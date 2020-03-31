this orangutan telling a thrilling story to an entranced audience of otters pic.twitter.com/ZUusnQfpnI — iucounu (@iucounu) March 30, 2020



(Explanation at the bottom of this post)

We are SO EXCITED for Skype a Scientist Book Club, w/author @ChuckWendig!! We're going to be talking about his book, Wanderers, the plot of which feels… spookily like our current timeline?? Join us Tuesday at noon Eastern! https://t.co/EyHd8TbFMP — Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D (@SarahMackAttack) March 28, 2020

Good for the workers, if less so for those of us in self-isolation:

Me, graduating high school in 2012: I have big things in the future, I have more to contribute to society than stacking shelves in a grocery store! Me, contributing nothing to society in 2020 while shelf guy keeps civilization afloat: …sonofabitch. — Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 29, 2020

Sending solidarity to our frontline workers who are striking today.??? You’re keeping families across America supplied and fed during this pandemic. You deserve hazard pay, safety protocols and so much more.https://t.co/nj0R04BLOd — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 30, 2020

Good explainer, from the Washington Post, here.

Instacart needs to step up and give their workers the protections and pay they need and deserve. Now. https://t.co/dYkoW0H227 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 29, 2020





Of course, the Extremely ‘Left’ purists are taking the chance to be as unhelpful as possible…

Grocery delivery people should get hazard pay and then some but I don't quite get the suggestion that we shouldn't have grocery delivery. They are shopping for multiple households whereas if we all go to the grocery store more we endanger everyone including them. — Jake Anbinder (@JakeAnbinder) March 30, 2020

china effectively instituted mass grocery delivery in wuhan for exactly this reason — csz (@cszabla) March 30, 2020

Also the people working at my grocery store have been wearing masks for weeks whereas a lot of the people shopping there are not — Market Urbanism (@MarketUrbanism) March 30, 2020

Let’s talk about the Orangutan/Otter Alliance instead!