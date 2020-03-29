Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What enthusiasm gap?

by | 63 Comments

A new ABC/Post poll finds that Biden’s lead over Trump in a hypothetical match-up has shrunk to just two points: 49% to 47%. The poll also identifies an enormous enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats, with more than half of Trump supporters reporting that they’re “very” enthusiastic about voting for Trump vs. just under a quarter of Biden supporters saying the same.

chart illustrating enthusiasm gap

Here’s ABC’s summary of other poll results:

As noted, Trump is aided in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, by his ratings on the economy. Despite deep economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis, 57% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, a new high in ABC/Post data. And Trump leads Biden in trust to handle the economy, 50-42%. (As reported Friday, 48% also approve of Trump’s handling of the job generally, another career high.)

Trump and Biden are even in trust to handle the coronavirus outbreak, 45-43%. Biden comes back to lead by 13 points in trust to handle health care more generally, 52-39%.

I’m not that worried about this poll. I think Trump is currently benefiting from the most muted “rally ’round the flag” effect approval bump in recent history, and it won’t last long. As for the enthusiasm gap, if the pollsters had asked Democrats if they were enthusiastic about the opportunity to vote against Trump, I think the percentage would have been stratospheric.

The election will be a referendum on Trump, who is failing and flailing daily. Trump will limp into the contest having aggressively mismanaged a pandemic in a way that will directly affect everyone and with the economy he spent three years bragging about reduced to a smoking crater. I hate the circumstances, but I like Democrats’ chances under them.

As for Democrats who are “meh” on Biden, there are plenty of other ways to get involved and stay engaged. The fight on voting rights was always going to be critical, and the pandemic complicates it even more. Republicans who are defending senate seats this year have the Trump millstone draped around their necks, so those contests are suddenly more exciting. And of course all the House seats are up, and Trump’s hideous performance is an opportunity to not only hold but expand the majority there too.

We have hard months ahead of us, and things will change, as they always do. But here’s one thing that won’t change: Trump is radically incompetent. He will not rise to the circumstances because he is incapable of doing so. He has a hardcore cult following, but I don’t see how he expands it beyond the 40% or so of goobers already in his camp unless he becomes a different person, which will not happen.

Even our thoroughly shitty Beltway media can’t Febreeze away the stench of the orange fart cloud. So, without taking anything for granted and with a firm commitment to work like we’re 10 points down in every race, I think the enthusiasm to get rid of Trump will be the story of the 2020 election.

    63Comments

    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      So much of this also has to do with free airtime. Trump is showing his ugly mug on TV every day pretending to know what he’s doing, while Biden has basically been persona non grata because the campaigns have ground to a halt and there aren’t any primaries for at least a month. I am pretty sure if you rewind to Biden’s last victories, the polling numbers were quite different.

      Biden (and other Democrats) should aggressively point out that Trump owns every single U.S. coronavirus death due to the administration’s gross negligence and incompetence in preparing / handling of this. And as for people approving of his handling of the economy…just wait until record-high unemployment for months hits – and if the job losses start bleeding upwards into the white-collar, currently WFH set

      Also, it’d help if Bernie would drop out. Instead, that shitstain gets a free pass to stay in the race until June because there are no more votes until then, and he and Jane don’t know how basic math works unless it comes to taking their supporters’ money.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      Too bad that this will just motivate Trump to continue being an asshole to the blue states. How many people will die for his desire to be reelected?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      With the usual caveats of only one poll, early days, etc., a 2 point gap is a pretty darn good position to be in for someone who has yet to begin campaigning nationally (as opposed to Dolt 45, who has never stopped).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      @debbie:

      Though I must also say that Trump’s continued assholery will motivate more voters to vote him out. They may not be enthusiastic for Biden, but their incandescent anger at Trump will do the trick.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      All true, but it also bears remembering that the Trump people will scapegoat like crazy.  They can’t do much to make him less incompetent, or even to disguise his incompetence, so all that’s left is distraction and blame, and they will do that in abundance.

      Notice how COVID is already New York’s fault (probably because of all those immigrants, and those cosmopolitan libruls).  Any wobbling in the economy will be blamed on Obama/Biden and the Democrats.  And just wait until they start rattling the sabers about some foreign threat (probably Muslims, cuz you know how they are.)

      The cult are emotionally committed to Trump.  Emotional commitment means never saying you’re sorry, much less wrong.  They’ll swallow it all, and the MSM will dutifully echo it (“some commentators are saying”) lest they lose a single pair of eyeballs.

      It ain’t gonna be pretty …

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’ve seen a lot of people touting this as a sign that the Democrats nominated the wrong person, but though I did NOT vote for Biden, I think this was inevitable regardless of who we ended up with, because the party is divided. The non-Biden candidates all sparked tremendous enthusiasm–from their limited bases. Beyond that, there was often a lot active hostility between the camps.

