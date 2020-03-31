Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Say Again

by

This post is in: 

Now is a terrible time to have hypochondriacal tendencies and a chest cold. Had one of those “wake up feel fine, three hours later feel like shit and nap, rinse and repeat” colds for several days, now it is in my chest and throat and I am on meds. No fever, loss of appetite, or anything corona related, but still irritating as all hell.

Looks like April is going to be a real bad one this year. Do we all know anyone working in one of the hot zones who would could group together and help out?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    3. 3.

      Martin

      Not great for those struggling with anxiety either. For me, sleeping is sorta not happening. I try to be awake when my daughter is since she needs the social support, and her sleep cycle is basically nonexistent. Most of her normal coping tools can’t be done during lockdown, so we’re slowly discovering new ones. Thank christ that Animal Crossing launched when it did.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      @Martin: I am happy with every other night being a good one. Though the anxiety has abated when I realized it was up to the governors, and we have a good one in NY.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nicole

      I woke up with terrible stomach pain this morning.  I was able to breathe through it and go back to sleep for a bit; I’m unsure if the pain was anxiety-induced or a side effect of having moved to a coffee-based diet the past three weeks.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      I feel a little bit tired and achy today, but no fever or any other symptoms.  Could be because I got about 5 hours of sleep last night. I took some ibuprofen and it got better.  I hate this constant monitoring, wondering if this little strange thing is a symptom of COVID. I think the reason I feel a little off is because of the mental stress of all this.  I also found out that one of our customers at the bar is in self-isolation and thinks he has it, but he can’t get a test unless he has to go to the hospital.  This is so messed up. That makes two people I know personally who think they have it.  By the time this shit is over all of us will probably know at least one person who dies of it.  At least my 85-year-old mother is reasonable, and knows she needs to stay home.  She did Wal-Mart grocery pickup yesterday. I need to call her tonight and see how that went.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kelly

      One of my seasonal allergy symptoms is shortness breath. This is not ideal.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Came into work this morning to the news that our co-worked had passed this morning. They had symptoms starting on the 12th and stayed home. Had trouble getting a test, isolated at home, was getting better, then went downhill very fast last night. Same age as me.

      I’m payroll/HR here and have been numbly getting together the necessary paperwork for the family. I am so raging mad at the orange piss-squatter right now. Fuck his lying, smarmy face

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      This is infuriating.

      Ventilators in US possession, sitting unused because there’s no decision authority at the federal level. We have surplus ventilators in parts of CA as well, but nobody is coordinating how to get them to where they are needed. It’s almost as though the feds believe there is a literal invisible hand that will move these ventilators where they need to be.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BeautifulPlumage

      We desperately need infection testing & antigen testing so we know who actually needs to isolate and who can still keep our essential services going.

      I’m with a family-owned company supplying tents and other equipment to medical centers, and county and federal agencies. We’ve been distancing and working from home as much as possible, but my tasks require going in 2-3 days a week. And I’ve been the closest family for my older sister who is in the high-risk category. AAAAAAAAHHHHHHRRRRRRGGG!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PaulWartenberg

      Sounds a bit like a mix of allergies affecting your sinuses causing nasal drip (affecting the throat) and THE BOOGIE WOOGIE BLUES.

      …what?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      This is inspiring. 

      Less than 24 hours after the governor’s call to action, 25,000 medical professionals applied to join Californian’s new health corps as hospitals prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      C Stars

      WOE, I’m sorry about the cold. I’ve been having allergy symptoms for the last month; it is so disconcerting.

       

      So, today I ventured to Costco in Richmond, CA. It was crowded as fuck and no one was practicing any kind of distancing. One woman stood with her head not a foot away from mine and yelled at her family who were completely on the other side of the aisle. I could feel her breath on my face. (I coughed at her and she backed away.) Another scene: a stockist in the fruit & veg section, clearly suffering from a cold, wiping his nose on his sleeve as he unloaded bags of sweet potatoes. Another scene…a family brought their toddler in a stroller for some reason. Toddler threw her bottle, it hit a food display, rolled on the ground. The mom rolled her eyes and looked at the dad, picked up the bottle, wiped it on her pants, and gave it back to the kiddo. Yikes.

      But hey, I guess I’m one of those dumbasses ’cause I went in there and shopped for an hour and a half anyway. I had an n95 mask and gloves, at least.

