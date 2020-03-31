Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Take Your Friends Where You Find Them

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Take Your Friends Where You Find Them

29 Comments

(Explanation at the bottom of this post)

===========

===========
Good for the workers, if less so for those of us in self-isolation:

Good explainer, from the Washington Post, here.



Of course, the Extremely ‘Left’ purists are taking the chance to be as unhelpful as possible…

Let’s talk about the Orangutan/Otter Alliance instead!

    8. 8.

      debbie

      I’m taking today off to continue my search for wipes and Purell. These fucking hoarders. I’m not expecting success, but I feel an obligation to keep looking.

    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      Why? Humans have had pets for thousands of years. We can have personal relationships with other animals because we and they are not really that different.

    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Is it really an orangutan? I was afraid to click on the link because I thought Anne might be pulling a fast one and hiding a trump press conference there.

    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      ETA: oops, wrong thread.

      Ohio Son worked for Instacart for a few months as an in-store shopper, got let go because he could not keep up with their insane quota — it was an average of one item every 97 seconds, including the checkout. (The checkout! Some shopping trips I spend almost as much time in line as I did in the aisles.)

      But at least Instacart had regular hours, unlike being a Whole Foods Shopper, which was his latest job. They were laid back about speed though, and nicer people up work with.

      But I put a kibosh on that job because I didn’t think hanging around a store filled with people from all over was a good idea for someone with older parents with underlying conditions, or whatever the lingo is.

      Seeing that the WF shoppers are striking makes me feel vindicated.

    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Much to my surprise, the Potosi MO Walmart had hand sanitizer and were limiting purchases to 2 bottles per shopper. As of this AM, we still don’t have a confirmed Covid case here in Washington Co.

    14. 14.

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: I would never insult the proud Orangutan tribe like that!  If you can read the CNN story, they have the picture from the top tweet — a big male orangutan passing the time with a group of his fellow zoo friends, who are river otters.

    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      They all should be recording him. The Governor of Michigan should have released the phone call about companies telling her that they were told not to sell to her.

      ,…,…….

      CBS News obtained audio of a call Monday between Pres. Trump and rural state governors about coronavirus. After Montana Gov. Steve Bullock discusses difficulty getting testing equipment, Trump says, "I haven't heard anything about testing being a problem" https://t.co/ScO2YbKZAq pic.twitter.com/YhFPpw7Gni— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2020

    16. 16.

      raven

      So I have all these young friends urging me to not make any trips to the grocery store. Isn’t a healthy 70 year old at less risk than a chronic 50? And masks?

    17. 17.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I was thinking about starting at Walmart. Their website lists it as out of stock, but I know there’s a lag sometimes.

      Good on your county! Fingers crossed it stays that way.

    18. 18.

      debbie

      @raven:

      Most places now have “senior hours” reserved for ages 60 up. A friend took advantage of it yesterday, but was aggravated because everyone was busy reading labels, standing in the middle of aisles, etc.

    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven:So I have all these young friends urging me to not make any trips to the grocery store.

      You could let them do it for you so they can feel like they are helping. Of course, if they come down with the Covid you’ll get to feel guilty about it.

    25. 25.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:   And those river otters could round out your cabinet.    If this does not raise enthusiasm for the November election then nothing will.

    27. 27.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: If the thunder don’t get ya the lightin will. I got that window sill done but I nicked the comet that ran down the middle of the frame. I worked on it for a couple of days trying to rewire it but I’ve got an electrician coming to check my work!

    28. 28.

      Baud

      @NotMax:

      I get Tales from the Loop, but it says Netflix for me.  And the trailer doesn’t make it seem Sci Fi.

      ETA:  Nevermind, I got the 30-second ad confused with the trailer.

