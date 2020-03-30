Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Semi-Respite Open Thread: DUCKS!

Semi-Respite Open Thread: DUCKS!

25 Comments

Not ducks, just a few Brooklynites failing to observe proper social distancing:

  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • bmoak
  • burnspbesq
  • dmsilev
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • joel hanes
  • L85NJGT
  • Mallard Filmore
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • scav

    10. 10.

      burnspbesq

      My old neighborhood in Orange County had a coyote problem even before this. Can’t imagine what it’s like now.

    14. 14.

      Jerzy Russian

      @dmsilev:

      I had never heard of that, which is amazing considering the hundreds of seminars I have gone to over the years.

      meaning ass

      Speaking of which, a “burro” is an “ass”; a “burrow” is a “hole in the ground”. Evidently not everyone knows/knew this, since my late father often spoke of people who struggled with these concepts.

    15. 15.

      L85NJGT

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll finds Biden getting 55 percent support, versus 45 percent for Trump.

       

      If there was any more evidence needed, Biden has a thirty point lead for the nomination. But some just refuse to get it. kos pointing out AOC is consciously uncoupling from Sanders won’t help. The Senator and his inner circle see politics as a zero sum game, and anything short of a metaphorical pipe wrench to the head, will not register. Because self-validation can only occur if a corrupt system keeps him down.

      If Senator Sanders wishes to continue to tilt at windmills while a minimum 200,000 of his fellow citizens die, that’s his choice, but history will not judge him kindly.

    16. 16.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: what is a “semi-respite” thread?

      My personal definition:  We’re still (mostly) talking about The Only Topic These Days, but trying to keep it to uplift, jokes, personal stories & light snark.  You can blow off steam about your besieged family or idiot coworkers, share rude jokes, lament the tragedies & triumphs going unnoticed elsewhere.

      No impersonal tragedy porn or copypasta rants about politics/politicians.  I think I give y’all enough other threads where you can share that already!

    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jerzy Russian: Pretty much, yeah.

      @burnspbesq: My old neighborhood in Orange County had a coyote problem even before this. Can’t imagine what it’s like now.

      If they’re like New England coyotes, they were mostly taking advantage of the people-related trashcans, the rodents those trashcans attracted… and the feral-or-not cats connected to the people.

      Those coyotes are probably pissed that their new food resource has suddenly collapsed on them!

    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @L85NJGT:

      If Senator Sanders wishes to continue to tilt at windmills while a minimum 200,000 of his fellow citizens die, that’s his choice, but history will not judge him kindly. 

      Oh that ship sailed in 2016.  Pouty Asshole’s supporters fucking over Hillary and bringing on 4 years of horrors.

