Can You Hear The People Sing?

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

This came across my feed and absolutely made my day. Just the pick-me-up I needed to make it through the afternoon. Seems like the sort of thing my family might have done, back when I was the younger brother’s age and hadn’t realized that musicals were gay and must be shunned*.

Here’s a nice open thread for you all! Apologies if I’m bigfooting somebody, though it looooks unlikely.

*Well I got better.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Open, not respite?

      Ok, so here’s Politico today:

      Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are on another coronavirus collision course.

      As Speaker Pelosi prepares the House to pass sweeping “Phase 4” economic legislation this spring, Senate Majority Leader McConnell is throwing cold water on Democrats’ hopes to address the crisis by boosting infrastructure spending and social programs.

      And here’s Reuters today:

      President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. Congress should pass a $2 trillion spending plan to update the country’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure, calling for it to be included in the next bill lawmakers are currently drafting to respond to the coronavirus crisis, which they refer to as “Phase 4.”

      What could possibly go wrong?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      That was excellent.

      Your final comment made me wonder momentarily if you’d been turned into a newt.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      Oh, that was fabulous.

      There’s going to have to be a collection of all this pandemic artwork when all this is over.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      opiejeanne

      @Baud: So the orange gasbag wants what Nancy Smash wants, but Moscow Mitch is not having it?

      What could possibly go wrong, indeed. Of course, that would include the orange gasbag changing his mind when he realizes he has sided with that nasty woman

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mary G

      “Our grandparents are miles away”

      “They can’t work Skype, we’re brokenhearted”

      That made me snort into my hot chocolate. I also loved the false start when the kids started bickering and dad had to get them to knock it off. Thanks for a much-needed laugh, M4.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      artem1s posted this this morning, which I think is also really good and should go into one of WaterGirl’s online teaching threads.

      Reply

