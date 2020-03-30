Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

New Friends for Tough Times

A couple of Jackals have new additions to their families his month.  Welcome Finch and Bear!

RedDirtGirl gets a new friend!

I wanted to share some photos of the sweet pupper that is staying with me for the time being. Her name is Finch. At some point I’ll find my forever dog, but I’m lucky to have her company right now, when things are so bleak.

Here she is back in early March checking out my neighborhood.

Here she is snoozling on my bed.

This is her favorite spot in the apartment.

And another new friend, of the permanent variety, for:

BGinCHI and family!

Well, we adopted a puppy today.  He’s energetic and then bam, down for a nap. He’s a sweet dog: playful but also a little shy and reserved. We all have some getting to know each other time coming.

Does he know he’s “home” yet?  I think he’s getting it. We got him from a herding dogs rescue shelter. He’s 3+ months. Mother an American cattle dog (blue heeler). Father unknown, but his litter mates all have white and gray marl. He’s the only black one.

Here’s Bear this morning, settling in on his red blanket.

And here he is yesterday, all tuckered out after the big move.

Yesterday, again, scoping things out.

Not quite napping, but definitely resting.

Is anyone else making new friends, furry or otherwise?