      We’ve been completely isolating for the last two weeks and only getting groceries delivered in. But the kids eat like locusts and we were running low on so many necessary items and actually getting grocery delivery to work was such a stress that I decided to take the plunge today. If I come down with symptoms in the next week or so I’ll know exactly where I got it.

       

      But, I still keep thinking about all the old folks I saw there wearing no masks and taking no precautions. Why?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary G

      @Martin: I read an article in the OC Register where two professors from your neck of the woods said that Orange County’s curve is exactly like Italy’s, only 20 days behind. Then I saw another guy who says California is probably be very successful at flattening the curve and there should be no NYC-type of craziness here. Do you have any thoughts or is it too soon to tell? Doesn’t seem like there’s still very much testing going on.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Damned_at_Random

      Cancer surgery in November, radiation in December and January, knee replacement in late February followed by 6 weeks of physical therapy. I was just getting excited about the spring and summer, unencumbered by pain and depression when the Governor told us to stay home and my Physical Therapist shut down.

      Life pretty much sucks more in a pandemic with or without of hypochondiacal tendencies.

      Best wished to all the jackals. At least we are spared the Black Death (so far)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Damned_at_Random

      @Martin: This administration didn’t have a plan to reunite immigrant kids with their parents. Would you trust them with a 25K piece of equipment you will probably need returned within the next “short period of time”?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eljai

      @BeautifulPlumage: That’s so sad!  I’m sorry you have to work under that kind of stress.  I found out this morning that a co-worker’s mother-in-law died from COVID-19 complications.  This co-worker told me that both her MIL and FIL had been diagnosed with the virus around mid-March.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      @BeautifulPlumage: I’m so sorry, and it is just enraging that he’s out there fucking around with the My Pillow guy and having his minions treat him like the second coming of Christ when he’s a murdering  crook.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PST

      @Martin:

      Ventilators in US possession, sitting unused because there’s no decision authority at the federal level. We have surplus ventilators in parts of CA as well, but nobody is coordinating how to get them to where they are needed. It’s almost as though the feds believe there is a literal invisible hand that will move these ventilators where they need to be.

      I was talking this morning to a good friend of very long standing who was telling me about the stress and anxiety his son is suffering. The son handles procurement for hospitals in a large city. He is constantly contracting for vital equipment and then being told that it has become unavailable, presumably because some other group or unit of government has put in a higher bid. There is crazy competition (and presumably profiteering) because no central authority takes charge of procurement and prioritizes they way you would expect in a war.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      C Stars

      @Damned_at_Random: Oh geez, that’s a trifecta. Is there any way you can do the physical therapy at home via teleconference? I’m sure it’s less effective than in person, but at least you’d be moving.

      (Also, you’re a tough cookie!)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Damned_at_Random

      @BeautifulPlumage: SO sorry about your coworker. This disease apparently progresses extremely rapidly. Every contagious respiratory infection doesn’t act like the flu. Fuck Trump and his misinformation

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PST

      My phone just started buzzing noisily the way it would for an emergency like a tornado or alien invasion. It was a message from the State of Illinois asking for trained healthcare workers to sign up to help with the emergency. Are all states doing this?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mai naem mobile

      So Mitch McConnell this morning said that Orange Menace was distracted by the impeachment. It got me thinking his wife is Orange Menace’s Sec of Transportation. She’s Taiwanese American and her family is a very wealthy family with Chinese shippong concerns. She has several sisters. Does it seem unbelievable that a family with shipping concerns would not know anything about COVID19 and pass it along to their sister and her husband both powerful power brokers in D.C.?  I don’t mean specifics about COVID19. I mean just a general family conversation.   Mitch McConell and Elaine Chao never picked up the phone and called Azar or whoever to tell them hey there’s a scary infectious disease in China and we need to get prepared for this?  McConnell didn’t even do anything after it was obvious there was something bad going on and Orange Menace was still denying it?.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Barbara:  and actively telling our UW researches to NOT test!

