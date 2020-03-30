Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Success is the 2nd derivative

The New York Times has some comparative good COVID-19 news from Washington State:

While each infected person was spreading the virus to an average of 2.7 other people earlier in March, that number appears to have dropped, with one projection suggesting that it was now down to 1.4…

Washington State’s coronavirus figures have continued to grow steadily, but not as fast as other states’. The death toll has been doubling about every eight days in Washington, compared with every two or three days in New York, Michigan, New Jersey and Louisiana.

Washington State shut down hard and shut down fast compared to the rest of the country. This is what success looks like right now. The death rate is still increasing, the infection rate is still increasing, but the rates of increases are slower than the rest of the country. This is success on the second derivative.
As I mentioned in my first post this morning, most of the people who are are hospitalized this morning were infected at least two weeks ago. Washington State has been able to shrink the number of people who were exposed and infected two weeks ago with aggressive and early public health measures that were several doubling cycles ahead of many regions shutting down.

Washington State is what success could look like for the next month or two, and it is still going to be rough.

    15Comments

      zzyzx

      I’ve been saying that if we get through this with minimal damage, there need to be statues everywhere of Jay Inslee, Dow Constantine, and Jenny Durkan for providing early leadership and giving everyone a path to follow.

      guachi

      US cases have increased at about 18-20,000 cases per day over the last three days, so that seems like a good thing, unless it’s just because testing can’t keep up.

      zzyzx

      @guachi: one thing that King County is giving is the rate of hit rate with tests. The overall rate is 7% but recently it’s been closer to 12%. I don’t know if that shows increased spread or if doctors are better at identifying who needs to be tested.

      WereBear

      Geez, people, I make ONE grocery run and set up our weekly brisket and get everything put away and take my shower and there’s like a dozen posts and a zillion comments.

      Shopping report: Appearing at the big grocery store as soon as they open is working for second week in a row. (I go out once a week, one store.) One of three customers, better social distancing, and while I was one of 2 people wearing a mask, that’s better than last time. (My mask is leftover from Mr WereBear’s airbrushing days.)

      Fully stocked with everything, as far as I can tell… except toilet paper!?!? Honestly, people, get a GRIP.

      WereBear

      NY is testing more than any other state right now, and I understand this is a talking point for the GOP; but it shows they don’t understand how this works.

      It’s everywhere! People shouldn’t be traveling unless it’s essential; and I consider snowbirds leaving Florida, a HOT SPOT, for their homes in NY, to be a problem that won’t be solved…

      MattF

      @schrodingers_cat: I can’t help doing a daily quick extrapolation of my TP usage, and have consistently found that, barring a fecal tsunami, I should be OK. And yes, I avoided writing ‘quick-and-dirty’.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Decreasing R0 from 2.7 to 1.4 is great, particularly in comparison with many of the other states in the US. That is even better if you are starting from a low base, that is how you flatten the curve early in the epidemic. However, if you are already at a high baseline, then R0 of 1.4 is still exponential growth that will overwhelm the medical care system, just at a slower pace. If the medical care system is running at or exceeds capacity, then R0 of 1 is just treading water. Need to get R0 < 1 to actually provide relief.

      Geoduck

      As as Washington State resident, we joke that the real reason it’s dropping is because we’re all a bunch of chilly standoffish snobs. Seattle Freeze for the win!

      WereBear

      @schrodingers_cat: It’s going to be different everywhere.

      Last time I went to big, cheapest, store, they were out of half of what I needed (still no TP!) and no one was distancing except me, who had to act like I had a leper bell.

      So I’m not going there right now; I’m paying more but it may turn out to be worth it :)

      MattF

      @WereBear: I also have a suspicion that the virus was circulating in the US a few weeks before anyone was really aware. It will be a long while before that initial condition can be analyzed.

      Aurona

      Seattleite here; got bamboo toilet paper (cloudpaper.co) from a local company online only ($30/24 rolls/individually wrapped/3-ply/every 90 days/1 person – or more) and got it in one day, but that was two weeks ago. It’s a bit longer now, but that saves a ton of stress.

      I go out daily only for dog walks, once a week to grocery stores (diet issues/celiac disease) and my whole neighborhood has stuffed bears in the windows, ‘hang in there’ post-its on telephone poles, etc. and no one on the block is sick. Inslee, Constantine and Durkan and are actually killing it with these great practices and we are infected with good habits now. Here’s to Month #2 which we hope to flatten like a pancake.

