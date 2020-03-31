I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.
Let me explain… first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020
And they sent a patrol car down who turned on the big red lights. So, I’m sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty.
Also, close the gates behind you on the Orme.
And stay 2m apart at all times.
?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/xczGrVoawL
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020
Goat update: they’re back, and they’re gathering in groups of more than 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/Bc2N42SPGo
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 28, 2020
I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords pic.twitter.com/Fk5x6XaCLM
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
I think I am now the man who stares at goats (in the middle of the road) pic.twitter.com/Ptzh0zY5UC
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
This shows what it’s all about. They’re scared of me (a human) in this. They don’t like people. They usually only come down from the Great Orme when it’s windy, and only the back streets at the top of Mostyn Street. Now lockdown means it’s empty, they’re going further than ever. pic.twitter.com/roZpNm61Qh
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
Ok, I snorted.
— Christine Seaforth Finch (@CSeaforthFinch) March 30, 2020
Ah, yes. The famous Kashmiri goats of the Great Orme, originally a gift from the Shah of Persia to Queen Victoria shortly after her coronation in 1837!
— Publius (@RuleOfLawNotMen) March 30, 2020
Yes, really! (Well, kinda… )
Goats take over empty Welsh streets during coronavirus lockdown – video https://t.co/Teb9RieCrM
— The Guardian (@guardian) March 31, 2020
