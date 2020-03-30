Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Just a few bad apples.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Han shot first.

Lighten up, Francis.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The Math Demands It!

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

We still have time to mess this up!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Yes we did.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Word salad with all caps

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Update (Domestic) – Sunday/Monday, March 29/30

COVID-19 Update (Domestic) – Sunday/Monday, March 29/30

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

New York:

Maine –

Thread, from the Land of Lincoln:

Bleeding Kansas:


Georgia:

The ‘Not Enough’ Sunshine State –

Possibly good news from Seattle, though!

General summary of the weekend news:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JoyceH

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      JoyceH

      Until the past few years it seemed abstract and faintly amusing that an ancient curse was “May you live in interesting times.” But boy-howdy, we’re living in interesting times!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.