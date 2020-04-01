Ransomware operators are promising to stop attacking medical organizations because of the coronavirus. Can we trust them? https://t.co/eBn6XYaPM7 — Slate (@Slate) April 1, 2020

More than 860,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University https://t.co/Zbmd0iQo1U — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020

NEW: Number of deaths worldwide due to coronavirus reaches 40,000 https://t.co/47MXF0XUJ0 pic.twitter.com/S4pJUSKmYU — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 31, 2020

UPDATED. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain. #COVID19 https://t.co/NxwGKoGB1g — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 1, 2020

Germany records its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths with 149 more people added to the death toll today, taking the total from 583 to 732, an increase of more than 25 per cent. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) April 1, 2020

The EU has requested that the Greek government move at-risk asylum seekers from the islands to the mainland in an attempt to protect them from COVID-19, but so far Athens has made no moves. @sgsouli reports: https://t.co/BG2wWv5CdH — The New Humanitarian (formerly IRIN News) (@newhumanitarian) March 31, 2020

Spain's grim battle w #COVID19 : "In total, since the crisis began, 8,189 people have lost their lives to Covid-19, according to official data, which probably reflects fewer deaths than there actually are."https://t.co/bmNq1OVr4b — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 31, 2020

Inside London's new Nightingale temporary hospital for coronavirus patientshttps://t.co/ddebKksN0T pic.twitter.com/mQouqtdBMm — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 1, 2020

Israel:

A man screams "murderers!" at a group of rogue idiots holding an outdoor minyan in Brei Brak– an entire city in the grip of the #coronavirus thanks to cowardly leaders & a rebellious minority. pic.twitter.com/aezojufvT9 — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) April 1, 2020

#SaudiArabia asks Muslims in all countries to wait before doing Haj contracts until #coronavirus situation is clear. https://t.co/03ovbeQA1R — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) April 1, 2020

Reuters: IRAN'S CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 3,036, TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE WITH CORONAVIRUS INCREASES TO 47,593 – HEALTH MINISTRY OFFICIAL — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) April 1, 2020





In-depth – '#Iraq's governance woes have further exacerbated the country's fightback against the coronavirus pandemic as both Iraqis and militia groups flout the authorities' advice to stay away from crowded spaces' https://t.co/cHtjGX6HXM — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) April 1, 2020

Tunisian Health Ministry reported late Tuesday 32 new cases of #COVID19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 394.#coronavirus #Tunisia 🇹🇳😷https://t.co/SMGUTiMaUL — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) April 1, 2020

Hong Kong is closing all beauty parlors, clubhouses, nightclubs, karaoke rooms and mahjong centers as the city fights a second wave of coronavirus https://t.co/TYgWq99gyt — CNN International (@cnni) April 1, 2020

India's PM Modi ordered a stay-at-home for 1.3 billion ppl and yesterday millions fled the cities for their rural homes, in horrifying scenes that seem to guarantee massive spread of #COVID19 .https://t.co/LMlMWA0jDk — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 1, 2020

The stay-at-home order for 1.3B Indians backfired brutally. The poor haven't can't hunker down for #COVID19 .

“I do not have a house to practice social distancing in. I go from place to place, temple to temple, to eat. But the entire city is closed.”https://t.co/GaQ10MtUxJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 1, 2020

No new case of Corona Virus reported in Karachi yesterday, yet the total number of cases in Pakistan crossed 2000.#PakistanFightCorona #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID pic.twitter.com/kWLkmcMIO3 — Jawaid Nagori (@JawaidNagori) April 1, 2020

Australia is still doing well thanks to all measures, and to us abiding by them, but especially-I think-thanks to border closures preventing now imported cases (except returning citizens).

Hopefully this lets us test a little more widely

Thanks to @abcnews for the awesome charts pic.twitter.com/ieqdNtjU0i — ??? ? ??????, ??? ?????????? (@MackayIM) March 31, 2020

"@gidifeedtv: South Africa has carried out 42,500 Coronavirus tests, the highest in Africa. There are 1,353 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/pNMUkRtxd7 — 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) April 1, 2020

“I don't have money even to feed my kids." South Africa's poor are facing further strife amid a 21-day #coronavirus lockdown that’s added to the woes of an already-shattered economy pic.twitter.com/9sgQdJ4xuv — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 31, 2020

Day 2 of #lockdowncovid19 And Nigerians are still feeling the pinch between restrictions and the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 42,500 people around the world.That's ou… via 24liveblog https://t.co/Qim8gkHERu — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) April 1, 2020

Safety measures on prevention of Coronavirus #CosmopolitanMix pic.twitter.com/jrsvlHywUk — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) March 31, 2020