      Trump, meanwhile, has convinced most Republicans to buy into his personality cult, because they’re assholes and he is too.

      I think it’s quite likely that we’re going to lose, and we’ll have to live through four years of a plague-wracked and depressed country under Republican control. The big crisis didn’t hit early enough for people to really catch on that the administration’s incompetence/malevolence has anything to do with it, unless they hated Trump already.

      But nominating Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris probably wouldn’t have made a huge difference here–just a different pattern regarding who’s enthused.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      Even our thoroughly shitty Beltway media can’t Febreeze away the stench of the orange fart cloud.

      I see this poll as evidence of how hard they are trying.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @Matt McIrvin: I still love the description of Biden as the “Cheesecake Factory candidate.”  Nobody’s particularly enthusiastic about it, but yeah, okay, I guess I can live with it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Aziz, light!

      The percentage of Americans without brains in their heads is remarkably high, so the election will be surprisingly close. Ignore all polls except polling stations.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The big crisis didn’t hit early enough for people to really catch on that the administration’s incompetence/malevolence has anything to do with it, unless they hated Trump already.

      Seven months isn’t long enough?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WereBear

      Before this crisis, people bled away into Independent status without making a big fuss about sneaking out of the Republican Party.

      Now, they are taking to social media to declare they are no longer Republicans. Way too little, lots and lots too late, but seemingly sincere… at least until the election, which they will either sit out or (gasp!) vote not-Republican.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      @JPL

      Go for where he’ll feel it. Call him Dawdling Donald.

      (Can certainly come up with more muscular negative nicknames; trying for some modicum of finesse to woo the wavering. Although still fond of using Downhill Donald.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PsiFighter37

      @Matt McIrvin: If Trump wins, this country is screwed. Biden is right on that count – another 4 years of this shit, and the country will be close to irredeemable. Just imagine how much work is going to be required to get the bureaucratic functioning of this country back to snuff after the complete negligence of the past 4 years. There are so many things broken about the executive branch right now; another 4 years like this, and I think you have broken the government for good. You will never be able to convince people to work for less pay but for the greater good if it appears like the greater good is a completely lost cause.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      I like to think Biden is laying low because he’s giving Trump all the rope he needs to hang himself with.

      And also, anything Biden would do, would get drowned out by CV19 news.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      Maybe “Dithering” instead? He prides himself on his decisiveness

       

      ETA: Maybe skip the alliteration and really piss him off: “Flaccid Trump.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JMG

      Events are moving so swiftly and for the worse that polls taken last week have already lost their relevance if they’re published today. April is going to be one of the worst months in the country’s history.  We cannot avoid that. And that is going to have an impact on public opinion, one way or the other, that will make today’s snapshot (really last week’s) irrelevant. I mean, I suppose voters could rally to Trump in even larger numbers, but it’d be a first when repeated bad news was good for an incumbent. What would’ve happened to GW Bush’s 90 percent approval rating if there had been another 9/11 on 9/18, and 9/25 and so on?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trnc

      I think CNN’s coverage has been pretty good, but I just saw Tapper on CNN interviewing Governor Ricketts of Nebraska.  Ricketts made the straw man argument about states who “ask the federal government to do everything” and then complain about decisions made by the federal govt (aka DT administration).

      Has anyone heard any governor saying the feds should do EVERYTHING? I sure as hell haven’t, and was disappointed that Tapper didn’t ask to whom Ricketts is referring.

      But Zakaria followed that with a blistering screed against DT’s management, so that was good.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Exregis

      I’ve lived under 14 presidents and in that time only during Roosevelt’s term (I was a toddler) and Trump’s term has this country face two existential crises at the same time. During Roosevelt’s term it was the Great Depression and World War II. During Trump’s term it is CoViD19 and Trump.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      Somewhat related.

      Joe Biden’s campaign is mounting an aggressive behind-the-scenes effort to address the biggest weakness of his candidacy: A lack of enthusiasm among the liberal base, particularly young voters.

       

      Since his landslide victories earlier this month, Biden’s advisers have engaged in talks with a range of top progressive groups, including some that endorsed his chief rival, Bernie Sanders, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversations. The outreach to left-wing organizations and individuals — representing causes from climate change and immigrant rights to gun control and mobilizing underserved black and brown communities — is focused on young activists. Broadly speaking, they viewed Biden as one of the least-inspiring candidates in the sprawling Democratic primary field.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kattails

      A friend was just asking (rhetorically) why our Senators Shaheen and Hassan are not trashing Dolt every day for his incompetence.  They would probably say it’s to keep things  moving, but they seem oblivious to the idea that if he wins, their job is going to get even more onerous than it is right now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Don Beal

      As I have said since South Carolina, Trump is going to eat Biden alive. Does anyone really think Trump  super pacs will let the sexual harassment charge against Biden go away quietly. Do you really think “corn pop”, “dog face pony soldier”, “playing records fo to help kids” will not be pushed like crazy? My only hope is that the convention can stop this train wreck and install anybody but Cuomo.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chyron HR

      Mission accomplished, Bernie has damaged the actual primary winner enough that the superdelegates will HAVE to give him his coronation this time!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic started dominating the news, I knew it would be Biden. Panicked people will rush back to safety. His Obama connection alone, plus the Veep experience, plus all the Unca Joe good feeling: to me it’s a done deal. Stop fussing.

