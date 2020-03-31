Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Respite Open Thread: The Goats of the Great Orme

Respite Open Thread: The Goats of the Great Orme

by

Yes, really! (Well, kinda… )

    3. 3.

      A Ghost To Most

      Goat overlords there, mountain lion overlords here. Nature is wasting no time trying to reclaim space for itself

    4. 4.

      Patricia Kayden

      Those are such beautiful animals. Their coats look luxurious.

    5. 5.

      Feathers

      When I saw these all I could think of is my father breaking every stay inside the house order if they got into his garden and started munching away. Especially the wisteria.

    8. 8.

      Mary G

      People’s hedges won’t trim themselves. At first I thought we should get some goats or other animals with big scary horns to patrol other areas where assholes are having trouble obeying instructions to stay the fuck home. Then I realized most of the assholes probably own a shitload of guns and would like to try for trophies.

    9. 9.

      Gravenstone

      Different sort of respite but for those interested in anime, the first Violet Evergarden movie is finally coming to Netflix this Thursday.

    11. 11.

      satby

      @Feathers: if the goats ate the wisteria to the ground, it would just grow back. It took me three years to completely kill one I planted in a bad spot.

      Besides, you’re allowed out in your own garden, aren’t you? I would love to live in that town and see the goats wandering about; there’s only so much watching tv that I can tolerate.

    13. 13.

      kindness

      I love goats.  They are more personable than sheep or cows.  One problem with goats is that they will eat everything.  Starting with what you don’t want them to eat most and working their way down that list till they get to the stuff you don’t care if they eat it or not.  Then they’ll eat that too.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Invasion of the cashmere hordes.

      Coming to a drive-in near you at an undetermined date in the future, The Aba That Ate Aberystwyth.

    17. 17.

      Wanderer

      It is a lovely place, whether filled with people or goats. I would have liked to see the goats in town. A beautiful site.

    18. 18.

      Some guy

      Thanks for this.  I have fond memories of Llandudno.  I used to eat there with my boyfriend every week, long, long ago.

    21. 21.

      WereBear

      @kindness: I’m a goat fan too. A local couple fell in love when their grandson raised some for a 4H project. They got them packs and said the were the most delightful hiking/camping companions.

      They love being in a herd so never wander off.

    22. 22.

      Caphilldcne

      There’s an island in Lake Martin, Alabama, given over to goats. It’s truly wonderful to go there, bring them carrots and they will definitely come take every carrot you’ve got. You have to  work to get the carrots to the little ones. And they’ve got no sense of personal space. It’s pretty fun going over there. These guys might be a bit too aggressive to just hand out carrots tho.

    23. 23.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Andrew Stuart via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      This shows what it’s all about. [The goats are] scared of me (a human) in this. They don’t like people. They usually only come down from the Great Orme when it’s windy, and only the back streets at the top of Mostyn Street. Now lockdown means it’s empty, they’re going further than ever.

      Just the other day, when I headed out for groceries in NYC, I was wondering where the giraffes are (for those who don’t know what I’m talking about, it’s a 12 Monkeys reference – I guess it’s also an unintentional Maurice Sendak allusion too).

    26. 26.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @MattF:

      Goats are, by far, preferable to frogs or locusts.

      Oh, I don’t know. Frogs aren’t so bad – as long as they aren’t raining down from the sky …

