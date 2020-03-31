Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Monday/Tuesday, March 30/31

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Monday/Tuesday, March 30/31

Retweeted by James Palmer, Deputy editor at Foreign Policy, ex-Beijing :

Elsewhere in the same city:

Now she tells us (them):

Color me dubious, but manufacturing capacity is capacity:

Not sure if Michigan is the first state to decide against reopening schools before September; doubt they’ll be the last:

Florida Man –


Not hardly, per the Guardian:

Four people have died, eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 and about 200 people are ill with flu-like symptoms on the Zaandam, which has hundreds of British, American and Australian holidaymakers on board, many of whom are elderly.

Both ships are travelling towards Florida but on Monday, governor Ron DeSantis said passengers cannot be “dumped” in his state and cast further doubt over whether ships would be allowed to dock, dismissing those on board as mostly “foreigners”.

A meeting of Broward county commissioners will take place on Tuesday to discuss whether the vessels should be allowed into port in Fort Lauderdale…

