Earned Snark Open Thread: The Masque Goes Ever On & On

(Paywalled, unfortunately, at The Information: Pandemic Spawns Escape Communities Promising Self-Isolation—in a Group)

If they had any sense (ha!), they’d claim it was all a big troll. Because, TBF, overconfident ‘Masters of the Universe’ will never achieve the capital-K KLASS of the true elites:



Switzerland, once again profitably neutral during a global conflict. Here’s another fine Alpine hostelry, per the Washington Post:

… “In beginning of March, revenues had dropped significantly,” said Alexander Hübner, co-founder and chief executive of Le Bijou Hotel & Resort Management AG, which operates properties in Basel, Geneva, Zurich and other cities around Switzerland. “We said, okay, we need to react immediately to that.”

Before the outbreak, Le Bijou catered to high-end clientele who could afford its rates, which ranged from around $800 to $2,000 per night. According to Hübner and the Le Bijou website, that guest list has included the royal family of Saudi Arabia, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and “The Wolf of Wall Street” author Jordan Belfort. Yet Le Bijou’s guest reservations and events bookings plummeted just the same after the disease reached Europe.

Hübner, though, was getting new requests: from people who wanted to stay somewhere upscale where they could cook their own food, or hire doctors who perform house calls, or who didn’t want to go to the hospital for their medical needs while the pandemic was making local facilities more risky.

In response, Le Bijou began marketing quarantine-friendly perks, such as automated check-in (so that guests don’t have to interact with strangers) and in-room medical services provided by Double Check, a private health clinic in Switzerland.

The in-room treatments can be purchased a la carte: Coronavirus testing is available for about $500, twice-daily nurse check-in for about $1,800, and the round-the-clock nurse care for about $4,800. The properties are still providing food delivery and personal chef services, but they’ve cut daily cleanings and only sanitize rooms before and after guest checkout. (Staff performing those cleanings are required to wear masks and gloves, per the Swiss government’s guidelines, Hübner said.)

Since the company promoted its new offerings on Facebook, demand has been increasing steadily…

Or, if that’s too spendy, you could self-lockdown in Botany Bay! (Assuming you could get there, of course.)

… Across Asia, hotels are promoting self-quarantine packages promising reduced rates for 14-day stays, room service delivered with special handling and transportation to local hospitals when necessary. And in Australia, the Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach is advertising a 14-day “Home Away from Home” package for self-quarantining guests that promises rooms with balconies…

    Baud

      Baud

      I just slum it at a quarantine-friendly blog for free.

    5. 5.

      prostratedragon

      Been watching Foyle’s War. For those who don’t know it, the war in question is WWII, and Foyle is a police detective in England.

      I learned (season 2 episode) that such retreats were called “funk holes,” and those who holed up in them were, shall we say, not highly regarded.

    6. 6.

      Gin & Tonic

      In other not-so-good news, my daughter became aware that she has to lay off 60% of her team tomorrow. She has no experience with this sort of thing.

    8. 8.

      The Dangerman

      Breezes aplenty last couple days and my hay fever is blowing up. This is so NOT the time for hay fever. I  sneezed outside yesterday and thought, shit, I’m getting figuratively voted off the island…

      …which is literally what would happen for anyone that sneezed in that group.

      I’ve give them credit for entrepreneurial spirit, however. Lemons/lemonade, etc.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      The Harbor retreat people will get “one-way tickets.”

      Maybe they should re-think that.

       

      Thai king self-isolates in luxury hotel with harem of 20 women amid coronavirus pandemic

      It’s good to be the king. However, can you really “self-isolate” with 20 other people? And the wording treats the women as non-persons.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic:  60% of her team, that’s brutal.

      If I could tell her one thing, it would be for her to keep reminding herself that this isn’t about her, it’s about them.

      Is this lay off as in for the next short little while, or the other laid off, which is permanent and should be called “fired” or “let go”?

    12. 12.

