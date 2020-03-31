On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Good morning everyone,
Sorry for the misfire yesterday, and I think this is out of order. C’est la vie.
Sarajevo was a sharp contrast to the other stops in the trip, since although most of it is a modern city (especially having been rebuilt after shelling during the post-Yugoslavia wars), it had strong Ottoman influence, particularly in the Baščaršija, Sarajevo’s old bazaar and the historical and cultural center of the city that was built in the 15th century.
The Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque, built in the 16th century, is the largest historical mosque in Bosnia and Herzegovina and one of the most representative Ottoman structures in the Balkans
The Baščaršija is home to numerous traditional artisans.
A small memorial, with an eternal flame, dedicated to the military and civilian victims of the Second World War. Elsewhere around the city, where miniature memorials to the victims of sniper fire during the post-Yugoslavia wars — small red flowers made of some sort of ceramic material, embedded in the pavements where people died. When I visited in 2012, they had all faded, which somehow seemed appropriate.
