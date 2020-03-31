Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election Year Excellent Read: The Financial Times Interviews Rep. Jim Clyburn

Election Year Excellent Read: The Financial Times Interviews Rep. Jim Clyburn

Whether Trump likes the idea or not, there will be an election this fall. Among other things, some interesting suggestions from Rep. Clyburn on Biden’s potential VP:

I met Clyburn for the first time shortly before last month’s South Carolina primary, where his endorsement of Joe Biden almost single-handedly saved the former vice-president’s campaign. The 14-term lawmaker would not say then which candidate he was going to endorse. But he had told some people at his accountant’s funeral the previous week — because, he says confidently, “they would never betray Jim Clyburn”.

As we sip our drinks, I ask him when he told Biden. The pair met on the USS Yorktown, an old aircraft carrier turned museum, six days before the primary. He delivered the good news, but included a stern warning to his friend to stop reading speeches from a script.

“Here’s what I said to him,” Clyburn tells me. “You know these issues well enough not to be reading from a text . . . People can’t feel you when you read it.”

Using lessons he learnt from his father as a “PK” (preacher’s kid), he gave Biden some advice. “There’s a reason that preachers preach in threes,” Clyburn recalls saying. “I want you to answer every question in three ways: here is what my presidency will mean to you, here’s what it will mean to your family, and here’s what it will mean for your community.”…

Armed with Clyburn’s backing, Biden won in a landslide; according to the exit polls, 61 per cent of the voters said the endorsement influenced their decision. That dramatic victory then propelled Biden to win in a slew of states the following week, earning him clear frontrunner status over the leftwing Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Clyburn is used to having power in his state. For the past three decades, he’s hosted a fish fry during the Democratic primaries which has become virtually mandatory for would-be candidates to attend. In the course of the 2008 primary, Clyburn criticised Hillary Clinton; on the day that Barack Obama beat her in South Carolina, Clyburn remembers Bill Clinton phoning him at 2.15am, bellowing, “If you bastards want a fight, you damn well will get one.”

Did he ever think his endorsement of Biden would have such an impact? Clyburn says that people underestimated the latent support for Biden — before proudly adding that two women approached him after the primary to say, “Thank you for saving the Democratic party.”

Clyburn has come a long way since his youth in Sumter, a city near Columbia. In his 2014 memoir, Blessed Experiences, he recalls how his high-school band was asked to participate in the Sumter Christmas parade in 1955, the year after the Supreme Court struck down the segregation of public schools. But he and his black bandmates were forced to march at the end of the parade, behind the horses…

He says he lives by an adage from John F Kennedy, which goes something like: “I never get mad, but I will get even.” I joke that Oscar Wilde said it first, with “revenge is a dish best served cold”. Clyburn breaks into a smile: “Kennedy stole a lot from other people, he might have stolen that line.”…

But inexorably the conversation is drawn back to Biden. Clyburn says he would restore civility in politics. For instance, he says, Biden shuns the “bombastic” approach taken by the “Bernie bros” — the moniker for the most radical wing of Sanders’ movement.

Centrist Democrats worry that, should Biden win the nomination, Sanders will hold back from actively campaigning for him. Clyburn does not sound confident that Sanders will help unite the party, or rally his supporters behind Biden. “What’s that old mafia saying — that fish rots from the head.” As he slowly knocks off his crustaceans one by one, he has a warning for one famous supporter of Sanders.

“When I say, ‘I don’t get mad, I get even’, there’s one person who is going to hear from me. His name is Michael Moore,” Clyburn says. The film-maker and longtime Sanders supporter claimed after Biden’s victory in South Carolina that the state was “not representative” of the United States. “I don’t want to say much but I’m going to have a lot to say.”

Come on, I press, and he happily obliges. Reminding me that Biden won more than 60 per cent of the black vote in South Carolina and bigger percentages in Alabama and Mississippi, he says: “According to Michael Moore, South Carolina doesn’t matter because here’s what ‘the people’ want.” He says Moore is dismissing the voices of the most important segment of the Democratic electorate — black voters.

I ask whether Clyburn thinks Biden will pick Stacey Abrams, 46, the African-American former minority leader of the House in Georgia and rising Democratic star, as his running mate to help woo younger voters in November.

“I doubt it,” he says. “There’s something to be said for somebody who has been out there.”

Clyburn does want to see a black woman on the ticket, though. And some Democrats believe that Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman, will also be under heavy pressure to repay Clyburn for his critical endorsement.

Clyburn says there has been a lot of talk about Kamala Harris, the California senator who struggled in the Democratic primary. He says a “sleeper” in the race is Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser to Barack Obama. But he also stresses that “the bench of black women is much deeper than people think”.

While he believes Abrams does not have enough experience, he has his eyes on another Georgia politician. “There is a young lady right there in Georgia who I think would make a tremendous VP candidate, and that’s the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.”