      TS (the original)

      I think Rachel is running out of words about gross mismanagement by the administration – and the absolute lack of knowledge by the southern governors who are grudgingly announcing their state stay at home orders.

      And .. I’m so busy cleaning house  – my mother’s solution to handling stress. It seems to be working.

    whomever

      whomever

      For those unfamiliar with Sydney, while I’m sure Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach is a lovely hotel, the location is…um, well imagine “Hotel Elizabeth NJ” or “Hotel Alameda CA”.  That neighborhood has got a lovely view of the airport, the container depot,  etc.  To be fair unlike the other two it’s actually a decent-ish beach, but still, it’s not where I would want to self quarentine (if you look at a map you will see what I mean).

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      @prostratedragon:

      Been watching Foyle’s War. For those who don’t know it, the war in question is WWII, and Foyle is a police detective in England.

      Really enjoyed that series. Foyle quickly became one of my favorite fictional characters.

      And I loved the little historical notes like “funk holes” that would be woven into episodes.

    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      @TS (the original):

      I think Rachel is running out of words about gross mismanagement by the administration 

      Does Dr. Maddow need to have a conference call with some linguistic PhDs?

      Or is she nearing “Fuck all these bastards!” territory?

    Calouste

      Calouste

      IIRC everyone, including Australian citizens, must self-quarantine for 14 days when they enter Australia, so the last paragraph is actually fairly sensible, specially if it is only one person out of a family that needs to go in quarantine.

    24. 24.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Southern Governors: It’s that deeemon Siaaaanance  thet gawd warned us aginst.

      Us: No, it’s reality coming as predicted to bite you idiots in the ass. Sure, keep the beaches open, and blame New Yorkers for your native’s infection rates.

      Go eff yourselves, with a rasp. Why the hell should we compensate you for your stupidity

      While we’re at it, is Trump in stage 3 clap, or dementia, or both?

    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator:

      However, can you really “self-isolate” with 20 other people

      I think so.  People are treating the “self” in “self-isolate” to mean you’re doing it for yourself rather than at someone else’s orders, and isolating just means cutting off from the outside, not necessarily from all other people.  So a small group could self-isolate.  My suspicion, though, is that this won’t be quite so well isolated as they think it is, because they just don’t think about all the servants needed to keep the thing going.  Though I suppose the harem could cook and clean as well as providing more intimate services.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      From the WTF files:

      Man charged with intentionally derailing train near hospital ship Mercy over coronavirus concerns

      Federal prosecutors charged a locomotive driver at the Port of Los Angeles with intentionally derailing a train near the U.S. Navy’s hospital ship Mercy because he suspected it was not there to help with the coronavirus crisis. Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro, was charged with deliberately wrecking a train during the incident Tuesday, which lead to a derailment and fuel leak, according to charges. Prosecutors allege that Moreno derailed the train and deliberately crashed through barriers designed to stop engines before grinding to a halt 250 yards from the Mercy.

      […]

      Moreno reportedly said, “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”

      Moreno used a locomotive used to move cargo to barrel through a steel barrier and chain-link fence before eventually ending up in a second chain-link fence, according to the court filing. Prosecutors allege that during an interview he admitted he ran the train beyond the track because he believed the Mercy was part of suspicious activities involving the coronavirus.

      “Sometimes you just get a little snap and man, it was fricking exciting . . . I just had it and I was committed. I just went for it, I had one chance,” Moreno said when interviewed by authorities. According to the affidavit, he said he thought his act would bring media attention and “people could see for themselves,” referring to the Mercy. He could not be reached for comment.

    Jay Noble

      Jay Noble

      Apparently the BBC is running a Monty Python marathon. From my beleagured step sister “What was BBC thinking?? They are having a Monte Python marathon!! I’ve got a couple of teenagers that are already stir crazy and watching the marathon is adding to the stupidity in my house. They are galloping around the house and trying to synchronize their clapping.”

      those teenagers are two strapping young wrestlers of about 6′, 185 lbs.

      bwahahaha

    35. 35.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Brachiator: The Harbor retreat people will get “one-way tickets.”

