Praise the lord and pass the snakes…

Praise the lord and pass the snakes…

There’s a large evangelical complex off I-75 in Tampa that I’ve passed by in transit occasionally for several years. I knew nothing about it but have always assumed it was grift enterprise because megachurch and because of its propensity to plaster its married couple co-pastors’ faces all over area billboards. Turns out those charitable assumptions were far too kind.  Via The Tampa Bay Times:

Tampa church holds packed service, draws warning from Sheriff’s Office

The River at Tampa Bay Church’s pastor claims that the church has a right to practice free speech and to freely assemble.

TAMPA — Scores of worshipers gathered at a Tampa megachurch for service on Sunday, drawing a warning from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office about violating the safer-at-home order in place to limit the spread of coronavirus…

“I know that they’re trying to beat me up, you know, having the church operational, but we are not a non-essential service,” Rodney Howard-Browne said at the start of the Sunday morning sermon. He claimed the church is “covered by the law.”

“Not only the right of free speech but the right to peaceful assembly and to practice what we believe,” he said. “Suddenly we are demonized because we believe God heals, that the Lord sets people free, and they make us out to be some sort of kooks.”

Yeah, that’s because you are a bunch of kooks, Typhoid Reverend.

You’ll be unsurprised to learn that this same kooky preacher was one of the pack of prosperity gospel grifters invited to the White House to “lay hands” on Donald Trump, shares the Shitgibbon’s affinity for InfoWars, gun nuttery, climate change denial and perpetrating fraud on poor people.

This country was founded by religious zealots, and as a result, our laws and our customs are far too accommodating to dangerously stupid/evil hucksters like Howard-Browne. They should be taxed like any other business and prosecuted when they rip people off. And newspapers shouldn’t fail to include the relevant context (i.e., mention the thievery and crackpottery) when these organizations make news.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      I am not a historian but am under the impression that while many of the earliest settlers might have been religious zealots (e.g., the Puritans, Spanish missionaries), the Founding Father’s themselves were on the skeptical side.

      For one, Jefferson going through the New Testament, trying to determine what the historical Jesus might have said versus the words put in his mouth. That’s a pretty dispassionate way of looking at Christianity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      Meanwhile our little liberal protestant church has been meeting virtually for three weeks. We get YouTube videos of sermons and musical numbers, and we meet for prayers via Zoom. Everyone shares news of people who need help. We provided hand sanitizer to the local halfway house, and we’re continuing to support the local foodbank. The mayor of our little town attended last week’s session. We don’t get a lot of publicity, though. But I’m sure there are thousands of churches just like us all across the country.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      While faith is a personal thing, which I do not judge, and has been the source of transcendent beauty (cf. J.S. Bach) it is simply historical fact that organized religion has been responsible for as much death and destruction as war and pestilence have.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hungry Joe

      My two Bernie Bro relatives are now informing me that Biden, in addition to being a senile, warmongering corporatist, has now been shown to be a rapist. They declare that neither they (nor their two sons) will vote for him, under any circumstances. Only Bernie is true, only Bernie can save us.

      Note: They’re in a key swing state.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dww44

      Betty, I’ve been waiting for this post from you ever since I saw video of the service and people standing close to each other, and the Reverend’s opining.  Was that only yesterday?  Seems a lifetime ago already.  Love the title of the piece.  Please do keep us informed if and when there’s reporting about how those attended are faring.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      This country was founded by religious zealots, and as a result, our laws and our customs are far too accommodating to dangerously stupid/evil hucksters like Howard-Browne.

      I think this is hiding a much bigger problem: our constitution was written over 200 years ago at a time when democratic government was considered to be a great experiment, and it has received only the mildest of updates since then.  It has a lot of stuff baked into it that might have made sense to people making guesses about how to make democracy work, but it really ought to do a better job of taking into account the 200+ years of experience we’ve learned since then.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      Since this is an open thread, I am taking this opportunity to complain about Ohio
      Son’s environmental science class homework.

      He’s been turning the thermostat down a few degrees each week as an exercise in saving energy.

      I don’t mind the other parts of this assignment, which includes things like turning off lights obsessively and eating meatless severally days a week, but 63 degrees is too cold!

