I just completed my participation in the census online. Don’t forget to do yours if you were mailed a packet!
- 1.
Did mine today.
- 2.
Did mine over the weekend.
No questions about indoor plumbing.
- 3.
It’s super easy, at least the on-line edition. In case anybody is procrastinating.
German, German, German…we’re everywhere.
- 4.
@Baud: did mine yesterday, took less than five minutes
Apparently there’s a card being sent out with an ID number on it? Someone else posted yesterday that they never received one, neither did I. Seems it’s a thing for those of us who have PO box addresses. You don’t need that card or number, it just adds an extra short step where you have to type in your physical home address.
- 5.
I did mine today!
- 6.
on Favreau @jonfavs 54m
Congrats again to the New Tone crowd
Aaron Rupar @atrupar · 1h
TRUMP: “Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I’m number one on Facebook.” (Trump has 29 million followers; Obama has 53 million.)
- 7.
I did it!
- 8.
@CaseyL: Trump already knows you have to flush 10 times, so no need.
ETA: Did my census over the weekend.
- 9.
Because why not? Count Basie.
:)
- 10.
He’s being followed by the 38 million people in Seoul.
- 11.
I did ours online a few days ago. I was surprised that there was a vast array of choices for race/ethnicity, but only two choices for gender.
- 12.
So today Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30 day stay-at-home order (effective on Friday), limiting “movement to Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency”.
Way too late of course, but better than nothing, except buried in the small print….
For purposes of this Order and the conduct it limits, “essential activities” means and encompasses the following:
1. Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship;
Doing this a month ago would have merely been massive incompetence. Now it’s closer to pre-planned murder. I didn’t think I could despise a politician more than Trump, but DeSantis proved me wrong.
- 13.
Did it online three days ago. BTW, Seven Samurai is on TCM right now. It’s Toshiro Mifune’s 100th birthday, so it’s been all him and Kurosawa all day. Just finished High and Low. A pair of geniuses. Mifune was also absurdly handsome, like his Western contemporary Olivier.
- 14.
@Mandalay: The NRA and various gun stores have been suing various states/counties/etc. to get gun sales declared ‘essential’. Because of course they are.
- 15.
Finished the paper form waiting at traffic lights last time I was out, a week ago last Thursday, & left it for the letter carrier.
Getting a Chopin Liszt together for Day 15 of voluntary misanthropic hermiting (Friday) when I shall don a dust mask (more out of solidarity than effectiveness, but it’s what I’ve got & I never learned to sew) & go a-foraging.
SIX FEET APART
or SIX FEET UNDER
IT’S UP TO YOU
- 16.
@NotMax: OK to count Count Basie twice?
Count Basie Orchestra – “Swingin’ The Blues” – 1938
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rxg_kA6YaY
BTW, is Cole talking about the US Census or the BJ Census? Can’t the BJ blog masters work up a list of who’s complained lately, which probably accounts for all of us?
- 17.
I did mine today, as well as my elderly neighbors
Now it seems that trump won’t pay social security recipients the virus bucks unless they file a tax return, so I will be doing that for her tomorrow. It seems pointless since there is no way to enter bank information unless you are getting a refund or making a payment.
- 18.
Don’t like how it segregated out the Hispanic races. Also wtf do they need to know my ancestral background? I’m a white American. End of story. Something’s funky with this.
- 19.
@dmsilev: In a sane society, buying a gun because of a virus would be instant committal grounds. Incapable of taking care of oneself.
- 20.
@Leto: Yeah, thought that was odd.
- 21.
I did mine over the weekend. It took about 5 minutes.
- 22.
Rachel Maddow MSNBC @maddow
“Roughly 280 million masks in warehouses around the U.S. were purchased by foreign buyers on Monday alone, according to Forbes. A FEMA spokesperson said the agency ‘has not actively encouraged or discouraged U.S. companies from exporting overseas’.”
Following the link from Politico to Forbes, it does look like they were N95 masks
- 23.
I noticed that too.
- 24.
My husband found a package of 5 dust masks in the basement. I guess we’ll use them when we need to. At the moment our refrigerator is full to bursting so we’ll wait a while.