       

      And thank you all for the condolences. It sucks that we can’t provide emotional support for the family, as no public funerals are happening. I’m afraid this is going to hit a lot more jackals in the coming months.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @PST:

      This is how Trump rolls. This is how his advisors are too, fighting with each other in competition. Everything is playing out as he is used to.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Martin: I feel you there. I sleep well maybe two nights out of three at best. One thing I wondered about…we have a dog. If we get this and have to self quarantine here in a suburb of DC…is it safe to send the pup to friends for walking? We don’t want to give them an infection vector, obviously, but I’m not sure I want to walk around the neighborhood with this even with maximal social distancing. What are people doing in that scenario?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kattails

      A good friend called a little while ago to check on me. We were trading jokes seen online and his contribution was “God sent us Donald Trump because He ran out of locusts.”

      Just got a scamming email, it went straight into the junk folder. Bloody assholes. Also got one from a gallery that I’d been looking forward to being part of a show in this winter. The owner has decided to close indefinitely, it’s just not an art-buying climate right now.  I feel so badly for the director, a very nice young woman, who’s been laid off and had to write such a sad letter to upcoming artists after spending months putting together shows.

      @BeautifulPlumage: And yet my note (written before I’d checked the comments) sounds so trivial compared with this. Layers upon layers of hurt and sadness.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Damned_at_Random

      @C Stars: My PT has been in touch by phone and I had the other knee done last year, so I know the exercises. This isn’t my first rodeo, but my physical therapist was great and the highlight of my week. My spousal unit is tired of my whining, so I came here for sympathy. You filled the void. Thanks

      Reply
    36. 36.

      C Stars

      @Mai naem mobile: If they did pick up the phone in response to any early information, it was no doubt in pursuit of a way that this crisis could profit them personally or politically, don’t you think? I mean, would it be remotely surprising to find out that Moscow Mitch or any other GOPer who had advance notice suddenly invested in ventilator technology?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      FYI folks there are plenty of good lists/timelines/resources out there about just how “distracted” trumpov was by impeachment earlier this year (the new TCNJ excuse for inaction)…lists of dates he went golfing, dates he held one of his hate rallies, etc.  It’s pretty impressive at about a dozen times each.  Guess he wasn’t all THAT distracted.

      (also: blaming Dems for ‘impeachment distraction’ is kind of like a getaway car driver saying “hey coppers, sorry I ran over that family in the crosswalk while trying to escape you after I robbed that bank, but you had your sirens on and everything!  Your fault!”)

      Post those far and wide, and add in that GOP Senators were apprised of the growing danger as early as late January.  And yet, they did nothing (but dump stock)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      @Mary G: We’re not on Italy’s curve. We started putting measures in place when we only had 3 cases, and a full lockdown at 53 cases. We may have hit our peak new cases last friday. We’re definitely high hospitalizations, but we still have open ICU beds and ventilators. They’re exploring sending some staff and equipment up to LA where things are a bit rougher. I think they’re planning on sending some down from UCSF to LA as well.

      So, there’s not much testing because they’re mostly just testing hospitalizations and front line workers, and some drive-through testing. The message has been ‘don’t get a test – you just expose yourself to the virus’. While this means there’s certainly more people here with the virus, the trend data is fairly clean, and the trend is what matters right now.

      The one big failure of California is having no statewide tracking of hospitalizations. They’re trying to fix that, but almost every other state is in better shape on that. So it’s hard to get a big picture of where things stand across the state in terms of hospital loads.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      debbie

      @PST:

      Ohio is.

       

      @Martin:

      Gov. Cuomo was complaining about having to bid against other states for equipment, comparing it to ebay. Then FEMA stepped in and began bidding against the states. WTF?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JPL

      I guess the governor of Florida is gonna play the not me excuse..

      JUST NOW— Gov. Ron DeSantis says the White House task force hasn’t told him to issue a statewide stay-at-home-order: “The task force is not recommending this. If they do, that’s something that would carry a lot of weight with me.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Tenar Arha

      I know people who work in non-medical but adjacent caregiving provision fields…like homeless shelters & domestic violence organizations. They’re doing their best to cope or working from home but covering calls all day. I’ll ask if they have any suggestions.

      Meanwhile…I feel like I’m fulfilling the role of the accident prone. I sprained my right ankle Friday evening by falling partway down the back stoop at my apartment carrying out clothes to donate. I knew immediately that I’d probably sprained it & did the usual RICE this weekend.

      Though I did still decide to pick up my hand sanitizer order (and a small bottle of their spring gin) at Short Path Distillery,  bc I knew it’d be worse driving with my ankle later.

      Seriously, having to drive while your Achilles’ tendon throbs with your pulse at you while you go to urgent care, just isn’t fun. But in case I do need to see an orthopedist better to get the accident documented.

      FYI MA residents: The urgent care I went to were already using a new process & a very careful series of COVID-19 screening questions before I ever entered the place. Had me call in from the parking lot when I got there, met me at the door & took my temperature, then let me in to do paperwork, insurance, & payment. By the time I was done with that they took me back to the exam room & for x-rays. Sent me off with a DVD of the x-rays & a packet of ankle strengthening exercises.

      Unfortunately the clothes I collected were never getting picked up bc that’s “not essential.” NSFW link: Understandable, but still annoying since that’s how I sprained my freaking ankle!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      sempronia

      @Mary G: I’m a frontline physician in a major Bay Area hospital treating multiple COVID-19 patients, and I can definitely say that we are cautiously hopeful. We are not seeing the calamitous tidal wave that NYC is (I have friends working in those hospitals too) . We remain under capacity, a combination of clearing the decks of all elective procedures, nobody wanting to come to the hospital for any other problems unless they’re dying, and the Bay Area’s social distancing measures. I think we may exceed our normal capacity soon just because COVID-19 patients stay hospitalized for a while, but we are not underwater like NYC and we will be able to expand capacity. Trauma volume is down because people aren’t driving, fighting (as much), shooting each other (as often), or falling off things at work. So yes, we were bracing for a tidal wave and have been happily surprised thus far. Very happy that we have prudent state leaders who have extended the shutdown another month, so we can get better control of this.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kent

      Just got back from taking my wife to the drive-through COVID testing at Kaiser Permanente here in Vancouver WA.  She is a physician and has been coordinating care remotely for Kaiser in the Vancouver region (not seeing patients directly) and came down with a bad flu this morning.  She doesn’t think it is COVID but I’m not sure how rational she is about it.   We will know in 24 hours or so (hopefully).  Otherwise she is bed-ridden and the rest of the family is staying away.  Luckily we have a large enough house to isolate her safely.  She is 49 and healthy so not in the greatest risk group.  Kaiser is making her test so they know if they have to isolate any co-workers.

      It has been interesting to watch the data every day and see new states keep passing WA in COVID numbers.  So at least WA seems to be doing something right.  I think we were #1 at the start of this and now we are down to about #8 or #9 having recently been passed by FL and about to be passed by LA and PA.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Barbara

      @Kent:

      Kaiser is making her test so they know if they have to isolate any co-workers.

      Just imagine if this had been done on a widespread basis earlier in the cycle.  I hope your wife gets better soon.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kent

      @debbie:

      @JPL:

      He’s also not letting that cruise ship with sick passengers dock. These fucking guys.

      It’s not an American ship and most of the crew and passengers are not American.  My mother-in-law from Chile actually had tickets booked on that exact ship for the leg from Chile to Ft. Lauderdale though the Panama Canal.  They were still running and boarding passengers in early to mid-March and not shutting down when all the other cruise ships were already getting quarantined.   She and we were smart enough to stay away.  Fucking inexcusable.  They should have tied the ship up then.  There are cruise executives (who are American) who need to be lined up and shot after this is over.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard just appeared on the TV. Mumbling his usual bullshit. Looks bigly bored and desperate to hop into a golf cart. Now they cut away.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Splitting Image

      @Mary G:

      it is just enraging that he’s out there fucking around with the My Pillow guy and having his minions treat him like the second coming of Christ when he’s a murdering crook.

      It helps to remember that to a lot of these three-dollar-bill Christians, Jesus himself is a murdering crook. He takes offerings from everyone even though he’s already decided who’s saved and who isn’t. And he’s gonna kill everybody who isn’t saved just as soon as the Rapture comes, which is gonna be any time now.

      It’s actually not surprising that they think Trump is the second coming, considering that they’ve spent decades turning Jesus into the first coming of Trump.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Feathers

      Harvard is grading the semester pass/fail. (Emergency Sat/Emergency Unsat). All the other schools followed them when they emptied the dorms and went remote, hopefully other schools will have some sort of grading relief. Of course, this could also be used as an excuse to not teach the students, which many students would not be able to push back as effectively as Harvard students can.

      Reply

