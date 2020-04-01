Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

What fresh hell is this?

We have all the best words.

Reality always wins in the end.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No one could have predicted…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shocking, but not surprising.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Mission Accomplished!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We still have time to mess this up!

I personally stopped the public option…

Verified, but limited!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Women: They Get Shit Done

Just a few bad apples.

Han shot first.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Lighten up, Francis.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 31 – April 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 31 – April 1

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

Israel:


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Far as I’m concerned, you can line ever ransomeware hacker you find up against a wall and machine gun him to jelly in a bit of summary justice. Televise it and run it on pay per view.

      Ransomeware hacking would stop.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Under popular pressure, and to assuage popular concerns, the China National Health Commission is finally starting to publicly report asymptomatic cases in daily reports, from Apr. 1. According to the NHC, there are currently 1541 asymptomatic cases in Mainland China, include 203 imported cases. Hubei supposedly added 47 asymptomatic cases yesterday. They are being found through contact tracing, screening at hospital ERs and out-patient clinics (for non-COVID illness) and possibly community survey.

      These cases have always been tracked, quarantined under medical observation, and their close contacts also traced and isolated. However, they have not been not counted as confirmed cases since early Feb., with the publishing of the 2nd edition of the National Prevention, Control and Treatment Guidelines. Only if the asymptomatic cases turn out to be pre-symptomatic, and eventually develop symptoms, would they then be counted as confirmed.

      During the height of the epidemic, with daily increases of hundreds or thousands of new confirmed cases, asymptomatics were probably a small minority and not the focus of people’s and the authority’s attention. With newly reported confirmed cases (non-imports) dropping to nearly zero across Mainland China over the past weeks, these cases take on a new significance. There have been published case reports that describe isolated confirmed cases possibly being infected by asymptomatic ones, and social media reports of several instances of ambulance taking someone away from his/her residence, while the local authorities reporting no new confirmed cases for that day. These reports have caused a lot of anxiety and skepticism among the Chinese population in recent days, and fueled discussion online and in mass media, which is probably why the NHC felt compelled to change course. The authorities probably aIso wanted to warn the public to guard against complacency in personal hygiene and social distancing.

      I never understood why asymptomatic cases were not publicly reported in the first place, even as a separate category. I think part of it is different case categorization/definition in China. China literally categorizes cases by diagnosis: 确诊病例 (confirmed patients, symptomatic and tested positive), 疑似病例 (suspect patients, symptomatic and testing negative), 亲密接触者 (close contacts, under quarantine and observation), 无症状感染者 (asymptomatic infected, under quarantine and observation). The last two categories are not considered patients, and had not been included in the daily NHC data dumps. They have been some times disclosed in more comprehensive reports or news articles, and have been some times reported at the local level. True asymptomatic cases (as opposed to pre-symptomatic) are analogous to HIV+ carriers, as opposed to AIDS patients.

      The big questions is how infectious are the true asymptomatics, and are they a major driver of transmission, and the answer to date is still inconclusive. Very little study has been published that track the viral loading and shedding of asymptomatic cases, although one case in Guangdong apparently exhibited similar viral loading in upper respiratory tract and nasal cavity as symptomatic cases. My personal opinion is that true asymptomatics are not large percentage of the infected population and not a major driver of transmission. If they were, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Vietnam would never have been successful at containment, South Korea would not have bent the curve and achieved suppression, and China would have seen a large second wave by now. I think the pre-symptomatics and mild to very mild cases remain the real challenge.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.