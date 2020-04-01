Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: They Get Shit Done

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Reality always wins in the end.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

The house always wins.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

How has Obama failed you today?

We have all the best words.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This Blog Goes to 11…

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Yes we did.

Word salad with all caps

Also, too.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Mission Accomplished!

This is a big f—–g deal.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The revolution will be supervised.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 31 – April 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 31 – April 1

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,


There is nothing to be learned from the second kick of a mule.”


Found this on a tweet stream under the comment “I figured we’d find a minority to blame the virus on but I didn’t think it’d be Cajuns.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chyron HR
  • Patricia Kayden

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Some states like Oklahoma and Florida have gotten all they've asked for — and more. Other states are begging for ventilators and gear. Some states say gear is contaminated. Other states say they don't know when packages are coming or what's in them. https://t.co/e1LBqLbNSb— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 31, 2020

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chyron HR

      Army National Guardsman tells Project Veritas #C)VID19 Media Coverage Overblown: “It’s the flu! It’s the flu!… I’m in the tents with them!”

      Imagine spending time and money generating the Party’s propaganda and the idiot setting the Party’s agenda changes his mind on a whim three times a day.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.