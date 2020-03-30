A month ago, Donald Trump claimed that the coronavirus would just "disappear" like "magic". Today, he said that 200,000 Americans dying should be considered an accomplishment for his Administration. Shameful. https://t.co/fcEDLCBgbU — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 30, 2020

Within a few years there will be detailed studies with estimates how many fewer deaths there would have been had he been competent & responsible from the start. https://t.co/aQgPepA8Ys — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 29, 2020

This is now a national epidemic with multiple epicenters. New Orleans, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles are among cities doubling cases every 3 to 4 days. This reality may severely stretch our ability to federally assist local healthcare systems. pic.twitter.com/8wbTO28SCO — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 29, 2020

NEW: The FDA tonight is moving forward with emergency-use authorization (EUA) for anti-malaria drugs for coronavirus care, despite scientists’ concerns about lack of evidence. https://t.co/pPpe29GMB7 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 30, 2020

LA received 170 broken ventilators from the national stockpile. Rather than complaining, we put them on a truck, drove them up overnight, and had @Bloom_Energy get to work fixing them. Monday they‘ll back in LA–fixed. That’s the spirit of CA. pic.twitter.com/y8yzsiC3Ny — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 28, 2020

A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County, the first teen believed to have died from complications with covid-19 in the U.S., was denied treatment at an urgent care clinic because he didn’t have health insurance. https://t.co/lgKITuEMNZ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 27, 2020

Even if California's full updated report were in today's data, the testing plateau would continue, though less pronounced than it looks here. pic.twitter.com/zjTLTM0REM — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 29, 2020

New York:

For the monsters driving around hospital entrances and taking video to claim it's all overblown panic by the media so your tweet goes viral. -> https://t.co/39hyKmz6X9 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 30, 2020

I think we have reached the point where Trump is literally killing people on Fifth Avenue. — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) March 29, 2020

Emergency Hospital Being Constructed in Central Park https://t.co/Z3fWntj5nF — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 29, 2020

Maine –

IM TRYING TO PROTECT YOU pic.twitter.com/2YdlatA88J — Sneer Review (@TheSneerReview) March 29, 2020

No, President Trump, Massachusetts is not happy. The Commonwealth has received a fraction of its requested supplies. Your administration has outbid or seized our direct purchases. Health workers’ lives are at risk and people are dying. pic.twitter.com/atEF0tMdL0 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 30, 2020

One state situation worth highlighting is Michigan. Large numbers of positives, deaths rising, and an uncertain testing situation. Very worrisome overall. pic.twitter.com/f7vdf5Vevk — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 29, 2020

Study: Michigan hospitals could hit peak COVID-19 demand April 8 https://t.co/3VstJlmXdK via @detroitnews — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) March 29, 2020

Thread, from the Land of Lincoln:

Today I want to talk about #COVID19 testing here in Illinois – where we were, where we are, and where we’re going. pic.twitter.com/HYtZ2KAkeM — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 30, 2020

Bleeding Kansas:

“The decision to pass up billions in federal aid since 2014 will make coping with the novel coronavirus even more costly than anticipated”#moleg #mogov #ksleg https://t.co/AYz5Hak2bb — Sean Soendker Nicholson (@ssnich) March 29, 2020





We'd also draw your attention to a cluster of southern states that are undertested, but have rising case loads, especially on a per-capita basis: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/7yChSLGK6x — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 29, 2020

There are 10 reported deaths in Alabama. And 827 cases. — Angela 🍓 (@DawnWillPrevail) March 30, 2020

ERs here have been ordered NOT to test unless people show “severe” symptoms.They are being told to instruct people to quarantine themselves, and all this to keep numbers low.Kay Ivey doesn’t give two shits about Alabama as long as she’s getting her cut.Our total testing is a joke — Miss B 🐝 (@PixByBee) March 30, 2020

Georgia:

This story is devastating: When a 62-year-old man in Albany, Ga., died in February, close to 100 people attended his funeral. Dozens of them became sick. The pastor who delivered his eulogy died from coronavirus.https://t.co/JOBXzTm5aJ — Marian Garrison (@MarianGarriso15) March 29, 2020

The ‘Not Enough’ Sunshine State –

New analysis of the outbreak in Florida, where experts say there is a “huge public health crisis” coming: —cases double every 3 days

—acceleration mirrors NY

—only 40,000 tested

—no stay at home order https://t.co/MGq7njP0k2 pic.twitter.com/DcTTlJcsFu — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) March 29, 2020

Valusia County Florida has a livecam of New Smyrna Beach: — The state of Florida still has no stay at home order

— Valusia reported its first Covid-19 death yesterdayhttps://t.co/prTa65J1fF pic.twitter.com/emhGRgOTlw — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) March 29, 2020

What is happening in FL relative to NY is analogous in some ways to what happened in the US relative to China/Europe Trump claims he took action by limiting Int'l travel, but he failed to mount an aggressive domestic response. The virus is already here:https://t.co/wYZfaiJjJL — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) March 29, 2020

Possibly good news from Seattle, though!

Early signs social restrictions in Seattle worked. Plus: “Perhaps the city’s social norms helped as local residents have had a reputation for keeping to themselves — a phenomenon often explained to newcomers as the Seattle Freeze.” ⁦@ByMikeBaker⁩ https://t.co/dkhLlh15Wi — Motoko Rich (@motokorich) March 30, 2020

reminds me of that shot from Heat where Pacino et al realize they're being surveilled. https://t.co/WRYQik3Mpw — seiZedd tesla & spacex to mass produce ventilators (@Zeddary) March 29, 2020

Rural Washington is going to be hit hard in the coming weeks because of naive skepticism. King and Snohomish counties have been hit hard, and there is a widespread misconception that this is only a real problem for densely populated urban communities. — Michael Dean Anthony (@RealMDA70) March 30, 2020

General summary of the weekend news: