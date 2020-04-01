My deep dive into how #COVID19 turned from bat virus into pandemic, thanks to two gene tweaks.
– It's 10x 'stickier' than SARS
– It has a furin trigger, the same as Bird Flu
– We really should have seen it coming
Proud of this piecehttps://t.co/46ZOqWkGjn
— Liam Mannix (@liammannix) March 29, 2020
There’s a big asterisk on these quickie tests:
“They can only detect the coronavirus in people who have had the infection for several days.”
Seems coverage need to note that right at the top. https://t.co/WmUo9puMin
— Eric Umansky (@ericuman) March 31, 2020
A rough idea of where the time goes in a virus test (each step's time may vary from lab-to-lab). pic.twitter.com/HxCFXkj9Bm
— ??? ? ??????, ??? ?????????? (@MackayIM) April 1, 2020
Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies is a rapidly growing Facebook group that is crowdsourcing solutions to address the diminishing stock of medical equipment around the world. https://t.co/ty9H43pKga
— NYT Science (@NYTScience) April 1, 2020
Using a symptom tracker app, scientists found that almost 60 percent of patients who were subsequently confirmed as positive for #COVID19 had lost their sense of smell and taste. https://t.co/LXscuJ4Mhz
— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 1, 2020
Does Covid-19 really cause a loss of smell and taste? How does this pandemic end? How fast can coronavirus mutate? We answered these questions and more about coronavirus. https://t.co/rRMZYNxSXO
— MIT Technology Review (@techreview) April 1, 2020
Experts have said comprehensive testing is key to controlling coronavirus, and creating a more accurate picture of the spread of Covid-19. This island-nation of 360,000 is doing just that. https://t.co/dU4qHEpKrA
— CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020
New #COVID19 CFR modelling paper just lobbed at @TheLancet
?? Mean duration sx onset to death: 17.8d (16.9-19.2)
?? CFR mainland China 3.67%; after adjusting for demography/other factors 1.38%
?? Marked age gradient: CFR 0.32% in <60y, 6.4% >60y, 13.4% 80+
?? China IFR 0.66% pic.twitter.com/Tr3gXhyq2m
— Amy Coopes (@coopesdetat) March 31, 2020
A responsible review of the mathematical models being applied to the pandemic. “Mathematics of life and death: How disease models shape national shutdowns and other pandemic policies” https://t.co/EbzlvOXD8w
— Steven Strogatz (@stevenstrogatz) March 30, 2020
More than 2400 #SARSCoV2 viruses have been fully sequenced & genetic analysis posted @GISAID
They divide into 3 clades + an "other" group.
Here, @trvrb explains why the various types do NOT have clinical significance & so far not immune syst response diffs. https://t.co/KkU2mXHbg4
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 31, 2020
PSA ??
Viruses use our cells to make themselves. They are literally made up of the same stuff as we are.
If you shove steam or ethanol or magic unicorn acid up your nose to kill the virus, you're probably killing off your *own*cells as well.
Don't kill off your own cells.
— ??? ? ??????, ??? ?????????? (@MackayIM) March 30, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings