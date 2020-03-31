Now is a terrible time to have hypochondriacal tendencies and a chest cold. Had one of those “wake up feel fine, three hours later feel like shit and nap, rinse and repeat” colds for several days, now it is in my chest and throat and I am on meds. No fever, loss of appetite, or anything corona related, but still irritating as all hell.

Looks like April is going to be a real bad one this year. Do we all know anyone working in one of the hot zones who would could group together and help out?