) March 31, 2020

If they had any sense (ha!), they’d claim it was all a big troll. Because, TBF, overconfident ‘Masters of the Universe’ will never achieve the capital-K KLASS of the true elites:

Thai king self-isolates in luxury hotel with harem of 20 women amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/qTjKhCXIeC via @etaKatetaKate — Max Walden (@maxwalden_) April 1, 2020





Switzerland, once again profitably neutral during a global conflict. Here’s another fine Alpine hostelry, per the Washington Post:

… “In beginning of March, revenues had dropped significantly,” said Alexander Hübner, co-founder and chief executive of Le Bijou Hotel & Resort Management AG, which operates properties in Basel, Geneva, Zurich and other cities around Switzerland. “We said, okay, we need to react immediately to that.” Before the outbreak, Le Bijou catered to high-end clientele who could afford its rates, which ranged from around $800 to $2,000 per night. According to Hübner and the Le Bijou website, that guest list has included the royal family of Saudi Arabia, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and “The Wolf of Wall Street” author Jordan Belfort. Yet Le Bijou’s guest reservations and events bookings plummeted just the same after the disease reached Europe. Hübner, though, was getting new requests: from people who wanted to stay somewhere upscale where they could cook their own food, or hire doctors who perform house calls, or who didn’t want to go to the hospital for their medical needs while the pandemic was making local facilities more risky. In response, Le Bijou began marketing quarantine-friendly perks, such as automated check-in (so that guests don’t have to interact with strangers) and in-room medical services provided by Double Check, a private health clinic in Switzerland. The in-room treatments can be purchased a la carte: Coronavirus testing is available for about $500, twice-daily nurse check-in for about $1,800, and the round-the-clock nurse care for about $4,800. The properties are still providing food delivery and personal chef services, but they’ve cut daily cleanings and only sanitize rooms before and after guest checkout. (Staff performing those cleanings are required to wear masks and gloves, per the Swiss government’s guidelines, Hübner said.) Since the company promoted its new offerings on Facebook, demand has been increasing steadily…

Or, if that’s too spendy, you could self-lockdown in Botany Bay! (Assuming you could get there, of course.)