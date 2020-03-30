My mom is asking me how to use Zoom. Zoom is officially Facebook now. — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) March 30, 2020

Remember the old days* when Michael Bloomberg regularly bought up TV time for campaign ads? Or when candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were competing for the presidential nomination? * that was this month. Time is moving in strange ways. — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 30, 2020

Some upcoming events of possible interest:

Wow! These really are two of the smartest disaster historians out there. (Tried to get my former institution to hire both of them, in fact.) Will look forward to this interview on Monday. https://t.co/PN58YrsHNi — Monica H Green (@monicaMedHist) March 28, 2020

You've got questions, we've got answers. Join Kristen Bell & special guests for the #KidsTogether Town Hall on all things Coronavirus this Monday at 7p/6c pic.twitter.com/Pw9miJ6FaR — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 27, 2020

David Dobrik will join other celebrity guests in a 1-hour Nickelodeon special about COVID-19. ‘#KidsTogether: A Nickelodeon Town Hall’ hosted by Kristen Bell will air Monday, March 30th at 7pm PT/10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/FmhG66mTgP — VlogSquadReporter (@vlogsquadreport) March 28, 2020

And this guy, in the future, will confine his off-hour hobbies to “… building shelves, making furniture and doing some tiling”: