Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Wetsuit optional.

We have all the best words.

Verified, but limited!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

The house always wins.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

The Math Demands It!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We still have time to mess this up!

This Blog Goes to 11…

Nevertheless, she persisted

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Women: They Get Shit Done

The revolution will be supervised.

Lighten up, Francis.

This blog will pay for itself.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Data / Information) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 31 – April 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Data / Information) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 31 – April 1

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Cermet
  • debbie
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • msb
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “In total, since the crisis began, 8,189 people have lost their lives to Covid-19, according to official data, which probably reflects fewer deaths than there actually are.”

      Someday, somebody will do a study adding up all the excess deaths during this time of pandemic. We will learn, just as we did with Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, that the actual death toll is maybe 3 or 4 times the Covid death toll.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cermet

      Great article on the possible source and what mutation occured to make this virus so infectious. Keep up the excellent and informative thread.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      msb

      Good news from little Denmark: the lockdown appears to be working: rate of doubling of deaths has slowed by 3 days (from 2 to 5). Lockdown will continue at least through Easter, and testing is still insufficient if you measure against Iceland or South Korea.

      @ OzarkHillbilly
      I’m sure you’re right; one will have to examine all the excess mortality.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Misery’s data finally gets an “A” grade from the Covid Tracking Project. Looking at the data history, the recent change is obvious.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @WereBear:

      Your average Appalachian camo-clad, assault rifle-toting, lard-assed face mullet will take that as meaning that international travel, global trade and interconnectivity are bad things, and will foresee a return to woodie station wagons annually trekking to See Rock City and Ruby Falls for a fuckton of Americana; a bunch of useless kitsch sold to you by drawling fat rednecks puffing cheap cigars while wearing dirty shirts.

      Jeremiah Wright was absolutely on the money when he said “god damn America”. I genuinely fucking hate this country these days.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      The scariest sentence at the moment: “How fast can coronavirus mutate?”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.