- 25.
@Uncle Cosmo: That’s a genius motto
- 26.
@lgerard: The tax return might not be necessary but direct deposit probably is.
JUST NOW FROM TREASURY: "Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts."— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) 1 April 2020
- 27.
@lgerard: They just changed that policy:
Social Security recipients who don’t usually file tax returns no longer need to file them to get stimulus payments, Treasury says in reversal
The Treasury announced late Wednesday that Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return will automatically get the $1,200 payment and no longer must submit anything extra.
The administration announced earlier this week that the beneficiaries would need to file a short tax return in order to qualify for the payments. The announcement drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans about requiring so many extra hurdles for this vulnerable population to get aid when the government already has their information on file.
The reversal Wednesday came as the administration tries to rapidly get stimulus payments out to Americans in the face of the quickest economic decline in modern history.
- 28.
Years from now, anyone doing any genealogical research will certainly be disappointed with this census. Starting in 1850, census questions involved the name and age of everyone in the household, occupation of parents, whether or not children were in school, state or country of birth, value of real and personal property, literacy questions, and whether anyone in the household was blind and/or insane.
- 29.
As I posted yesterday, to all the jackals who only have PO Boxes: the census letters are being sent to physical addresses only, no PO Boxes and no names. Our postal worker in our rural post office has had to go through hundreds of the letters to match the physical address on the letter to a PO Box to deliver them. So all the letters in my postal code are late. If you haven’t gotten your letter with the code yet, it probably will be coming soon, for that reason.
But you actually don’t need the letter with a code to fill out the online form. You can check the box “I don’t have a code” and start the process by entering your physical address. Easy peasy.
- 31.
Done, and because I own an uninhabited mess I had to call the census number. I got a knowledgeable, responsive person who took care of my expressed issues. DO IT!
- 32.
Filed mine last week. I need to find out how to access the material when it is available. One thing I really enjoy is the olden days census lists where I can see the handwritten information regarding my ancestors. I have a real lack of interest in shoes given my great-great grandfather and great-grandfathers were shoemakers.
- 33.
- @Uncle Cosmo: That’s a genius motto
@Leto: I bet you are Scots Irish if you go back far enough.
- 34.
@zhena gogolia: My freezer is officially full. As in, I had to pull out the ice cube trays in order to fit in the bread I baked this morning. I’d like to make a pot of chili next week, but have to eat a few things from the freezer stash in order to make room for the leftovers…
- 36.
@Leto: It’s hard to ballpark the cost of a proper white christian-forget-the-judeo-part homeland without a proper inventory.
- 37.
@dmsilev: However, if you are not a SS recipient and have not had enough income to file taxes you will still need to file what the IRS characterizes as a simple tax return, and they have yet to put what that means on the IRS website.
- 40.
@AliceBlue: I was disappointed by the lack of questions for the same reason. This data can be invaluable for historical researchers, and genealogy, especially questions like birth place. My favorite question asked during the Great Depression was how many radios were in the house.
- 41.
@AliceBlue: I was able to find three out of four grandparents in the 1930 and 1940 census rolls. Also a few earlier ancestors going back as far as 1900. Unless they’ve changed the laws recently, the 1950 raw rolls will become public two years from now, which means I should be able to find my parents as well.
- 42.
We got two letters, two days in a row, a couple weeks ago. We (WarriorGirl and I) filled it out online that Sunday night (the beginning of the Quarantine).
The biggest problem I see is that families w/o internet at home don’t have the library or school lobby anymore. So who the F knows how they’re gonna get counted.
- 43.
@dmsilev: We’re having a slight problem with Ms Martin being sufficiently pleased to be cooking for a family stuck at home that we’re getting daily meals for 8 for a family of 4 and struggling to keep up with leftovers.
- 44.
They might want to fix their website, as it says the exact opposite
- 45.
I got the short form this time. Last time we got the long one. The long one asks more than you might imagine a census would ask. It was looooong.
- 46.
Yet another one of these articles
Behind the scenes, Kushner takes charge of coronavirus response
Where is Ivanka with “stylish masks to make the most of the corona virus”
- 47.
