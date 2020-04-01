Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      It’s super easy, at least the on-line edition. In case anybody is procrastinating.

      German, German, German…we’re everywhere.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: did mine yesterday, took less than five minutes

      Apparently there’s a card being sent out with an ID number on it? Someone else posted yesterday that they never received one, neither did I. Seems it’s a thing for those of us who have PO box addresses. You don’t need that card or number, it just adds an extra short step where you have to type in your physical home address.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      on Favreau @jonfavs 54m

      Congrats again to the New Tone crowd

      Aaron Rupar  @atrupar · 1h
      TRUMP: “Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I’m number one on Facebook.” (Trump has 29 million followers; Obama has 53 million.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      evap

      I did ours online a few days ago. I was surprised that there was a vast array of choices for race/ethnicity, but only two choices for gender.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mandalay

      So today Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30 day stay-at-home order (effective on Friday), limiting “movement to Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency”.

      Way too late of course, but better than nothing, except buried in the small print….

      For purposes of this Order and the conduct it limits, “essential activities” means and encompasses the following:
      1. Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship;

      Doing this a month ago would have merely been massive incompetence. Now it’s closer to pre-planned murder. I didn’t think I could despise a politician more than Trump, but DeSantis proved me wrong.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JMG

      Did it online three days ago. BTW, Seven Samurai is on TCM right now. It’s Toshiro Mifune’s 100th birthday, so it’s been all him and Kurosawa all day. Just finished High and Low. A pair of geniuses. Mifune was also absurdly handsome, like his Western contemporary Olivier.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @Mandalay: The NRA and various gun stores have been suing various states/counties/etc. to get gun sales declared ‘essential’. Because of course they are.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Finished the paper form waiting at traffic lights last time I was out, a week ago last Thursday, & left it for the letter carrier.

      Getting a Chopin Liszt together for Day 15 of voluntary misanthropic hermiting (Friday) when I shall don a dust mask (more out of solidarity than effectiveness, but it’s what I’ve got & I never learned to sew) & go a-foraging.

      SIX FEET APART
      or SIX FEET UNDER
      IT’S UP TO YOU

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lgerard

      I did mine today, as well as my elderly neighbors

      Now it seems that trump won’t pay social security recipients the virus bucks unless they file a tax return, so I will be doing that for her tomorrow.  It seems pointless since there is no way to enter bank information unless you are getting a refund or making a payment.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      Don’t like how it segregated out the Hispanic races. Also wtf do they need to know my ancestral background? I’m a white American. End of story. Something’s funky with this.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Rachel Maddow MSNBC @maddow
      “Roughly 280 million masks in warehouses around the U.S. were purchased by foreign buyers on Monday alone, according to Forbes. A FEMA spokesperson said the agency ‘has not actively encouraged or discouraged U.S. companies from exporting overseas’.”

      Following the link from Politico to Forbes, it does look like they were N95 masks

      Reply
    24. 24.

      zhena gogolia

      @Uncle Cosmo:

      My husband found a package of 5 dust masks in the basement. I guess we’ll use them when we need to. At the moment our refrigerator is full to bursting so we’ll wait a while.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      chris

      @lgerard: The tax return might not be necessary but direct deposit probably is.

      JUST NOW FROM TREASURY: "Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts."— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) 1 April 2020

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @lgerard: They just changed that policy:

      Social Security recipients who don’t usually file tax returns no longer need to file them to get stimulus payments, Treasury says in reversal

      The Treasury announced late Wednesday that Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return will automatically get the $1,200 payment and no longer must submit anything extra.

      The administration announced earlier this week that the beneficiaries would need to file a short tax return in order to qualify for the payments. The announcement drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans about requiring so many extra hurdles for this vulnerable population to get aid when the government already has their information on file.

      The reversal Wednesday came as the administration tries to rapidly get stimulus payments out to Americans in the face of the quickest economic decline in modern history.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      AliceBlue

      Years from now, anyone doing any genealogical research will certainly be disappointed with this census.  Starting in 1850, census questions involved  the name and age of everyone in the household, occupation of parents, whether or not children were in school, state or country of birth, value of real and personal property, literacy questions, and whether anyone in the household was blind and/or insane.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      As I posted yesterday, to all the jackals who only have PO Boxes:  the census letters are being sent to physical addresses only, no PO Boxes and no names. Our postal worker in our rural post office has had to go through hundreds of the letters to match the physical address on the letter to a PO Box to deliver them. So all the letters in my postal code are late. If you haven’t gotten your letter with the code yet, it probably will be coming soon, for that reason.

      But you actually don’t need the letter with a code to fill out the online form.  You can check the box “I don’t have a code” and start the process by entering your physical address.  Easy peasy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HinTN

      Done, and because I own an uninhabited mess I had to call the census number. I got a knowledgeable, responsive person who took care of my expressed issues. DO IT!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Irony Abounds

      Filed mine last week. I need to find out how to access the material when it is available. One thing I really enjoy is the olden days census lists where I can see the handwritten information regarding my ancestors. I have a real lack of interest in shoes given my great-great grandfather and great-grandfathers were shoemakers.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      @zhena gogolia: My freezer is officially full. As in, I had to pull out the ice cube trays in order to fit in the bread I baked this morning. I’d like to make a pot of chili next week, but have to eat a few things from the freezer stash in order to make room for the leftovers…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Uncle Cosmo: I stood about 3 feet apart from my UPS guy yesterday and never thought a thing about it.  Then we both realized and I came inside and printed out your little graphic.

