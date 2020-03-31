Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 & National Security Part VI: America is Not Suffering From a Failure of Intelligence, It is Suffering From a Failure of, and an Absence of, Leadership

COVID-19 & National Security Part VI: America is Not Suffering From a Failure of Intelligence, It is Suffering From a Failure of, and an Absence of, Leadership

by | 33 Comments

There have now been several pieces written that describe the US’s failing and flailing response to the SARS-CoV2 outbreak and COVID-19 epidemic as a failure of intelligence. The simple reality is that these analyses are wrong. They are not a failure of intelligence. As a former senior advisor to a number of senior leaders, I can honestly say that you can present senior leaders and decision-makers with the timely, accurate information they need to know, but no one can make them think. No one can make them accept it, process it, and act on it accordingly. And I was fortunate in that the senior leaders and decision-makers I served wanted timely, accurate information, were willing to consider it, and used it to inform their decision making. This is unfortunately not the case with the President. And this is clearly not a failure of intelligence, because we have excellent reporting indicating that timely, accurate information about SARS-CoV2 was presented to the President beginning in January 2020.

What we actually have is a failure of leadership. The President’s, the sycophants he’s surrounded himself with, members of the Republican caucuses in the House and the Senate, among Republican governors who are afraid of mean tweets and the President’s base, and among the publishers, editors, and executives at conservative news media outlets – from Fox News to talk radio to conservative digital news. The leak of the letter sent yesterday by  Captain Crozier, the commander of The Theodore Roosevelt to his chain of command is just further evidence of what we’ve been observing since January in regard to the SARS-CoV2 outbreak and since January 2017 with this administration in general. With the exceptions of Director Wray at the FBI and Director Haspel at the CIA, there is not a single cabinet secretary or equivalent senior political appointee in this administration that would have even been nominated for, let alone confirmed to, their positions in any other administration with the possible exceptions of Secretary Chao and Attorney General Barr because of their previous senior cabinet appointee experience in previous administrations. You would not see any of these people in these positions in any other Republican administration. The few actually competent and qualified senior appointees, all of whom were generals (Mattis, Kelly, McMaster) with the exception of DNI Coats, are long gone. And the qualified subordinates they hired are long gone as well. What we’re left with is an incurious president who thinks he knows the price of everything, but really knows the value of nothing, as well as the price of nothing too and a bunch of senior appointees who would either never be considered for political appointments in any other administration or, at best, would be considered for deputy assistant positions at best. They, like their subordinates, have been selected for and/or retained because of professed and displayed loyalty to the President. These subordinates wouldn’t even be considered for the most junior positions in any other administration.

As an example, I honestly cannot think of a single good reason why the Acting Secretary of the Navy needed to do his media appearances today from NY City with the USNS Comfort as the backdrop except that someone explained to him that he was doing them for an audience of one, the President. And that audience wanted to see the USNS Comfort. It is this performative sycophancy that we are seeing revealed each and every day.

The United States is not just suffering through the SARS-CoV2 virus and COVID-19 epidemic. At the national level it is suffering from not just a lack of good leadership, but actual bad, self serving, and ultimately destructive leadership beginning with the President and throughout his administration. We are suffering from it in Senator Majority Leader McConnell and House Minority Leader McCarthy and their caucuses in each chamber of Congress. And we are suffering from it at the state level in a number of states with Republican governors, like FL, AZ, SC, GA, MS, and AL, who have decided that they would rather suck up to the President and demonstrate their fealty to him and his base of supporters rather than even attempt to aspire towards competency.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33 Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      MI

      MS? what’s the deal in PA?

      DeSantis seems to be turning trump’s game of hot potato back on him, saying he hasn’t shut things down because trump hasn’t told him to.

      (Media criticism: Brian Williams had been getting pretty Brodery lately, both sides are bickering when we’re facing this crisis! Tonight he’s pushing back on the nonsense about trump having struck a new tone (again) during his mini-rally)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Thin Black Duke

      People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they  watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: MS. Thanks, fixed.

      DeSantis wants to be reelected governor in 2022 and then run for president in 2024. That’s what he’s concerned with.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Good piece.
      One pedantic thing, I know you hate them, but in this line

      Republican governors, like FL, AZ, SC, GA, MI, and AL,

      maybe change the MI to MS, because I’m pretty sure you’re not referring to the lady who is rude to him, but Tate Potato from Mississippi.

      I have spent the day tweeting about the failures of the administration and assholes who use Instacart (or other delivery services that have gone to no-contact leave it on the porch services) and don’t tip because they don’t have to see the person’s face.

      This article in Forbes yesterday by a reporter who watched millions of American N95 masks be sold overseas to people who can pay immediately was particularly enraging.

      “If you are working with a seller who has masks but you can’t quickly show proof of funds, someone else is going to buy them,” he told me.

      And I watched that happen repeatedly throughout the day. Buyers from state procurement departments and hospital systems expressed desperate need for masks, but the deals bogged down when it came to providing proof that they could commit and follow through. In the meantime, another buyer provided proof of funds and the masks were gone, sometimes within the hour.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      And we are suffering from it in a number of states with Republican governors, like FL, AZ, SC, GA, MI, and AL, who have decided that they would rather suck up to the President and demonstrate their fealty to him and his base of supporters rather than even attempt to aspire towards competency.

      Shouldn’t that be Mississippi instead of Michigan?

