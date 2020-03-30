John Prine is one of the true giants of American songwriting. He’s been killing it for half a century, and over and over again he’s produced songs that are the musical expression of folk’s souls. Lots of members of this blog community have favorites, essential expressions of some part of their lives, experience, the people they’ve become.

So I know I wasn’t the only one kicked in the teeth to learn yesterday that John had contracted COVID-19, and had flipped intocritical condition, on a ventilator and, as a stomach-and-lung cancer survivor, not the most robust guy to begin with.

I feared the worst over the night, but a few hours ago, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine sent this out:

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

I’m hoping, and sending all the good thoughts I can. Times like these, we can’t afford to lose any of our laureates. We need them to sing us home.

With that, let’s have some Prine.

First: Joan Baez singing this get-well cover:

Now, a tiny fraction of what I’d call favorites. Truly, Prine’s been so good so long, it’s hard just to pick a couple. Fill in all the many gaps in this list in the comments.

And because we can’t live by melancholy alone, and John Prine certainly loves him some goof:

Over to y’all.

