VIDEO: ???? As France continues its #coronavirus confinement, wildlife is claiming back some of the public space. Ducks are no longer content to stay near the Seine river, they now wander the quiet streets of Paris as on Friday evening near the Comédie Française theatre pic.twitter.com/gacaOvvcbK
— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 29, 2020
Wildlife finally returning to Thames. Nature is healing?? pic.twitter.com/d6uBxSaIAx
— ruby?? (@roobeekeane) March 29, 2020
Not ducks, just a few Brooklynites failing to observe proper social distancing:
Start your week off with a moment of #ZooAndAquariumZen, courtesy of red panda cubs! pic.twitter.com/KFahdROEnT
— Prospect Park Zoo (@prospectparkzoo) March 30, 2020