      Maybe they should re-think that.

      In the spirit of the classic Scottish pay toilet: Free to get in, a pound to get out…

      (I have it on good authority that there is no truth to the scurrilous rumour ;^D that the dance known as the Limbo was invented by a Scotsman trying to enter a pay toilet…)

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      We seem to learn nothing from history, literature, or science these days, and only places that are good at math seem to be successfully “flattening the curve”.  Ai-yi-yi

      Sorry, Fro kids: your dad is bad at the wrong subject!  0_0

    50. 50.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @dmsilev: A few years later Jack Parr light-fingered the concept (& perhaps the actual film, I’m not sure) for his show. IIRC there were several segments, none of them on 1 April – & Italian food was unusual enough in Stateside cuisine** that a lot of viewers swallowed it hook, line, and semolina…

      ** As late as 1967. when Mom had me invite a few of my college friends over for a home-cooked meal (so that the folks could scope them out), she made lasagna – & none of them (two Jews & a German-American) had ever eaten it. Mannaggia!

    52. 52.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      Thanks for reading my mind, Anne Laurie. I have been obsessed with The Masque of the Red Death in the past week. Ever since my friend and I were talking about a small cadre of people isolating as a group.
      I found this really enjoyable animated version the other day. 11 minutes, no words, but it gets the point across.

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      @rikyrah:   That’s sad.  RIP Ellis Marsalis.

      Incidentally, WRT the 39 year old social worker from New Orleans found dead in her kitchen maybe 2 weeks ago:  second test for COVID came back and she did not have it.  (The first test she took, five days before her death, was also negative but they distrusted the results and ran it again.)

      RIP Natasha Ott.  May be another month before they have a cause of death.  Los Angeles Times story.

    JAFD

      JAFD

      RE: #16, Whomever

      There actually is a ‘neighborhood’ in Elizabeth, NJ – the Ikea next to the turnpike is one edge of it – of that shopping center, the Jersey Gardens outlet mall, some chain restaurants, and half a dozen hotels, all surrounded with acres of parking lots, and in which getting anywhere without car would be hazardous.  Probably hotel rooms that’ll give you views of both EWR and Port Newark Channel, with the New Jersey Turnpike as well.  For ‘grown-up kids’ who find planes and ships fascinating…

      Note that while NJTransit runs buses from ‘downtown’ to both Ikea and Jersey Gardens, they’re different routes, no bus that hits both.  Sometimes inconvenient.  There oughta be someone running NJT who actually depends on public transit.

      Stay healthy and happy, everyone !  Have a good April, and a joyful spring-festival-of-your-tradition.

    66. 66.

      TS (the original)

      @whomever:

      Brighton Beach

      I learned to swim near Brighton Beach – there were sea baths nearby – back in the day when olympic style swimming pools did not exist. We all learned to swim in rivers, creeks, the open sea with or without enclosed bathing areas. The beach is on botany bay which is the centre of much industry in Sydney – very different beaches to Bondi, Manly, Cronulla areas.

    joel hanes

      joel hanes

      @Uncle Cosmo

      I am told by reputable sources that as late as 1960, there was no establishment in New York City where one could purchase a taco.

      The US craze for “Mexican food” started, IIRC, about 1962, and it was a major cultural experience for me in 1964, when, traveling with my father, we ate dinner the only Mexican restaurant in Des Moines.

    joel hanes

      joel hanes

      @lgerard:

      The White House had overruled the WHCA and told the minders that OANN was to be allowed to be present.

      Remember Jeff Gannon/Jerry Guckert?

      He was a more legitimate reporter than Chanel Rion.

    70. 70.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The retreat isn’t intended for people “prone to fear and negativity”.

      I suppose vaginal eggs and healing crystals are also part of the package?

