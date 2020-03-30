Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Sister Golden Bear – Dubronik, Croatia

On The Road – Sister Golden Bear – Dubronik, Croatia

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

Be safe, and lift each other up. We’re all under crazy stress.

Leaving Budva for Dubronik, instead of taking the typical route along the coastline, I was interested in doing an inland detour to see Trebinje in the Serbian part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, since it’s one of the stops in the Rick Steves tour of Croatia.

As mentioned previously, back in 2012, the online maps of Bosnia and Herzegovina were oddly scant, but I did spot what appeared to be a highway leading up to the Montenegrin border, and it was logical to assume that it went on to Trebinje, since it was the only major town nearby. The good news, yes it did. The bad news, the road turned out to be a tollroad — and I’d gotten rid of the last of my marks a few days earlier. And no, they didn’t take Euros. Finally, with traffic backing up behind me, the toll taker finally allowed me through.

It turns out that I needn’t have bothered. Trebinje, a town of 30,000, turned out to be a fairly depressing place, since its economy tanked after the break-up of Yugoslavia. Although in fairness to Rick Steves, his tour visits the local Serbian Orthodox monastery, which would’ve been an interesting exposure to all three of ethnic groups in the former Yugoslavia.

On the other hand, Dubrovnik was as fabulous as its reputation, and I was lucky that no cruise ships were visiting that day — Dubrovnik is actually quite small, and having visitors two or three cruise ships at once can make it unpleasantly crowded

On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 7

The main street in Dubrovnik, is actually a bit slippy from all the stones being worn down by centuries of people walking over them.

Unfortunately, during the Yugoslavia civil war the street was also a lethal place to be, since snipes in the nearby hills had a clean line of sight along the length of the street.

On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 4
Stari Grad, Dubrovnik
On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 5
On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 6
Dubrovnik West Harbor

A CGI-augmented Dubrovnik was the locale of King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones.”

On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 1

As with other Adriatic coastal towns, Dubrovnik was heavily fortified. Unlike most towns, the walls are still standing, and walking the walls is one of the popular tourist activities. (Pro tip: The walls can get pretty toasty mid-day, so it’s best to do them either early in the morning, or early in the evening.)

On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 2

Despite its fairytale appearance, Dubrovnik is still an actual town with people living in it, and small parks and recreation areas are crammed in where they can find room.

On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia 3

It wouldn’t be a BJ post without critters, so without further adieu, I present “cats of Dubrovnik.”

On The Road - Sister Golden Bear - Dubronik, Croatia

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      J R in WV

      ETA: First… I guess Alain got confused with am and pm times…   ;-)

      Splendid place, photos, everything just so.

      Thanks, Sister Golden Bear. Alain, also too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ken

      Leaving Budva for Dubronik, instead of taking the typical route along the coastline,

      I could have sworn this was the first line of Dracula, but Harker travels from Munich to Budapest.  Lovely pictures, thanks for sharing.

      Reply

