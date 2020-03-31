Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Monday/Tuesday, March 30/31

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Monday/Tuesday, March 30/31

by | 23 Comments

    1. 1.

      La Nonna

      Week 4 of self imposed isolation here in Puglia, Italy finally possibly turning a corner.  I was reduced to tears early this morning while reading the John Prine post and listening to Joan Baez sing Hello In There.  Just pent up anxiety, not so much for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren in the US, knowing that whatever happens we will not be together for good or ill for many months, perhaps another year.  Video calls helping for sure.  Getting masked and gloved to set out on another grocery run, thank goodness no hoarding or panic buying here, rural Italy still feeding us just fine, it’s asparagus season, 2 eu per kg., frittata tonight.  Grazie mille to all bloggers here for helping me maintain a semblance of sanity while staying informed.

    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Amir Khalid:   I am never in the mood for April Fools day.   Let’s all go around and tell lies for a day.

      Today, March 31, is a holiday in California, not that anyone can tell the difference these days.

    5. 5.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Latest communiqué from my friend Milan in the suburbs of Prague: They are in near-complete lockdown – people can leave home for food & Rx but must be masked. “Olds” get to go to the local supermarkets from 10 am – noon.  He continues:

      I go & buy some eatables 1-2 times per week, first, I don’t have much storage space and, second, things would rot if I keep them too long. Basically, everybody has backed into his home shell, and the city is deserted – have a look here: https://www.respekt.cz/galerie/praha-v-karantene

      I’ve stayed with him many times & he’s not joking about the lack of storage space. Fortunately there are 2 supermarkets within easy walking distance of his flat.

      Click on that link for midday views of Prague like you’ve never seen it before: Deserted. Anyone who’s been there (and fought their way through the tourist mobs most any time of year) will be stunned. It reminds me of the montage late in the movie Before Sunrise – silent stills of places Jesse and Céline visited during the night, empty and gray and drained of their magic in the cold light of dawn.

    8. 8.

      Jim Parish

      Why is the sign on the Pyramids in English, as opposed to Arabic? Are they aiming at tourists? Are they cycling through different languages?

    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @La Nonna: Very glad that Italy seems to have seen the inflection point. If Wuhan and Lombardia can turn the corner even after massive community transmission has started, so can greater Madrid and NYC. The process is long and often feel dark, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. It takes perseverance, rigor and discipline from all levels of government and society.

    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      For those not familiar with Indian English, a lakh is 100,000. That is, the Hindustan Times tweet says Indian Railways’ prototype isolation coaches can carry a total of 300,000 beds.

    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: “Dump has ruined lying.” LOL I never thought of it that way.

      “I would lie to you, but then I’d feel like an orange Soviet shitpile mobster manchild who was responsible for thousands of deaths.”

    15. 15.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Uncle Cosmo: Wow! Charles Bridge without a soul and Old Town Square deserted! I have very fond memories of Prague, despite being overrun with East Asian tourists at the time of my visit.

    19. 19.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Uncle Cosmo:  I love Prague. I have only had two very brief visits, and both times it was “butts to nuts” , as my brother often says when describing crowded places. I am no expert, but I probably heard more than two dozen languages spoken when I was there. So strange to see it practically empty.

    20. 20.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think most places will eventually get there, after faced with the undeniable calamity of the epidemic, but some sooner than others. The longer it takes to get the act together, the longer and darker and more painful the road. All of the nations in Europe and North America had the chance to be Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan (or the non-Hubei provinces in China, for that matter), and missed it. They could have been South Korea, and missed it. In a couple of weeks, places will be regretting that they could have been Wuhan! It’s never too late to respond to an epidemic. A strict lock down will immediately slow transmission, no matter how widespread it is. However, if democratically elected establishment leaders fail to get their act together, at some point charismatic maverick authoritarians will swoop in to fill the vacuum as self-styled saviors.

    21. 21.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:   That is objectively funny.

      Someone should explain the concept of April Fools Day to him.  It might cause his circuitry to fail like Norman’s did when confronting a liar saying he is lying.

    22. 22.

      Princess

      Wouldn’t it make more sense to warn people to stay home on the pyramids in Egypt in Arabic rather than English? or is this just a PR instagram/social media stunt they are doing?

      Also, anyone, any website, any news organization who tries an April Fool’s joke on my tomorrow is cancelled by me forever.

    23. 23.

      Sloane Ranger

      Just looking at the BNO chart and assuming it’s accurate, I can’t get over the wide differences in death rates between countries. If these hold and aren’t just a factor of where individual nations are in the progress of the pandemic, researchers are going to spend lots of time trying to find out why this happened. Is it demographics, what actions Governments took or didn’t take and/or when they took them, effectiveness of national health provision, something else? I wonder what the answer will be?

