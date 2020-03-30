Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Lighten up, Francis.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I personally stopped the public option…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This is how realignments happen…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Reality always wins in the end.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

What fresh hell is this?

Yes we did.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Also, too.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Exponential growth and death date delays

Exponential growth and death date delays

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’ve been at Duke and in academic research for a little more than three years. There are two important categories of helpful questions that I always need to think about:

  • “What exactly are you counting and are you counting what you think you are counting?”
  • “What, exactly, is your denominator?

We need to ask these questions when we think about COVID-19 right now as we know two things about it. First, we are still in an exponential growth phase of infection spread where success at this point is merely slowly the exponent of the growth function in the United States at this time.

Right now, it seems like the US is seeing a doubling of cases every two to three days. Some of this is a function of testing starting to come online picking up lower acuity cases, but a lot is probably new cases.

The other thing that we know is about COVID 19 is that there is a significant lag between infection and symptoms and then symptoms to hospitalization for the people who are hit the hardest by the disease.

Annals of Internal Medicine## estimated the time from infection to detectable symptoms was a median of 5 days.

After symptoms were detected in China, hospital admissions were usually happening a median of seven days for all hospitalized patients and eight days for patients who went to an ICU.

If we can safely add up median time from infection to symptoms and then symptoms to hospitalization, that sums to a back of the envelope span of 12 to 13 days.  In the United States, that translates to between 4 and 6 doubling cycles.  Most of the people who are presenting ICUs were infected by the time significant social distancing started in the United States.  The ACC basketball tournament was still being played in front of 8,000 fans on March 12.  New York City public schools were still open on March 15.  Spring Break and Mardi Gras were in full swing.

From a March 12, 2020 Lancet article**, a very good point is made about death rates as a function of time infected:

However, these mortality rate estimates are based on the number of deaths relative to the number of confirmed cases of infection, which is not representative of the actual death rate; patients who die on any given day were infected much earlier, and thus the denominator of the mortality rate should be the total number of patients infected at the same time as those who died…

All of this is a long way to say that I am extremely perplexed by this following tweet:

If this is Total Hospitalizations/Total Cases or Total Ventilation/Total Cases, then we have a huge timing problem as most cases (50%) are cases that happened in the past doubling  and 87.5% of the cases are from individuals who were infected in the past three doublings.  People who have been infected in the past two or three doubling cycles are (at this time) extremely unlikely to be already dead, already ventilated or already hospitalized.

The CDC has a good summary of the complete case outcome from Diamond Princess where there was a effectively a single infection event and significant follow-up:

Among 3,711 Diamond Princess passengers and crew, 712 (19.2%) had positive test results for SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 1). Of these, 331 (46.5%) were asymptomatic at the time of testing. Among 381 symptomatic patients, 37 (9.7%) required intensive care, and nine (1.3%) died (8). Infections also occurred among three Japanese responders, including one nurse, one quarantine officer, and one administrative officer (9). As of March 13, among 428 U.S. passengers and crew, 107 (25.0%) had positive test results for COVID-19; 11 U.S. passengers remain hospitalized in Japan (median age = 75 years), including seven in serious condition (median age = 76 years).

In that case the denominator does not have time variation and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is not complete as there are still people in the ICU who could quite plausibly die, but there has been enough time to establish a somewhat reliable number.

When we see reporting that is a function of division, we always need to ask what are we counting, and are we counting what we think we are counting and finally are we using the right denominator?

 

## DOI: 10.7326/M20-0504

** Lancet Infect Dis 2020 Published Online
March 12, 2020 https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30195-X

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • New Deal democrat
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      New Deal democrat

      Here’s a little “good” – actually, “less bad” – news. For the past three days in a row, the US has added about 20,000 new infections daily. The exponential *rate* of growth has slowed from about 35%/day during the first three weeks of March, to a little over 20%/day for the last 6 days combined, to a little under 15%/day yesterday.

      Also, there are signs that California’s new case count *may* be plateauing,  especially in the SF area which was put under lockdown about 2 weeks ago.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      David, I find myself wondering if any of the statistics are valid anywhere in the US – with so little testing, even of people who are sick – how can we have any idea at all how many people are sick/have been sick with this?

      Aren’t our numbers probably 100x higher than what is being acknowledged?

      Basically, garbage in, garbage out.  I will be very happy if you tell me that my concerns about this are not valid concerns.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Wag

      David, as always, an interesting post. As a primary care physician in a university health care system, I’m watching the pandemic with intense interest.  Your insights are always food for thought.

      I have a cousin who is a math teacher in Chicago. He posted an interesting video about how to visualize the end of exponential growth   I’d be interested in your thoughts about this, as well.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=54XLXg4fYsc

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wag

      @WaterGirl:  I share these concerns. In Trump’s dreams, we would have as little testing as Russia, where there are “no” cases. Putin has held down the release of test results in Russia to an amazing extent.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.