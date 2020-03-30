Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Sunday/Monday, March 29/30

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Sunday/Monday, March 29/30

Looks like Russia’s response will combine all the worst features of China *and* Italy:


Thread:

Let’s hope this isn’t the first of many…

  • bjacques
  • Chyron HR
  • Joey Maloney
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.

    1. 1.

      p.a.

      I appreciate and rely on these posts, but after, I need abt 6 hours of kitten videos.

      Thanks to the redstate geniuses for making ‘flatten the curve’ become ‘flatten the waves’.  And of course they’ll blame (((New York)))

    3. 3.

      Joey Maloney

      The Haaretz story is infuriating. I hope King Bibi really does drop quarantines on the heavily infected Haredim neighborhoods. No way to stop them from soaking up scarce health care resources, though.

      And given their notorious pigheadedness and disregard for secular law, probably no way to enforce a quarantine without deploying the army to form a literal cordon sanitaire around urban neighborhoods. And then giving them orders to put down the riots.

      No way Netanyahu has the stomach for that.

    4. 4.

      Chyron HR

      two carriers potentially mission-killed by an adversary without a single missile in its arsenal

      Does calling yourself a “war president” work if you’re losing the war?