      The man is doing far better than Trump, and that IS his job right now. He brings up how he talks to President Obama, and that soothes me; I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have than the Obama/Biden team back, and I’ll take this one.

       
      AND he’s already endorsing the plans Elizabeth Warren put together. So I’m fine with all of that, too.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      oldgold

      After the Bay of Pigs fiasco JFK’s approval rating rose to 84%. After Pearl Harbor, FDR poll numbers experienced a similar spike. After 9-11. W’s ratings sky-rocketed into the 90s. All crises, to some degree, they bore responsibility for.

      This muted rally around the flag for Trump; particularly, given the rough news that lies ahead, is not goodcnews for him.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      ThresherK

      @Baud: The one gap Dems won’t close is the number of stories our Media Betters will file on people who are holding their nose and voting for Hillary Biden.

      It’s like there’s a template out there for this story already!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @JMG: This and right now the virus is considered a Blue state problem and it’s only just starting in the Red States.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      dimmsdale

      Left this comment on a Twitter thread earlier, but I’ll post it here because it’s pertinent: When this is all resolved, I wonder if the current crop of Republican trump supporters are reckoning with the pent-up rage that they will encounter when the corpses due to trump’s incompetence (and their own complicity) are added up. Do you think there’ll ever be a moral reckoning for what these monsters have done?

      As of this morning, with the news about Trump lickspittle DeSantis scoring 200% MORE life-saving equipment from the Feds than he asked for, I would just add to the above, “TOWERING” pent-up rage. I think this rage (I am generalizing, sure, but I can’t be the only one who feels this) needs to be cultivated and focused so that it effectively scours the Republican Party (and its sycophants) off the face of the earth, forever.

      I’m not sure who to look to for this; or if it’s even possible. It would involve a unity of messaging that would link every single GOP parasite directly to Trump’s lethal malevolence that will almost certainly have led to the deaths people every voter knows. The Democratic Party is useless and incompetent for this–unfortunately only Republicans understand communication well enough (and have a fat enough cushion of money) to accomplish this.

      I wonder, when the emergency finally lifts and public assembly is once again possible, if enough of us will take to the streets (and to GOTV efforts) to make a difference, to truly hold the GOP morally accountable? I do think our widespread rage may lead us to truly making a difference (in these odd times, one needs SOME hope; it is a deep disappointment to me how many Americans seem to lack any moral compass at all).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mousebumples

      @PsiFighter37: Also, it’d help if Bernie would drop out. Instead, that shitstain gets a free pass to stay in the race until June because there are no more votes until then, and he and Jane don’t know how basic math works unless it comes to taking their supporters’ money.

      Wisconsin is still having our primary in a little over a week. They are strongly encouraging vote by mail (no excuse needed in Wisconsin), and I dropped my ballot off by the post office last week.  I thought about volunteering to be a poll worker (*provided I could get the day off of work), but given that I’m still pumping/breastfeeding my little one, I don’t think the schedule will work for me.  I’ve been encouraging my friends via text/social media to request a mail ballot, so hopefully most of them have done so. (I know my sister & her family have, at least!)

      We have a statewide judicial race going on, and I think that’s why they’re sticking with the current date.  I’m hopeful that they’ll relax the vote by mail procedures (right now, the rules are “must be received by the polling place by election day” versus must be postmarked by), but … we’ll see.  We still have a hyper-gerrymandered legislature, so the ability to do anything productive there may be limited.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      BobS

      @PsiFighter37: That actually suggests a pretty good commercial- a solemn voiceover (with graphics depicting the health and economic impact of COVID) stating ‘3 years of Donald Trump left the United States unprepared for and unable to respond quick enough to a global pandemic. Don’t let that happen again.’

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Matt McIrvin

      @PsiFighter37: I think we need to mentally prepare for what we’re going to do if Trump wins, both to survive and to work toward some kind of better world in the distant future. Obviously try hard to win, but recognize the situation is constrained and you might not. Because nihilism in that case isn’t really a helpful response, and “there is no plan B” only leads to that if you don’t roll lucky.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lumpkin

      Trump gets a free daily platform where he openly displays his malicious buffoonery and his approval ratings go up. People see him demanding empty flattery in exchange for peoples’ lives and a growing percentage of voters trust his handling of the crisis. Our numbers of infected and soon our numbers of dead are on a path to equal the rest of the world combined and people somehow fail to see that this is directly trump’s fault.

