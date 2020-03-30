Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venality Open Thread: Hey, It's National Doctors Day!

GOP Venality Open Thread: Hey, It’s National Doctors Day!

And he doubled down today! Per ABC News:

As health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis warn about shortages of masks and other protective equipment, President Donald Trump insinuated over the weekend people might be taking masks from hospitals “out the back door,” suggesting they might be being sold on the black market.

He was reacting to an account by a mask company executive who said the demand had skyrocketed at one New York City hospital, which they did not name, from 10,000 to 20,000 a week to 200,000 to 300,000 masks a week.

The New York Greater Hospital Association and New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo have since pushed back on Trump’s claims…

Trump implied, without evidence, that there was a nefarious reason for the shortage in masks, which states have criticized the federal government for not providing. Meanwhile, nurses and doctors across the country have resorted to re-using protective equipment, accepting donations, buying their own PPE (personal protective equipment) and other workarounds to keep themselves safe.

“How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000? 10 to 20,000 masks to 300,000? Even though this is different, something’s going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters,” Trump said. “Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door? How do you go from 10,000 to 300,000 — and we have that in a lot of different places,” he said, though he didn’t mention any other examples of hospitals that have reported stolen masks.

“I hope I didn’t get any of your clients in trouble, but it could be that they are in trouble,” Trump said, referring to hospitals as “clients” and speaking to the CEO of the mask-production company, who accompanied Trump at the briefing.

While there have been a handful of small-scale reports of people stealing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer from hospital waiting areas or other health centers across the country as anxieties over supply shortages rose, many quickly criticized Trump for seeming to put the blame on hospital workers…

At his daily coronavirus briefing in New York on Monday, Cuomo deflect questions about Trump’s comments, saying, “I don’t know what he’s trying to say.”

“In terms of a suggestion that the PPE equipment is not going to a correct place, I don’t know what that means. I don’t know what he’s trying to say. If he wants to make an accusation then let him make an accusation. But I don’t know what he’s trying to say by inference,” Cuomo said…

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Monday morning that he wasn’t familiar with the issue but suggested that there could be more demand because “many more” patients need them.

“You know, I have not looked at that carefully, so I can’t really can’t comment. I mean, it could be that there are many more patients there that need them and they’re actually not walking out the door, they’re actually being utilized. I don’t know. I mean, that discussion came yesterday. I really didn’t know what was going on. I’d have to check that out later and find out what they were talking about,” Fauci said on CNN…

[Side note: Dr. Fauci’s not long for this administration, and is all too aware of that fact.]

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Jay

      Donald Trump, you implied something today which made me think -If 1000 nurses (say 2 hospitals in NYC) treat 30 patients a day and change their masks per safety guidelines each time, that’s 30K masks. Over a 10 day period, that’s 300K masks. No conspiracy, just math. – Lou Diamond Phillips

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      This bears repeating.

      You see, kids, he’s a thief. He has stolen, cheated, and defrauded people all his life and because he’s also a sociopath.  he can’t imagine anybody else is any different.

      Trump is a total piece of shit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      One assumes that Trump is actually voicing resentment that he’s not getting his share of the black market goodies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jay

      Nevada, a state in one of the richest countries in the world, has painted social-distancing boxes on a concrete parking lot for the homeless to sleep in. pic.twitter.com/svNJ0N9r3f— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) March 30, 2020

      Funny that,…….

      As @krystalball says: ‘Every hotel in Vegas is completely empty right now.´#Covid_19 is exposing, & not in a good way, the socio-economic divides in U.S society. The partisan politics. Who really controls healthcare and where the profits go. Desperately sad. https://t.co/piXfaBZoye— Mikey Kay (@MikeyKayNYC) March 30, 2020

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trnc

      At his daily coronavirus briefing in New York on Monday, Cuomo deflect questions about Trump’s comments, saying, “I don’t know what he’s trying to say.”

      “In terms of a suggestion that the PPE equipment is not going to a correct place, I don’t know what that means. I don’t know what he’s trying to say. If he wants to make an accusation then let him make an accusation. But I don’t know what he’s trying to say by inference,” Cuomo said…

      That could be a template for how to respond to DT’s BS.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      A Ghost to Most

      This ain’t about t* anymore. We know what a vile piece of shit he is.

      This is about his brainwashed base. If he disappeared, they would latch onto some other slick talking grifter.

      Reply

