"STAY HOME." Pyramids in Egypt were lit up Monday night to show support for health workers battling the #coronavirus outbreak. The country has reported at least 40 deaths and 600 cases pic.twitter.com/e6RlFsPsq3 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 31, 2020

NEW: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 800,000 https://t.co/47MXF0XUJ0 pic.twitter.com/M2aKDIhQnx — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 31, 2020

JUST IN: Iran reports 3,111 new cases of coronavirus and 141 new deaths. A total of 44,606 cases and 2,898 deaths. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 31, 2020

Sanitizing and cleaning of #Jerusalem’s Western Wall today. It happens every year but this year even more important because of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/BBqtrlebXY — Ruth Marks Eglash (@reglash) March 31, 2020

Wow

"Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for #coronavirus in Spain, deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said at a news conference on Monday. That is equivalent to around 14% of the country’s 85,195 confirmed cases."#COVID19 threat to #HCWers in ???????? — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 30, 2020

Italian officials are scolding people on social media and threatening those who try to gather outside during the #coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/DNu37o4hmc — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 31, 2020

Sweden took a laissez-faire approach to COVID-19 while their neighbors shut down public life and sealed the borders. It looks like we're finally seeing the results. (Graph is cumulative deaths: Sweden yellow, Denmark red, Norway blue; screenshot from /r/Denmark) pic.twitter.com/Jg1qfqo1Ei — Connor Harris (@cmhrrs) March 30, 2020

Researchers at Oxford University are planning a safety trial on humans of what is expected to be the UK’s first coronavirus vaccine next month https://t.co/IWocXGEKdZ — The Times (@thetimes) March 31, 2020

Reported cases of domestic violence rise 32% in one week in France, as coronavirus keeps people at homehttps://t.co/yvYDkVE3gF pic.twitter.com/6JZ9UaK0XS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 31, 2020

Viktor Orban just used the coronavirus to pull a Palpatine https://t.co/R9sufX5OEr — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 30, 2020

The report warns the coronavirus pandemic will inflict significant economic pain on all countries, and could throw millions in the Asia Pacific region into poverty https://t.co/Z5Psdj2It4 — TIME (@TIME) March 31, 2020





Indian doctors fight coronavirus with raincoats, helmets amid lack of equipment. Our story, after speaking with a dozen doctors on the front lines. Photo of torn raincoat below is from Beliaghata Infectious Disease Hospital, Kolkata.https://t.co/DOkCR6zZor pic.twitter.com/1Z7RuKvbU8 — Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) March 31, 2020

More on #socialdistancing as privilege – particularly in India: Millions of Indians live in crowded slums and work in informal sector jobs. How are they supposed to shelter in place? https://t.co/B9LIg4xlDI via @cpuja in @slate — Andrew Revkin (@Revkin) March 30, 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to be used to deal with COVID-19 | Track live updates on #coronavirus here – https://t.co/FNhFtlUkfv pic.twitter.com/XkSB5TUdhm — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) March 31, 2020

The Indian Railways' isolation prototypes can accommodate over 3 lakh beds for coronavirus patients#CoronaUpdatehttps://t.co/Ps8BaelP51 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 31, 2020

#KashmirisUnderCOVIDThreat

Why Kashmir lockdown is different from Corona lockdown- u have all the facilities, but kashmiri doctors are still struggling to download information on Coronavirus. So please don’t compare this lockdown with Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/wEIvP2JKkw — 🕊️°°~ فقط ذوقِ پرواز ہے زندگی~°°🕊️ (@Ja_Oye_) March 31, 2020

The corona virus is already walking amongst us silently and invisibly. It may not kill you today but will come home with you and finish off the ones you love tomorrow and believe me the boredom and the jokes will disppear when the bodies start piling up. Pls take this seriously! pic.twitter.com/OopuOyUPS2 — Armeena Khan 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) March 31, 2020

Taiwan rejects the World Health Organization’s claims that it has worked with the island in combating the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/kckc88b7r7 — Bloomberg (@business) March 30, 2020

Never been more jealous of a curve in my life. Man they nailed it.

Via Time. https://t.co/sktEp8booM pic.twitter.com/soPhg4iceJ — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 30, 2020

CORRECTION : Malaysia is able to do 11,750 tests/day, and the 1,414 tests/day figure is just additional specimens that are able to be tested via the newly approved testing labs which makes Indonesia’s testing capacity even more shameful https://t.co/pD4Hpkf2wj — COVID19 Updates in Asia (@SEACoronavirus) March 31, 2020

Thailand said that people who lie about testing #COVID19 positive as a joke for tomorrow’s april fools day will be prosecuted under the Computer Crime Act https://t.co/a0qfYbV8Mo — COVID19 Updates in Asia (@SEACoronavirus) March 31, 2020

More details:

– Everyone should #StayAtHome

– OK to go out and buy food, medicine, or in an emergency

– Must keep at least 2m (6ft) from othershttps://t.co/HjI7c94Pyg https://t.co/7NS4rLZ6y3 — James Pearson (@pearswick) March 31, 2020