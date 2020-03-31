Retweeted by James Palmer, Deputy editor at Foreign Policy, ex-Beijing :

You all know the story. Asian PPE manufacturers producing above demand, while US providers suffering shortage. To bridge the info gap and get equipment where people need the most, a team of volunteers have been working on consolidating and filtering COVID-19 medical supplier info — DD Yang (@diaodiao_yang) March 29, 2020

The team does a first cut of filtering to only include suppliers that meets CDC and FDA qualifications. If you looking to procure supplies, please fill out this form: https://t.co/EEiwSDhTrr Volunteers will send them a list of consolidated supplier info. — DD Yang (@diaodiao_yang) March 29, 2020

1. Chinese immigrants in Boston are donating money, sewing masks, & procuring qualified PPE supplies from China for local hospitals in urgent need. In the pic below, a friend from https://t.co/0QAwCuwlOf helps donating 100 3M Safety Protective Coveralls to @newtonwellesley. pic.twitter.com/sMd5WhpjyA — Xujun Eberlein (@XujunEberlein) March 30, 2020

World Health Organization officials say they still recommend people not wear face masks unless they are sick with Covid-19 or caring for someone who is sick https://t.co/TORhYrfSW5 — CNN International (@cnni) March 30, 2020

seriously, this is not a matter of opinion. is testing still a problem? stick your hand out the window and see if it's raining. just give it a shot. https://t.co/dfop2i5J5b — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 31, 2020

Elsewhere in the same city:

“It’s a medical war zone,” says a doctor at Brookdale Hospital. Here is an inside look at this New York City hospital that has been pushed to the brink amid the coronavirus crisis.https://t.co/U6MoFxGo9n pic.twitter.com/y1all58kBe — New Day (@NewDay) March 30, 2020

1,200 Dead in N.Y. and Cuomo Says Worst Is Still to Come: Live Updates – The New York Times https://t.co/fDykZMSZf4 pic.twitter.com/0duJU5pNbt — Howard French (@hofrench) March 30, 2020

Christian charity Samaritan's Purse set up an isolation/treatment #COVID19 center today in NYC's Central Park — quite similar to the 1 they installed in Liberia 2014 for #Ebola . Yet here, it's surrounded by high rise towers containing apartments valued at more than $10 million. https://t.co/I0ATzkP7I8 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 30, 2020

The video @toddstarnes took of Brooklyn Hospital's parking lot to claim "what's really going on" is nothing at New York City hospitals has 4 million views and 134K shares on Facebook. It's the same hospital in the viral video of bodies being loaded into a refrigerated truck. pic.twitter.com/j0FO7Gr5Ey — andrew kaczynski?? (@KFILE) March 30, 2020

I am asking healthcare workers across the country: If things are not urgent in your own community, please come to New York. We need relief for nurses. We need relief for doctors. If you can, help us: https://t.co/hr8dG89QK2 We will return the favor in your hour of need. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

The subway is becoming a symbol of New York City’s inequality during the coronavirus outbreak: Ridership has plummeted, but many in poorer neighborhoods have no choice but to take sometimes crowded trains to preserve their livelihoods.https://t.co/gs61l5Eu2f — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 30, 2020

"A plane from Shanghai arrived at JFK in New York Sunday morning carrying an extraordinary load: 12 million gloves, 130,000 N-95 masks, 1.7 million surgical masks, 50,000 gowns, 130,000 hand sanitizer units, and 36,000 thermometers." https://t.co/i3FYHILJhK — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 29, 2020

Now she tells us (them):

A stark warning from Dr. Birx on the coronavirus outbreak: "By the time you see it, it has penetrated your community pretty significantly. That's what we're concerned about. That's why you have to prepare even though you think it's not there." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 30, 2020

Color me dubious, but manufacturing capacity is capacity:

Johnson & Johnson announces $1 billion deal with the U.S. government to create enough manufacturing capacity to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine to stop the new coronavirus https://t.co/cDMwkrH1lh pic.twitter.com/TiIHUMV9Xf — Reuters (@Reuters) March 30, 2020

Not sure if Michigan is the first state to decide against reopening schools before September; doubt they’ll be the last:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to end Michigan school year due to coronavirus; seniors graduate, others move up | Bridge Magazine https://t.co/DVOFTHNzDP — Angela (@TheKitchenista) March 31, 2020

If you’re a medical professional anywhere in the United States, Michigan needs you. Please visit https://t.co/WZ51AQdAZw to volunteer to help the residents of our state fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Nl7Gp9uls4 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 31, 2020

Florida Man –

Maybe DeSantis could let them hang out on the beach when they arrive? https://t.co/NgRmB4BlMe — Chris Bastian (@ChrisBastianBkl) March 30, 2020



Not hardly, per the Guardian:

… Four people have died, eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 and about 200 people are ill with flu-like symptoms on the Zaandam, which has hundreds of British, American and Australian holidaymakers on board, many of whom are elderly. Both ships are travelling towards Florida but on Monday, governor Ron DeSantis said passengers cannot be “dumped” in his state and cast further doubt over whether ships would be allowed to dock, dismissing those on board as mostly “foreigners”. A meeting of Broward county commissioners will take place on Tuesday to discuss whether the vessels should be allowed into port in Fort Lauderdale…

“Staff are in and out of those facilities. They’re not walled off from society.… when we have a significant number of people who become severely ill, they are going to contribute to overcrowding at the hospitals.”https://t.co/6sYsLmex92 — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) March 30, 2020

Trump’s cover/fuck up of the American pandemic response is analogous to Chernobyl. But he will be culpable for a far worse human toll, and the political damage will be more like Iran Hostage Crisis for Carter. We won’t forgive Trump‘s fast-moving catastrophe and USA war zone. — Alexander Heffner (@heffnera) March 30, 2020