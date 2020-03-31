Let me explain… first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC

I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.

And they sent a patrol car down who turned on the big red lights. So, I’m sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty.

Also, close the gates behind you on the Orme.

And stay 2m apart at all times.

?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/xczGrVoawL

— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020