      There is something deeply wrong with a lot of our fellow Americans.

      I’m not optimistic.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jerry

      Anectdata from North Carolina:

      My father in law, born and raised in eastern NC, is a huge fan of Reagan and Jesse Helms said that he’s definitely going to vote for Biden in the fall.

      My next door neighbor’s father who has been Rush Limbaugh’s biggest fan for 20 years thinks that Trump has fucked up everything and will vote for Biden in the fall.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      patrick II

      I mentioned in a comment a couple of days ago that I had just talked to my Conservative neighbor.  She is a nice lady, plants flowers in front of the condominium, hosts the association meetings, makes popcorn, and generally has common sense things to say about managing the association.  So, she seems sane, so, even though I know she often has FOX on her television, I talked a little politics with her.  But, however sane she seems about everything else, that stops at the Trump border.  Trump is the greatest president ever.  Obama was the worse ever — among other things Obama bribed the Iranians with millions in cash.  I told her that we had lost a lawsuit and it was the Iranians money.  She said, even if true, they didn’t have to give it too them in cash.  And I said when I go to the bank and ask for cash I get it.

      Anyhow, she did not know about or believe the court case existed and that we did not owe them the money.  So, I said I would forward some documentation.  So, I sent her this Washington Post story,Was Obama’s $1.7 billion cash deal with Iran prohibited by U.S. law?; a pretty thorough outline of the case and payment.

      Her response:

      Thanks for sending info. unfortunately, I do not trust: Cash deals, The Hague Tribunal, or The Washington Post. (What if our CIA can show cash received was used to support scientists developing biological weapons like corona viruses?). I do appreciate your time and do enjoy political conversations.

      I wasn’t really expecting that. First, the Hague was not where we lost the case. It was only mentioned because we would probably lose there too. And second — our CIA needs cash to create biological weapons? But the worst thing is that the implication that any source outside of FOX, and probably Rush, are untrustworthy. It is not a matter of truth (which she could look up, by the way) it is only a matter of who says it. There is no truth that conflicts with FOX. They have been well-trained.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I’ve started just unfollowing everyone on Twitter who starts complaining about the Democratic primary candidates in any way. I can’t take any more of that. I already voted, it’s over for me, I don’t like the presumptive nominee but I’ll certainly vote for him, and listening more is just damaging my mental health.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      germy

      @lumpkin:

      I agree that there is something deeply wrong with a lot of our fellow Americans.

      But I’m still trying to be optimistic.  I’m hoping enough people are disgusted enough to vote this administration and a bunch of republican senators into the history books.

      And then the work of rebuilding can begin.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      kindness

      I question the validity of those polls.  The Republicans I work around hate Trump and what they think he’s done to their brand.  Some of my distant relatives love him but they are California Okies and dumb as posts.  They won’t win Trump this election.  And Bernie’s people don’t seem to be trying to Hindenburg Biden like they did Hillary.  Trump’s done.  We just have to survive him till January.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      wvng

      I am really tried of people saying that Biden should be out every day doing press conferences to say what he would do on addressing covid19. The reality is that he has no role to play because he has no power to do anything. If he tried to do daily briefings the attempt would be ridiculed. He is doing fine on periodic interviews.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lumpkin:

      Our numbers of infected and soon our numbers of dead are on a path to equal the rest of the world combined and people somehow fail to see that this is directly trump’s fault.

      I would go further: they’re failing to see that this is even going to happen, largely because they’re not spending their time staring at logarithmic charts like you and I likely have been. The attitude of the electorally-weighted average American is still that this is an overblown crisis something like a seasonal flu. They’re not feeling it.

      How they respond when it really does happen, to people they know and in their neighborhoods, I don’t think we can really say. Right now, in most parts of the country outside of some metro areas, the disease itself is an abstract, faraway problem–all they see is the restrictions they have to live with, if any.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      germy

      Florida has been an exception in its dealings with the stockpile: The state submitted a request on March 11 for 430,000 surgical masks, 180,000 N95 respirators, 82,000 face shields and 238,000 gloves, among other supplies — and received a shipment with everything three days later, according to figures from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. It received an identical shipment on March 23, according to the division, and is awaiting a third.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/desperate-for-medical-equipment-states-encounter-a-beleaguered-national-stockpile/2020/03/28/1f4f9a0a-6f82-11ea-aa80-c2470c6b2034_story.htm

      PEETUS will be moving to Florida when his administration is done,  He wants to make sure his new nest is “clean”

      Reply