It’s getting late, so we secure “one for the road”. I ask the former history teacher how he sees America’s place in the world. “We’re where Germany was in 1933 after the election of Adolf Hitler,” he warns. But he adds a note of optimism, saying that African-Americans can lead the charge against Trump. He cites as inspiration a hero of the 1930s: Jesse Owens, winner of four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics…

    33Comments

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      woo hoo! politics! ( and I am utterly and completely sincere)

      @WhipClyburn: “When I say, ‘I don’t get mad, I get even’, there’s one person who is going to hear from me.
      His name is Michael Moore.”

      I’m not sure if I can donate to his campaign right now. Will they take a rain-check?

      Now I will read the interview

      germy

      Disgusting! RT

      “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” said Dem Jim Clyburn on passing legislation to give relief to Americans during this national emergency.

      Democrats are playing politics while the American suffer! https://t.co/w9hSgm6jJG

      — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 23, 2020

      Heywood J.

      I like Jim Clyburn a lot, but I disagree with his thoughts about “restoring civility.” I have zero interest in being civil with people who are comfortable with killing the vulnerable and stealing from everyone else. This shit has got to stop, and they have made it clear that they won’t stop it without a real fight.

      Fair Economist

      I don’t see Mayor Bottoms as having more experience than statehouse Minority Leader Abrams. Anybody knowledgeable about GA politics have an idea why Clyburn would prefer Mayor Bottoms?

      Also, while browsing Wiki:

      Abrams was the first African-American female major-party gubernatorial nominee of the United States

      Ugh, a reminder of how backwards we still are

      International Mikey

      Kudos to Clyburn for calling out Michael Moore.  Moore’s support of Sanders has bordered on insanity and his comments about the State of South Carolina and its relevance to the nation are revealing of what’s really on his mind.  He’s made millions acting like he’s one of the underdogs.  He’s a shameless self promoter much like his candidate, Bernie Sanders.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Wow, the bat signal went up quick.

      Also, Bernie Sanders shows how an opposition party is supposed to operate.

      I love how the Screechers all glom onto this moment of performative indignation as the thing that got the bill written and passed. Bernie came in and bellowed with righteous sarcasm, and magic happened! No concept of the actual work done, no reflection on the fact that the bill passed 96-0, only Bernie! Shouting!

      WaterGirl

      In the wise words of the Thin Black Duke:

      Remember folks, you don’t have to go to every argument you’re invited to, especially when the other guy has already made up his mind.

      Let's Make Our Own Fun

      kindness

      I’ve seen BernieBros coming apart at the seams a lot lately.  Yesterday in a Charles Pierce thread one was gratuitously insulting every single other person in the thread who wasn’t bending the knee to St. Bernie.  I wasn’t sure if it was a Republican/Russian troll but their history file seemed to be good.  I don’t understand it really.  For the Rank & File to be lashing out at their fellow Democrats like that is going to change minds is such small minded shit….I want to think they are R/R trolls.  Sadly I’m wrong all to often there.  These are people who call themselves liberals who aren’t mentally all that different from Trump.  Case in point:  all the BernieBros who are burning AOC at the stake right now

      beef

      @BobbyK:

      Tara Reade was publishing pro-Putin propaganda a couple of months after the Salisbury poisonings.   You have to be pretty dumb to believe what she says about Putin’s #1 political threat.

      Barbara

      @BobbyK: Nancy Pelosi shows how an opposition party is supposed to operate.  I am still amazed that the ACA survived and I don’t think it would have without her leadership.

      L85NJGT

      @kindness:

      Like I said last night, when AOC is doing a “I wasn’t really that into you…” buy a clue, it’s over. But we can’t control whether the Senator and his flying monkeys are willing to acknowledge the here and now. Flinging a 2016 redux at the wall won’t work, because it is no longer 2016.

      Taken4Granite

      L85NJGT

      @8 man shell:

      zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz………………

      Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Sanders by 22 percentage points in new Hill-HarrisX poll on the only two remaining Democratic presidential primary contenders.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Clyburn does not sound confident that Sanders will help unite the party, or rally his supporters behind Biden. “What’s that old mafia saying — that fish rots from the head.”

      While I personally think more attention should be paid to the sheer stupidity of Sanders and his “movement”– “Look out the window, Mitch” is really all you need to know– I do wish somebody at MSNBC would tell Hayes that if he wants to keep gazing lovingly at Bernie a couple of times a week, he should at least ask Himself why his “movement” is so hate-fueled and obnoxious.

      crm114

      One of the first documentaries Michael Moore worked on was called “Blood in the Face” about white supremacists and neo-nazi groups in Michigan in the 1980s.

      Moore’s not a racist but he’s deeply sympathetic to white people who turn to racism and he’s a pedantic “class-not-race” agitator who believes racism is just symptomatic of economic injustice. Racism is never the “real” problem, and racists would only come around if they had a good job.