      It’s not getting above 57 today so going outside to warm up is not an option. And I have six more days of this before this experiment is over. Brrr.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Miss Bianca

      @Hungry Joe: I am trying, really hard, not to get into it with the Bernie Bros I know online. Because it’s futile. But damn, I wish someone would just bring the wood to Sanders already.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      waspuppet

      @zhena gogolia: Yeah, my anecdotal observation has been that REAL houses of worship understand. It’s the preachers who have private-jet payments to keep up who are screaming about religious freedom.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sebastian

      @MattF:

       

      Ya know, I am slowly starting not to give a shit anymore. I was always of the opinion that you excessive warning labels only lead to idiots living longer than they should and a dangerous dilution to common sense such as don’t use electric appliances in the bathtub.

      This might just lead to a bunch of gullible shitheads dying off and no longer reposting climate change and vaccination denial on Facebook. This might literally be the Ark Fleet Ship B scenario, sans the sanitizers.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Just Chuck

      I’ve always said, most of the Berniebros would have been LaRouchies a couple decades ago.  They don’t give a shit about the politics, they just want a license to be the assholes they are.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Ohio Mom: Yeah, exactly what people need to do right now in order to be in the best shape possible to fight the virus if you get it, is to be constantly chilled in their own homes.

      I would be calling the school.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Sebastian: Yeah, but the disease isn’t limited to the morons.  People at that church could work at the pharmacy (etc.) that someone else has no choice but to visit.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @Sebastian:

      The problem is those idiots aren’t just hurting themselves. A pandemic is everyone’s problem, and people who get themselves sick by doing something stupid will make things worse for the rest of us.  They’ll take up valuable space in hospitals, infect people who tried to isolate themselves, etc.  There’s a reason we talk about public health rather than personal health when it comes to pandemics.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      When Reverend Howard-Brown and those other nutty preachers prayed over and laid hands on Trump they were just carrying on the Pentecostal tradition of snake handling.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mrs. D. Ranged in AZ

      Speaking of zealots……I need some SERIOUS advice.

      My son’s father is a Trump supporter loon. He literally thinks this whole pandemic is overblown by the media. He believes that this will be no worse than the Swine Flu and the media is blowing it way out of proportion so that it will hurt Trump. He REALLY believes this to the point that he is ignoring all calls for social distancing and when he has my 9 yo on the weekends takes him all over the place. I just found out that he let my son play basketball with a bunch of strange kids in a park this past weekend. His dad keeps telling me that our son will be fine…”probably won’t even show symptoms”. Meanwhile I’ve been working from home and socially isolating with my kids because my 16 yo has severe asthma and her immune system has been compromised lately with other illnesses. My poor 16 yo hasn’t been anywhere but my house and her dad’s house who is also being VERY careful to keep her safe (working from home, only going out for essentials). So he’s undoing all of our efforts to keep them safe. I’ve tried over and over and over again to explain to him that even IF our son doesn’t get real sick my 16 yo could die from it. Her grandmother, who is immuno compromised and has COPD, could die from it. But he simply won’t listen because he’s a stupid nutcase.

      So my question is this….he’s supposed to get my son again this Thursday evening for the weekend. I want to tell him that he can’t have my son because he refuses to follow social distancing procedures. He’s literally endangering all of our lives and I don’t know how to stop it except to tell him he can’t have his kid. Even if he says he will keep him away from others, he’d probably just lie about it so he could shut me up and see him. I don’t trust him to be responsible. What can he do if I refuse to allow him his time? He doesn’t have the money to hire an attorney (and neither do I, really). Can he call the cops on me? HELP!?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      patrick II

      Taxing is important. Where there is no tax and there is compound interest, money flows to the path of least resistance and accumulates.  There will be people more interested in profitable business than saving souls.  Well organized religions get rich, and any accumulation of money and power means they will become political to keep that money and power.   We are subsidizing large scale and politically powerful irrationality.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WereBear

      Fundamentalist Christians are all cultists. Anti-modernism, devoted to black and white binary thinking, Authoritarian Leaders or Followers; they have been praying for a Trump, and now they have one.

      Of course they will double down when threatened. That’s what they do.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      A Ghost to Most

      I, for one welcome and encourage large and intimate meetings of as many of these folks as possible.

      Then lock the doors from the outside.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Sebastian

      @Roger Moore:

       

      I hear ya and it’s really my frustration speaking. For decades we’ve been trying to convince these idiots: HIV, immigration, taxation, environmental laws, labor protection, fossil fuels and climate change, you name it.

