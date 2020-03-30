Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tentative Good News, John Prine Edition

John Prine is one of the true giants of American songwriting. He’s been killing it for half a century, and over and over again he’s produced songs that are the musical expression of folk’s souls. Lots of members of this blog community have favorites, essential expressions of some part of their lives, experience, the people they’ve become.

So I know I wasn’t the only one kicked in the teeth to learn yesterday that John had contracted COVID-19, and had flipped intocritical condition, on a ventilator and, as a stomach-and-lung cancer survivor, not the most robust guy to begin with.

I feared the worst over the night, but a few hours ago, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine sent this out:

I’m hoping, and sending all the good thoughts I can. Times like these, we can’t afford to lose any of our laureates. We need them to sing us home.

With that, let’s have some Prine.

First: Joan Baez singing this get-well cover:

 

 Now, a tiny fraction of what I’d call favorites. Truly, Prine’s been so good so long, it’s hard just to pick a couple. Fill in all the many gaps in this list in the comments.

 

 

 

  And because we can’t live by melancholy alone, and John Prine certainly loves him some goof:

 https:

  Over to y’all.

ETA: just banned a commenter who insisted on driving the thread off topic with a well litigated bit of dirty tricks. I’m going to remove the comments that responded to said troll; please don’t be offended. I’m hoping that this post and comments can become a place to take some hope and pleasure in a great American artist.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Origuy

      I used to see him in Champaign when I was in college. He would usually play with Steve Goodman, another great songwriter who died too young. I saw him once at a Lake Tahoe casino, of all places, opening for k d lang. I got a seat in the first row of tables.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oatler.

      A bowl of oatmeal tried to stare me down

      And won

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      @oatler.: What happens when the oatmeal wins? You don’t get to eat it?

      Not familiar with Prine’s work, but I do hope he pulls through. We’re losing these giants of our youth at a fearful rate.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      I saw that Joan Baez video clip this morning. What an amazing song. I loved that song when she released it in her album, Diamonds and Rust in 1975. And what a lovely tribute to John Prine today.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Catherine D.

      Prine/Goodman’s ultimate country song: You Never Even Called Me by My Name. Also Paradise.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      I’m already heartsick of seeing people on Twitter announcing the deaths of loved ones, so this made me happy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      I did not know his work very well, but I know that he inspired and influenced many artists whose work I treasure.

      I certainly send my best wishes to him and his family.

      And sadly, there may be more folks we admire who may be brought low by this terrible illness.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      No One of Consequence

      The rendition on the album was up-tempo and a completely different feel. This one sounds like a son that recently lost a father. At least that’s what I hear. Damn near brings me to tears everytime:

      My Mexican Home

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiFwquTr8sM

      and the next is a cover, but also brings me to stillness upon hearing it:

      That’s How Every Empire Falls

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hsu2oASd6x8

      Peace to all, stay safe, play nice damnit, and go wash your hands,

      Fish and a whistle for the in-crowd,

      – NOoC

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      I heard several John Prine songs played back-to-back on the car radio a few years ago, so I thought he might have passed away. Happily, it was just a birthday tribute.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

      @Omnes Omnibus: My ex and I used to do that one with our band The Bitter Pills back in the day. Highlight of our Christmas shows! ; )

      We also did “Angel from Montgomery” during non-holiday seasons.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MP

      @Catherine D.: And their duet of Souvenirs is a thing of beauty. It has one of my favorite verses of any song:

      “I hate graveyards and old pawn shops/For they always bring me tears/I can’t forgive the way they’ve robbed me/Of my childhood souvenirs”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Aleta

      Fiona Whelan Prine @FionaPrine
      I need to clarify what I mean by “John is stable”. That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love – as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      oldster

      A giant. As important for the raw male confessional as Joni Mitchell was for the female confessional.

      And needless to say (maybe?) confessional is closely related to those perfect miniature vignettes that tell a story. “Me and Loretta….”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Aleta

      Linda Goes to Mars ·

      I just found out yesterday that Linda goes to Mars
      Every time I sit and look at pictures of used cars
      She’ll turn on her radio and sit down in her chair
      And look at me across the room, as if I wasn’t there

      Reply
    24. 24.

      J R in WV

       

      Oh Daddy, Won’t you take me

      Back to Mulenberg County,

      Down to the Green River,

      Where Paradise lies.

       

      Well I’m sorry my son,

      but you’re too late in askin’

      Mr Peabody’s Coal Train

      Has carried it away.

      From memory, sure I’ve messed it up a little bit. Years ago back when Danny and I drove all over KY, IN, and Ohio collecting rocks and digging up geodes and crystals, we were driving west in far western Kentucky when I saw, beside the 4 lane, “Welcome to Mulenberg County.”

      It was Really Flat there, because of the strip mining that carried it away on Mr. Peabody’s Coal Train. Just west we found Marion Ky, where the mining was long ago for Fluro-Spar, fluorite used as flux in Steel Mill blast furnaces. I have some nice rocks from around Marion.

      Danny and I were best buddies for years of collecting rocks from Maine to Colorado and Wyoming. Danny died from a hereditary dementia called PIck’s Disease quite a while ago. He knew it was a threat, he talked about his uncles dying from it once in a while.

      I’m pretty really glad to hear John Prine might pull it out, he’s truly a great American icon. As a young man he was one of those whose songs we sang around campfires at outdoor parties. I fit into his range, somehow. I know the Trump Plague is going to take a lot of beloved American icons away from us way too early. We just have to deal with it.

      I’m old enough to have already lost beloved people to ordinary death, cancer mostly, and heart disease mixed with diabetes. It is still hard, every time.

      Every time!

       

      ETA to fix those lyrics up a little bit…

      Reply

