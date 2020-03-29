Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What Do The Models Say About What Happens Next?

We are now isolating ourselves, at least the non-MAGA portion of the population. The numbers of cases of Covid-19 – and deaths – are mounting. What can we expect? What happens next?

Lots of us are wondering what comes next in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. We already have an indication in New York City. At the same time, many states and countries are instituting lockdown measures that should decrease the numbers of sick and dead. I’ll use the Imperial College paper to discuss what is likely to come next.

A few words first about the Imperial College model, and models in general.

Neil Ferguson, one of the modeling team,  testified to Parliament that he was becoming “reasonably confident” that the UK would be able to handle the peak of the epidemic in two or three weeks, with a death toll unlikely to exceed 20,000. This is being spun among those who want to send the US back to work as an indication that the model is wrong. IT IS NOT. What Ferguson is saying is that the UK is now taking measures to change the worst-case modeling scenario. THAT’S THE PURPOSE OF MODELING – to work out possibilities and recommend a path forward.

The Imperial College paper modeled the spread of the virus uncontrolled, and then investigated the effect of social distancing measures. The conclusion was that all the measures studied were required to suppress the growth of COVID-19 cases and avoid overloading the hospital system. I summarized that part of it in my earlier post.

Because the SARS-CoV-2  virus is new to the human race, nobody had immunity to it when it was first introduced. It can spread with no barriers to every human on the planet. As people are infected and recover, they become immune to the virus and cannot become ill from it again. It’s not clear how long that immunity lasts, but if it is even for a few months, it will slow down the spread of the virus.

Social distancing measures also slow down the spread of the virus, but they don’t confer immunity, leaving enough of the population susceptible to the virus that, when the distancing measures are lifted, the virus can spread again. The more successful the distancing measures are, the fewer people will become immune, and thus, the larger the secondary peak. The secondary peak can be controlled by reimposing distancing measures. A target might be set, and a series of secondary peaks at levels that will not break the hospital system would result  (Figure 4 of the Imperial College paper).

As a modeling projection goes further into the future, its results become less reliable. This is partly because of uncertainties in the parameters, but it is also because we are taking measures to control the spread of the disease. Distancing helps. If we can make testing general for both the virus itself and for immunity to it, that will change things significantly.

There are several things we don’t know that make a difference in how things will play out. We have some idea about them, but as we learn more, the model predictions may change.

How long do people spread the virus?

How many people are infected by the virus and never show any symptoms but become immune? This is important because the more people become immune this way, the lower the peaks in the model and the faster they die out. When enough people are immune, the virus cannot propagate. That’s herd immunity. We don’t know what percent of the population must be immune to establish herd immunity.

What kind of immunity do people develop after having the virus? How long does it last. Is it a strong immunity, or do some people remain susceptible to reinfection?

Does the virus becomes less infective during the summer? If it does, infections could decrease but peak again in the fall and winter. Or the virus could weaken to cause a less dangerous disease. That’s not unknown in pandemics.

The single biggest factor in filling in what we don’t know now is testing. Test people with symptoms. Test people without symptoms. Test adults. Test children. Test people near the people with symptoms. Test medical workers, them especially. Tracking cases to determine who should be quarantined.

A new test promises results within five minutes. That is a test for the virus itself. We also need serology tests, to determine if people are immune to the firus.

Testing will give individuals and their medical support more information about their next actions. It will also provide information about the course of the disease and information that can be used in modeling.

We are buying time with the measures we are taking now. We can’t shut down the economy for long, and Trump and his admirers are already pressing to open things up again. Some of them are ignoring distancing now.

The answer, eventually, will be a vaccine. Several groups are working on vaccines, and one clinical trial is in progress. Eighteen  months is commonly cited as the time period, but it could take longer. We don’t know.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • germy
  • Jehrler
  • Martin
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • trollhattan

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Thanks Cheryl. As the pandemic unfolds and more data are gathered, it’s hard to keep up with just the changes in the “what we know” lists.

      The Abbott Labs 5 to 15 minute virus test, if it can be produced and distributed quicky, can radically alter the landscape, as can the supposed in-home antibody test.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      Ideally, two rounds of testing, 14 days apart.

      The single biggest factor in filling in what we don’t know now is testing.

      And tracking.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Here’s a mordant thought. In normal years, roughly 4 million Americans die. That’s from all causes, cancer, car accidents, Florida Man incidents, everything. That’s about 12,000 or so people a day. Within the next couple of days, COVID-19 will be accounting for about 1/10th of the daily death rate in the country. In about a week and a half, if the curve doesn’t flatten, it will be equalling all other causes of death combined.

