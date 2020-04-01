My deep dive into how #COVID19 turned from bat virus into pandemic, thanks to two gene tweaks. – It's 10x 'stickier' than SARS

– It has a furin trigger, the same as Bird Flu

– We really should have seen it coming Proud of this piecehttps://t.co/46ZOqWkGjn — Liam Mannix (@liammannix) March 29, 2020

There’s a big asterisk on these quickie tests:

“They can only detect the coronavirus in people who have had the infection for several days.” Seems coverage need to note that right at the top. https://t.co/WmUo9puMin — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) March 31, 2020

A rough idea of where the time goes in a virus test (each step's time may vary from lab-to-lab). pic.twitter.com/HxCFXkj9Bm — ??? ? ??????, ??? ?????????? (@MackayIM) April 1, 2020

Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies is a rapidly growing Facebook group that is crowdsourcing solutions to address the diminishing stock of medical equipment around the world. https://t.co/ty9H43pKga — NYT Science (@NYTScience) April 1, 2020

Using a symptom tracker app, scientists found that almost 60 percent of patients who were subsequently confirmed as positive for #COVID19 had lost their sense of smell and taste. https://t.co/LXscuJ4Mhz — Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 1, 2020

Does Covid-19 really cause a loss of smell and taste? How does this pandemic end? How fast can coronavirus mutate? We answered these questions and more about coronavirus. https://t.co/rRMZYNxSXO — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) April 1, 2020

Experts have said comprehensive testing is key to controlling coronavirus, and creating a more accurate picture of the spread of Covid-19. This island-nation of 360,000 is doing just that. https://t.co/dU4qHEpKrA — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020

New #COVID19 CFR modelling paper just lobbed at @TheLancet ?? Mean duration sx onset to death: 17.8d (16.9-19.2)

?? CFR mainland China 3.67%; after adjusting for demography/other factors 1.38%

?? Marked age gradient: CFR 0.32% in <60y, 6.4% >60y, 13.4% 80+

?? China IFR 0.66% pic.twitter.com/Tr3gXhyq2m — Amy Coopes (@coopesdetat) March 31, 2020

A responsible review of the mathematical models being applied to the pandemic. “Mathematics of life and death: How disease models shape national shutdowns and other pandemic policies” https://t.co/EbzlvOXD8w — Steven Strogatz (@stevenstrogatz) March 30, 2020

More than 2400 #SARSCoV2 viruses have been fully sequenced & genetic analysis posted @GISAID

They divide into 3 clades + an "other" group.

Here, @trvrb explains why the various types do NOT have clinical significance & so far not immune syst response diffs. https://t.co/KkU2mXHbg4 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 31, 2020