Question to the jackaltariat. My son is a born-and-raised USian. Last fall he moved out of the country on a temporary assignment. He will return this summer or fall, most likely. I have no idea whether a card was mailed to his former residence. Does he count?
- 48.
For Californians without health insurance:
https://www.kpbs.org/news/2020/mar/31/covered-california-enrollment-deadline-expanded-du/
- 49.
Did it online last week. Spent the afternoon sewing a mask for my sweetie who has an appointment inside a clinic later in the week for unrelated stuff. Took a while to troubleshoot the sewing machine, enough that I had stitched a good bit of it. But with the help of the intertubes I figured out what was wrong with the inherited 1970s Bernina.
- 50.
So far have received five of the blue postcards.
- 51.
@Mandalay: Tennessee ain’t doin’ dat shit. No siree. We be ded red.
- 52.
I censed myself online. I liked how, after answering questions they wanted my name. But they allow a fake name or nickname. I almost used Donald J Trump
- 53.
No
It is where you are on 4/1/2020
- 54.
I think he can fill out the online form. IIRC, there was a box to check that said something like “I don’t have an address”.
The letters are sent to residences, not people.
- 55.
@lgerard: But I did mine, and there were questions in there about being away at school or in the military. He’s neither, and he certainly intends to return.
- 56.
“Rhinestones and GOBS of gold glitter, stylishly applied to only the best polyester Qiana fabric.”
//
- 57.
@Baud: Are you sure he’s not being followed by 38 meters of air?
- 58.
Just did it. Count me in.
- 59.
No. I’m not sure of that at all.
- 60.
OK, they have a pretty decent FAQ, which says: “If you live outside the country, and you are not employed by the U.S. government or as a member of the U.S. military, you are not counted in this census.”
Pedants will cringe that that section of the site is entitled “Who to Count.”
- 61.
I don’t care what she wants to do. All I want to do is dance dance!
(I have not become a little loopy!)
- 62.
That is to insure that he isn’t counted twice
The Census is supposed to be a snapshot of where everyone is on 4/1
- 63.
@mrmoshpotato: Pick better music.
- 64.
“Special limited edition with diamond chips forming a profile of The Greatest President In The History Of The Universe!”
- 65.
dun
- 66.
Did mine bout 1/2 hr ago after my ZOOM class session was over.
It was simple and quick
- 67.
@Omnes Omnibus: Mr. Henley is merely voicing my wants. :P
- 68.
Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne and countless other bands/projects, died today at 52 from COVID-19. Just sucks. Big part of my mid-20s to mid-30s soundtrack. Saw him several times, both with FOW and Ivy. Great songwriter – indie bands, movie and TV soundtracks, musicals, etc. Too young, too sad
ETA: One of his more interesting projects – Tinted Windows, with James Iha, Bun E. Carlos and Taylor Hanson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjTSXcGhRoI
- 69.
Did my form online weeks ago.
- 70.
@Mohagan: Yup. My mom has done a ton of genealogical research on our family tree (both sides) and we’re Scottish. Thought English but found a common name change around 1840, roughly, so went further and pinned it down. Not going to lie, I’ve wondered what we would need to do to maybe claim Scottish heritage to move back there…
- 71.
Holy Jesus!
I met him a couple of years ago….a really sweet guy
- 73.
The tax return might not be necessary but direct deposit probably is.
Some people do not have bank accounts. Nor would it be easy for them to cash a check.
There is some discussion about whether to use debit cards for these and other folks.
Sending out checks is not that easy.
- 74.
@WaterGirl: That went through my head too. “Ok you’re white, but what type of white?” I just don’t trust anything this government does, which just now struck me as how conservatives have supposedly felt forever. Of course that doesn’t mean I’m going to stock up on guns/ammo, strike out to the wilds of Montana to live it survivalist style…
- 75.
@NotMax: So far have received five of the blue postcards.
Oh good, I’m not alone. I got the letter with the 12-character code, completed it online that day, and have gotten three reminders since. It got to the point where I went back online and tried the code again, but it confirmed that it had been completed.