    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @NotMax: Testing everyone, all the time. Testing people again as necessary.

      And, yes, tracking. I think I’ll add that in, because it’s important. I was focusing on the models and individuals.

    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @SFBayAreaGal: If you cut every corner that reasonably or plausibly could be cut, etc., how much faster could things get? A year?

      That’s of course putting aside the time needed to produce a few hundred million doses of a vaccine even after one is developed tested and approved.

    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev:

      Interesting point. And one unintended positive consequence should be a plunge in vehicle-related death and injury, something akin to the observed jump in air quality in metro areas.

    Martin

      Martin

      I’m concerned with the difficulty nations with very good public health responses and tracking are having. Hong Kong went back into lockdown this week after hitting their highest daily new infection count. China had to completely close their borders. Singapore is struggling to keep their cases in check. Japan is about to tip.

      I’m trusting that US/Italy style lockdowns are bending the infection rate into contraction, but I’m worried that these western approaches are so porous and uncoordinated that we won’t be able to truly get in front of this until we develop some new society-wide mechanisms. This may necessitate the equivalent of a national EHR, a national ID, etc.

      Given the complete lack of a federal response, initiating 50 state level quarantines and letting 50 solutions blossom might be our best option long term.

      But I don’t think this will look like a gaussian function. I think we have already determined that a slow fatality burn is acceptable and will ping-pong continuously from open/closed every few weeks because of quarantine fatigue and a lack of end-stage strategies.

      I think we may have a significant degree of herd immunity before the vaccine arrives. NYC is already just shy of 1% of the population confirmed, suggesting the real number is 5%-10%.

      Trumps quarantine stunt and his rating tweet has really undermined my optimism today.

    Martin

      Martin

      @Cheryl Rofer: I think they will cut corners on the trials. Maybe not much in the US, but probably in some other countries.

      I have no idea how we manufacture 300 million doses with a president who has time and again failed to grasp that manufacturing needs to ramp, and you need to start ordering equipment now for a vaccine that will go into production even in 12 months. And vaccines are hard to make, and don’t scale well.

    germy

      germy

      Not sure how many people outside of india are seeing this, but this is the cross section of multiple crisis. People displaced by colonial & capitalist abuse of rural areas, exploitation of migrants preventing them from having homes where they work, & then a pandemic. Horrific. https://t.co/Bxojz0692w— harjap (@harjap) March 28, 2020

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      Interesting article in the The Atlantic yesterday.  (Not paywalled, cuz coronavirus-related.)  Another reason for testing, testing, testing.  Find the donors.
      America Needs Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Now

      “People who have recovered from the disease have antibodies that might help those still suffering from it.”

      [very recently] …. the Food and Drug Administration began allowing doctors to use plasma, the yellow fluid in which blood cells are suspended, as a Hail Mary to treat very ill COVID-19 patients. The idea of using plasma from survivors, also known as convalescent-plasma therapy, dates back to the late 19th century. Doctors have transfused the blood of recovered patients into those still sick with the 1918 flu, measles, polio, chickenpox, SARS, and Ebola—to varying degrees of success. Given the dearth of treatments for COVID-19, convalescent plasma has gained new prominence. The blood of survivors, the thinking goes, contains proteins called antibodies that can neutralize the coronavirus. Early data from very small numbers of COVID-19 patients in China show some promise. But the first hurdle is finding the recovered patients who can give plasma.

      The way to do this at scale is a national network that connects donors, patients, and their doctors. Such an effort began in late February, when Arturo Casadevall, an immunologist at Johns Hopkins, published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal suggesting the use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19. He started connecting interested doctors, virologists, immunologists, and blood-banking experts, who all came together to launch the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.

      The movement has gained traction. This week, New York announced that it would be the first state to try convalescent-plasma therapy, and the New York Blood Center, a major blood bank, began collecting plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

      …. A single plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor could go to multiple patients.

      And:  NY has a potentially rich source of recovered donors, many from the Orthodox Jewish community which was locked down in New Rochelle.

      But:  still in early stages.  Donors have to be matched for blood type, etc.

      And:  tests will focus on those with milder cases of COVID-19.  It’s thought plasma is less useful once the disease is destroying major organs.

      But a glimmer of hope.  Trust science.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      Thread

      This feels like a tipping point for me.My soul is crushed.-Jan 3rd CDC notifies Alex Azar that COVID-19 will be bad-Feb 7th Pompeo announces the US is donating 17.8 tons ($100M) of medical supplies to China (Masks & Ventilators)-NY has received 2% of the supplies it requested— Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) March 29, 2020