      (I did a screen capture and then printed it.)

      Then I taped it on my door at eye level so hopefully I wouldn’t be that stupid again.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Irony Abounds

      @dmsilev: However, if you are not a SS recipient and have not had enough income to file taxes you will still need to file what the IRS characterizes as a simple tax return, and they have yet to put what that means on the IRS website.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto: I thought that was odd, too, and I didn’t remember that kind of detail before, but it has been 10 years, so hopefully I have slept since then.

      I would suppose that they are trying to find out if people are the “right” kind of white, don’t you.  You know, really white.  The people who deserve to live and vote.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mohagan

      @AliceBlue: I was disappointed by the lack of questions for the same reason. This data can be invaluable for historical researchers, and genealogy, especially questions like birth place. My favorite question asked during the Great Depression was how many radios were in the house.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @AliceBlue: I was able to find three out of four grandparents in the 1930 and 1940 census rolls. Also a few earlier ancestors going back as far as 1900. Unless they’ve changed the laws recently, the 1950 raw rolls will become public two years from now, which means I should be able to find my parents as well.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      FlyingToaster

      We got two letters, two days in a row, a couple weeks ago. We (WarriorGirl and I) filled it out online that Sunday night (the beginning of the Quarantine).

      The biggest problem I see is that families w/o internet at home don’t have the library or school lobby anymore. So who the F knows how they’re gonna get counted.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: We’re having a slight problem with Ms Martin being sufficiently pleased to be cooking for a family stuck at home that we’re getting daily meals for 8 for a family of 4 and struggling to keep up with leftovers.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kindness

      I got the short form this time.  Last time we got the long one.  The long one asks more than you might imagine a census would ask.  It was looooong.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gin & Tonic

      Question to the jackaltariat. My son is a born-and-raised USian. Last fall he moved out of the country on a temporary assignment. He will return this summer or fall, most likely. I have no idea whether a card was mailed to his former residence. Does he count?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mvr

      Did it online last week. Spent the afternoon sewing a mask for my sweetie who has an appointment inside a clinic later in the week for unrelated stuff. Took a while to troubleshoot the sewing machine, enough that I had stitched a good bit of it. But with the help of the intertubes I figured out what was wrong with the inherited 1970s Bernina.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      I just completed my participation in the census online. Don’t forget to do yours if you were mailed a packet!

      I censed myself online.  I liked how, after answering questions they wanted my name. But they allow a fake name or nickname.  I almost used Donald J Trump

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I think he can fill out the online form. IIRC, there was a box to check that said something like “I don’t have an address”.

      The letters are sent to residences, not people.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gin & Tonic

      @lgerard: But I did mine, and there were questions in there about being away at school or in the military. He’s neither, and he certainly intends to return.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Gin & Tonic

      OK, they have a pretty decent FAQ, which says: “If you live outside the country, and you are not employed by the U.S. government or as a member of the U.S. military, you are not counted in this census.”

      Pedants will cringe that that section of the site is entitled “Who to Count.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      mrmoshpotato

      I don’t care what she wants to do.  All want to do is dance dance!

      (I have not become a little loopy!)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      OGLiberal

      Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne and countless other bands/projects, died today at 52 from COVID-19.  Just sucks.  Big part of my mid-20s to mid-30s soundtrack.  Saw him several times, both with FOW and Ivy.  Great songwriter – indie bands, movie and TV soundtracks, musicals, etc.  Too young, too sad

      ETA:  One of his more interesting projects – Tinted Windows, with James Iha, Bun E. Carlos and Taylor Hanson:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjTSXcGhRoI

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Leto

      @Mohagan: Yup. My mom has done a ton of genealogical research on our family tree (both sides) and we’re Scottish. Thought English but found a common name change around 1840, roughly, so went further and pinned it down. Not going to lie, I’ve wondered what we would need to do to maybe claim Scottish heritage to move back there…

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Brachiator

      @chris:

      The tax return might not be necessary but direct deposit probably is.

      Some people do not have bank accounts.  Nor would it be easy for them to cash a check.

      There is some discussion about whether to use debit cards for these and other folks.

      Sending out checks is not that easy.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl: That went through my head too. “Ok you’re white, but what type of white?” I just don’t trust anything this government does, which just now struck me as how conservatives have supposedly felt forever. Of course that doesn’t mean I’m going to stock up on guns/ammo, strike out to the wilds of Montana to live it survivalist style…

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ken

      @NotMax: So far have received five of the blue postcards.

      Oh good, I’m not alone.  I got the letter with the 12-character code, completed it online that day, and have gotten three reminders since.  It got to the point where I went back online and tried the code again, but it confirmed that it had been completed.

      Reply