      It might just be the time to bunker down and let the morons infect each other and die. And by the look of things there isn’t much we can do to prevent them from executing this anyway.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MomSense

      @Mrs. D. Ranged in AZ:

      Damn.  Is there an attorney or agency that you could call and get a free consult?  Can you call your pediatrician and get her/him to tell the dad s/he wants the kids to shelter in your place- and explain why letting your son play basketball was reckless?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Funny, these idiots scream they’re being persecuted, but it’s God’s work if they protest at a Planned Parenthood, or shriek about gay people, etc.

      I hope Robin Williams was right, that when Pat Robinson dies, he finds the God looks like Isaac Hayes and ain’t taking no shit from him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sebastian

      @Mrs. D. Ranged in AZ:

       

      I’ve had the same problem which resolved itself (for now) but I did extensive research.

      In a nutshell: you can refuse to give the kid to him and you would be in violation of the custodial court order. However, the courts are closed now (at least in California) or operating very limited so he would have to wait until this all is over to file a motion. You will have to face the judge at some point though. This is not legal advice but child endangerment is usually not looked upon benevolently so your chances might not be too bad.

      The cops can’t do anything as they cannot enforce civil matters, only criminal.

      Please check with a local lawyer and as always keep copious notes and evidence.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RepubAnon

      @MattF: Faith will protect you?  That’s what the Iranian ayatollahs said – didn’t work in practice. Same for that South Korean church.

      I expect massive COVID19 spread from this guy’s church, and Liberty University. God’s punishment for failing to use the brains God gave them…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      Evangelicals will kill us all. Trump supporter Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church in Florida mocked people concerned about the disease as “pansies” and insisted he would only shutter the doors to his packed church “when the rapture is taking place.”
      — Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) March 27, 2020

      Reply
    38. 38.

      BobS

      @Gin & Tonic: A few years ago, my wife and I were driving through the western Upper Peninsula (of Michigan). There’s a lot of old mining towns where you’ll find just a couple of non-abandoned buildings- a church and a bar, leading me to wonder out loud, what had fucked up more lives? Alcohol or religion?

      Great title to the post, by the way.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sebastian

      @Mrs. D. Ranged in AZ:

       

      One more thing: try to get him to admit in writing that he doesn’t care if you guys get COVID or even wishes you get it. As of recently this is being prosecuted as bioterrorism. Very drastic step but keep it in your backpocket.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @Roger Moore: I agree with that. Maybe it’s because we’ve fetishized our founders and constitution to an absurd degree. I think the founders were right that the US Constitution shouldn’t be easy to change, but they probably didn’t envision that we’d cling to provisions that are demonstrably harmful, outdated and/or antidemocratic as if it were holy writ. IIRC, every other mature democracy has overhauled their constitution far more extensively than we have.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      delk

      Howard-Browne is a massive homophobe. So it cracks me that Howard Brown was a founder of the National Gay Task Force (now the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force) and a former New York City Health Services Administrator, helped change the image of gay men and lesbians in the United States by coming out publicly in 1973. Howard Brown Health Center is the Chicago LGBT health service.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      germy

      Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne held a church service this morning and said God would multiply your toilet paper rolls if you had enough faith.

      Seriously. pic.twitter.com/6qFRM91Zhi

      — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 29, 2020

      Okay, that’s it. I’m joining.

      Except watching the clip, I saw a bunch of electric guitars on the stage behind the pastor. So this is one of those church services I’d need to bring ear plugs to (in addition to full hazmat suit).

      A few years back, these megachurch types decided loud “rock” music was the way to bring in the crowds, even though they spent decades calling it the Devil’s music.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      patrick II

      There is a story at TPM dated today (march 30) that Jerry Falwell Jr. still insists that his students attend his college, Freedom University, at Lynchburg, VA.  The NYT reports that three students have been sent to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms and that 12 total had displayed some symptoms.  Nine students were supposed to self-isolate but at least some returned to their dorms. Falwell denies the illnesses.

      Their fucking kids, and probably most will live through it, but Falwell should go to jail. If Lynchburg is smart and closes its restaurants and other gathering places (I won’t say bars, it is Freedom University after all) the kids will be stuck on campus together.  The good thing is that while they are all kept together they are not allowed to have sex.  I am sure that will be honored. Not even kissing.

      Reply