      Never mind.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      @Adam L Silverman: ETA: Sorry it looks like I pedant piled on, but there are two torn tendons in my right hand that make me a slow typist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      You are much too forgiving. We are suffering from *evil* leadership. Trump actively suppressed testing, which is the primary cause of the magnitude of the NYC, NOLA, and Detroit outbreak. Now he’s trying to buy ventilators away from them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman: in my time we had three or four letter abbreviations and they were clearer and god dammit we liked ’em

      Also, is Devin Nunes TV stuck on the news from two weeks ago or something? he tends to spout this crap after even trump has backed off

      Acyn Torabi @Acyn
      Devin Nunes calls the closure of schools in California “way overkill” shortly before he argues we need to send people back to work within 1-2 weeks while citing optimism over Hydroxychloroquine

      this was tonight, guess which network!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mnemosyne

      @Adam L Silverman:

      DeSantis wants to be reelected governor in 2022 and then run for president in 2024.

      I don’t see that working out too well for him given how many Floridians will probably die over the next few months due to his neglect, but I’m sure he has a plan to blame it all on the Democrats.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      Even Matt Gaetz has figured out that the Republican brand is sinking fast and started agitating for Senator Burr to GTFO for his stock dumping, but this guy, no, still clueless:

      Devin Nunes calls the closure of schools in California “way overkill” shortly before he argues we need to send people back to work within 1-2 weeks while citing optimism over Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/3pBHWdwlK0— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 1, 2020

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mnemosyne

      I’m waiting for a package from FedEx Ground and they’re late. I know it’s a bunch of non-essential stickers but, damn it, I want them!

      /FirstWorldProblems

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      Patrick Jones is the first person in federal prison to die from COVID-19. Jones was convicted in 2017 of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine w/in 1,000 feet of a junior college. For this, he was serving a 27-year sentence. Think about that. https://t.co/cVW6Q91Yq1— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) March 30, 2020

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      @Mnemosyne:

      I ordered a replacement set of blades for my electric shaver from Amazon on the 26th with an estimated delivery date of April 23.

      I was pleasantly surprised when they came today.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      Good post. Thanks.

      More evidence that people were sounding the alarm many weeks ago was (repost) this memo from February 3 from the head of the OPM. Naturally, since she knew what she was doing, (Warning – Politico) she abruptly resigned on Tuesday March 17:

      Cabaniss stepped down because of, what two people familiar with the matter said, was poor treatment from the 29-year-old head of the Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee, and a powerful appointee at OPM, Paul Dans, the new White House liaison and senior adviser to the director of OPM.

      OPM Deputy Director Michael Rigas is now acting director of OPM, according to an OPM spokesperson.

      Cabaniss had been at the agency only since September.

      The departure casts a cloud of uncertainty over the federal workforce as it struggles to decide how to handle the coronavirus outbreak, with growing questions about the Trump administration’s decision to keep most government offices open and how it is handling remote work.

      […]

      Some officials see the hiring of Dans — a lawyer who previously worked in New York and recently started at the agency, according to two people familiar with the matter — as yet another affront. The job of White House liaison generally entails matching qualified people with political vacancies at an agency and moving appointees in and out of positions when needed.

      Dans has “clearly come with some kind of agenda,” said a person familiar with his hiring, who noted Dans doesn’t appear to have much of a background in Title V of the U.S. code, which deals with how the government is organized and how the federal civil service operates. Dans didn’t respond to a request for comment.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      He’s perfect for Donnie!!

      :-/

      More here – https://federalnewsnetwork.com/opm/2020/03/cabaniss-resigns-as-opm-director/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      It’s time for a bunch of AGs to get together and sue the Trump administration for the way they’re doling out equipment to just the red states.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mnemosyne

      I’m still on the friends list of a wingnut relative in Florida, and it has certainly been interesting to watch it slowly occur to her over the past couple of weeks that her state is in deep shit and there’s no way to blame it on anyone but DeSantis and Trump. She’s watching the freight train barrel towards her and shrieking that the Democrats need to stop fighting the Republicans and DO SOMETHING.

      Have I mentioned that she’s a cop? Yep, shit is about to get real for her as a first responder and there’s nothing she can do to stop it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      CNN was saying Trump seemed scared today his campaign rally/ briefing. Wonder what is that is about. Trump only thinks about him self, bad poll numbers? Or someone close to have the Virus?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      This.

      I know we have to keep repeating this stuff because so many people in the US and the world think that everyone is lying to them because otherwise they’d have to admit they and the people they voted for are absolutely, completely FULL – OF – SHIT.

      This is not incompetence, this is 12 levels of total ignorance beyond incompetence, you can’t even see far enough in the rear view mirror to get to incompetence.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mnemosyne

      @Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman):

      It has a tracking number and a delivery date of today. I just wish they hadn’t led me on to think it would arrive today. 😢

      I’m also waiting for some homemade surgical-style masks to arrive from Etsy so I can take my asthmatic lungs out for a stroll without freaking myself out, but those are going to be arriving closer to Friday or Saturday.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      J R in WV

      Adam, thanks for this post.

      The whole federal government is tied in a ball of sodden string by our current “leader” and so far it looks like he won’t do anything to help the rest of the country deal with this disaster. Hope history will be able to define this as the terrible event it really is, thanks be to Trump.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Calouste

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: There are those Brazilians that were at Mar-a-Corona and shortly afterwards tested positive. And Rand Paul, and someone on Pence’s staff. It’s certainly spreading in his circles. Come to think of it, had he visited Mar-a-Corona recently? Probably too scared.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @stinger: Let me add my praise of Adam to yours.  The desperation of the vermin of the Village to not point the finger at Donald is palpable.  They’re a sold half of the problem, what with their stenographer attitudes toward this whole thing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lyrebird

      What we’re left with is an incurious president who thinks he knows the price of everything, but really knows the value of nothing, as well as the price of nothing too…

      Beautifully written.

      May the day come soon when there is less going on that calls for (calls forth?) your denunciation skills.

      Reply

