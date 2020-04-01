To everyone around the world

"It's not the flu," Trump says, seeming to finally understand what public health experts have been saying all along. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2020



The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing tonight included a stark forecast of the pandemic ahead. In terms of what is at stake for the country, it was the most candid, clearly communicated presentation since the start of these briefings. 1/x — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) April 1, 2020

That is the kind of information that Americans need to hear in terms of why all of this large scale social disruption is needed around the country. The Task Force speakers made clear the next 2-3 weeks will bring a great deal of disease in many place in the country. 3/x — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) April 1, 2020

they went to distancing early on (insert seattle freeze jokes here), have excellent research facilities/universities and a good public health system. on top of that, people are doing the right thing and as a result the virus has not exploded — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) April 1, 2020

“In early March, a majority (52%) of Americans said that the coronavirus outbreak had not affected them personally in any way—that has fallen to just 9%.” These poll results are …incredible? This moment seems almost unparalleled as a mass experience. https://t.co/gwnzZjEl05 pic.twitter.com/8YrG1tXH9R — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) March 31, 2020





.@IHME_UW projects April 14 will be the peak day for hospital resource needs, based on the current trajectory of the US #Covid19 outbreak.

Why do we need to #FlattenTheCurve? The numbers in red on the left are capacity. The numbers in the blue circle are how far they fall short. pic.twitter.com/PAF2nAYHEn — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 31, 2020

Shortages of #COVID19 Emergency Equipment

in U.S. Cities: A Survey of the Nation’s Mayors • 91.5% of cities do not have an adequate supply of face masks for their first responders & medical personnel.

• 88.2% do not have an adeq supply of PPEs

MORE pic.twitter.com/VFRDKmWvXp — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 1, 2020

Cities/3 #COVID19

Across the survey cities able to provide estimates, needed are:

• 28.5 million face masks;

• 24.4 million PPE items;

• 7.9 million test kits; and

• 139,000 ventilators.https://t.co/5T5gHN7b83 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 1, 2020

Huge news: USAID has extended the funding for the PREDICT program, which detects viruses such as coronavirus at the human-wildlife interface. Its grant was set to expire at what in retrospect must have seemed like a bad time. https://t.co/EfyUVc6MdL — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) March 31, 2020

It’s truly unbelievable. Our volunteers are amazing, but we cannot force standardized state reporting. https://t.co/c6cNtac91e — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) April 1, 2020

In addition to ventilator shortages, the drugs typically given to patients who need to be put the machines are also in short supply https://t.co/pjj7VzlFvA — Bloomberg (@business) March 31, 2020

Ugh AZ… Where the U.S. Stands Now on Coronavirus Testing – The New York Times https://t.co/CKaul2S0JN — Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) March 31, 2020

Greetings from the epicenter of #COVID19 #pandemic .@NYGovCuomo "says #coronavirus is ‘more dangerous’ than expected as New York cases jump 14% overnight to 75,795." At the current rate of ^ NY will eclipse ALL of China (82,278 cases) this before Fri..https://t.co/IdKAHxqzaP — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 31, 2020

Many who test positive for coronavirus (or have high risk for exposure) fear infecting family & friends. Others lack any place to self-isolate. Solution: Let's promote a crash campaign to help convert hotels into voluntary quarantine centers.@nytopinion https://t.co/9v5I7LVmat — Carl Minzner (@CarlMinzner) March 31, 2020

For the next installment of @wired’s living oral history of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re speaking with people across the infection epicenter in New York. Have a story to tell? Email me or [email protected], DM me or tag your story #mycovidstory. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) March 31, 2020

Michigan surpasses 7,600 coronavirus cases; death toll now at 259 https://t.co/2ZOckwBwkz — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) March 31, 2020

Found this on a tweet stream under the comment “I figured we’d find a minority to blame the virus on but I didn’t think it’d be Cajuns.” —

Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the Louisiana-Texas border today enforcing my Executive Order requiring self-quarantine for anyone who travels to Texas from Louisiana. We want to prevent the #coronavirus from being imported into Texas. #COVID19 #txlege pic.twitter.com/aMrH46g0NZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 30, 2020

California is expanding the number of hospital beds available during the new coronavirus pandemic with a field hospital at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. Members of the California Air National Guard helped set up cots and other equipment pic.twitter.com/BW03MxoYS7 — TIME (@TIME) April 1, 2020

Bill Gates calls for nationwide shutdown: "Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere" https://t.co/08qSEcNHJW pic.twitter.com/io7N7QvET8 — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2020

Community mitigation actions can push the peak later and make it lower than it would have without those interventions. Learn more: https://t.co/IbFMdnH3HI 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/lPbX5G0yXk — CDC (@CDCgov) March 31, 2020

Since the end of World War II, the U.S. unemployment rate has never even topped 11 percent. https://t.co/4yv9AJc3Ne — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) March 31, 2020

Senator Loeffler not only invested in telecommuting, she sold shares in retail stores including Lululemon and T.J. Maxx and "invested in a company that makes COVID-19 protective garments." https://t.co/nUEABY03u1 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) April 1, 2020

New: Facebook spox says company is removing a @JamesOKeefeIII video posted today for violating its policies on COVID-19 misinfo. "Equating COVID-19 with the common flu could cause people not to take the advice of medical professionals and thus contribute to the virus’ spread." pic.twitter.com/OoTLscKLL6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 1, 2020