The Most Selfish Motherfuckers on the Planet

The Most Selfish Motherfuckers on the Planet

43 Comments

Evangelicals:

As Liberty University’s spring break was drawing to a close this month, Jerry Falwell Jr., its president, spoke with the physician who runs Liberty’s student health service about the rampaging coronavirus.

“We’ve lost the ability to corral this thing,” Dr. Thomas W. Eppes Jr. said he told Mr. Falwell. But he did not urge him to close the school. “I just am not going to be so presumptuous as to say, ‘This is what you should do and this is what you shouldn’t do,’” Dr. Eppes said in an interview.

So Mr. Falwell — a staunch ally of President Trump and an influential voice in the evangelical world — reopened the university last week, igniting a firestorm. As of Friday, Dr. Eppes said, nearly a dozen Liberty students were sick with symptoms that suggested Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Three were referred to local hospital centers for testing. Another eight were told to self-isolate.

If one person dies from this and it can be traced back to a Liberty “university” student, Falwell should be charged with negligent homicide or whatever charge applies. It’s not enough they follow a religious philosophy that kills, now they’ve embraced a political one.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Are you kidding? They think spreading the virus is God’s will. Did you read that terrible piece to which I will not link in First Things? Unbelievable.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      Three were referred to local hospital centers for testing.

      Yeah, I know, Lynchburg.  But this is going to shatter the land-speed record in shitty town-gown relationships.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      There were also a bunch of preachers in Louisiana who decided that yes, they did in fact need to have 1000 people worshipping in person together today.

      I guess we should be grateful that someone beat Trump with a big enough stick to cram into his tiny little brain that Easter was not going to happen, but amazingly and despite furious effort on his part, he’s not actually the worst.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RSA

      Speaking of selfish motherfuckers, I’ll nominate Joel Freedman, who owns a shuttered hospital in Philadelphia that the city wants to re-open but can’t afford to rent or buy outright, even using eminent domain. So the hospital remains closed.

      “We’re going to continue to work with the city to find a reasonable and equitable solution,” Freedman’s spokesman, Sam Singer, told NBC10 on Tuesday afternoon. “We just think they’re unaware of the realities of the market.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Duane

      The parents of these students are even worse than Falwell. They’re willing to sacrifice their children. Unconscionable lack of responsibility. Get your child out of there!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      joel hanes

      @dmsilev:

      local TV newscast is presenting as if Trump stands alone battling coronavirus, mulling quarantines and taking action.

      I did not shout at the TV, because the people I live with are tired of that

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Winning friends and influencing people, a how-not-to-do-it guide:

      Jeff Brittain, a Liberty parent, wrote on Twitter: “I’m as right wing as they get, bud. But as a parent of three of your students, I think this is crazy, irresponsible and seems like a money grab.” Mr. Falwell replied, calling him a “dummy.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chris Johnson

      I gotta unplug from time to time. The amount of hate I wind up feeling isn’t good for even my physical health, never mind other sorts of health.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      A Ghost to Most

      Practice social distancing from those infected with mindviruses.

      Malignant cancervatism is contagious.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      I’m listening to the mayor of Los Angeles give his pandemic briefing. The moron from Fox News asked why the mayor was calling for all states to do a lockdown. The mayor noted that state borders are abstractions, not physical barriers to a virus.

      ETA. The mayor conducts a good no-nonsense briefing.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BC in Illinois

      Churches throughout the nation are going online. The number of Lenten services, daily devotions, livestreams, sermons on YouTube – – in St Louis alone – – is pverwhelming.

      Universities and schools nationwide are going online. My G’kids are getting assignments, doing assignments on their iPads; Mrs BC is watching webinars on music education online and doing piano lessons on zoom.

      Falwell did what he did, simply to make a point. He must take responsibility for his actions.If lawsuits bankrupt his institution of higher learning, no one would be the loser.

      If Falwell would like a little Bible study, Matthew 4:6-7 will point out that, although Psalm 91:11-12 promises that the Lord will command his angels to “lift you up in their hands,” it is the voice of Satan that would conclude from that promise that one should jump off the top of a building. Jesus answered that particular temptation with the words of Deuteronomy 6:16, “You shall not put the Lord your God to the test.”

      Or, as other translations say it, “Don’t tempt the Lord, Buster.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      @dmsilev:  A Mega church in Tampa held services today. It was packed. The preacher promised he “alone” would save them from this devil disease – just as he had saved them from Zika.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      scav

      Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.

      ETA. Late again, and BC provides context!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Trump has come a long way from the 15-cases-but-we're-going-down-to-zero. He's now saying that keeping this to 100,000 US deaths would be evidence that he has been successful. https://t.co/nVVucVjbCZ

      — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 29, 2020

      Example MMCXIV of “The curve for the mediocre white man is real.

      Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      The evangelicals have been saying Trump is the Lord’s instrument for years, so not surprising. Though I have to wonder if any of them ever stop and say, “instrument for what?”

      (Yes, I know, instrument to appoint judges that will overturn abortion rights.  Odd how they never seem to get around to that.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Patricia Kayden

      You can’t blame Obama for this. Obama never had anything like this. This is what happens when you elect an incompetent wannabe crime boss based on how much you think he’ll harm minorities. Now you’re the one getting hurt.— Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) March 29, 2020

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JoyceH

      @Duane: It wasn’t Liberty, but I saw an article today about a dad who told his son not to go on spring break in Florida. Son did it anyway, and now he’s not allowed back in the house. The grandfather lives in the house so I think dad’s reaction is quite understandable.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Feathers

      Liberty is awful. Know someone who went there before she finally left the fundamentalist church for good. She said it was a nest of untreated mental illness, with fundie kids from across the country who thought they would be able to pray away whatever was ailing them. Big rape problem, too. What finally drove her away was the guy who raped a girl every week or so, came back to the dorm, confessed to everyone not sparing any details, and then there was a huge prayer group where everyone prayed for the rapist, demanding that the victim forgive him, so that he wouldn’t face eternal damnation. Because getting raped is nothing compared to that hellfire after you die. And because it’s all about a personal journey fighting demons, the same guy is allowed to do it over and over again, as long as he repents hard enough and swears he’ll never do it again. You know he’s only doing it because everyone isn’t praying hard enough for him.

      Seriously, burn the place down.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dmsilev:

      Jeff Brittain, a Liberty parent, wrote on Twitter: “I’m as right wing as they get, bud. But as a parent of three of your students, I think this is crazy, irresponsible and seems like a money grab.” Mr. Falwell replied, calling him a “dummy.”

      Gotta love it. He calls the parent must likely paying tuition to his university, a “dummy”. Classy. This pales in comparison to opening campus during a pandemic, but it’s still gob-smacking in it’s own lesser way

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sloane Ranger

      @BC in Illinois: Or, as my Mum used to say, “God helps those who help themselves.”

      She was fine with praying. She just felt that praying and acting in accordance with best information was better.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      raven

      The lonesome friends of science say
      “The world will end most any day”
      Well, if it does, then that’s okay
      ‘Cause I don’t live here anyway
      I live down deep inside my head
      Well, long ago I made my bed
      I get my mail in Tennessee
      My wife, my dog, my kids, and me
      https://youtu.be/gn2MwHGbP1A

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Aleta

      This pisses me off to the brink past sanity:  John Prine (worked hard to come back after throat cancer, fought to come back after lung cancer, and was to be touring right now) has corvid-19.  In rough shape.

      That’s How Every Empire Falls

      A bitter wind blows through the country
      A hard rain falls on the sea
      If terror comes without a warning
      There must be something we don’t see

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Bruuuuce

      @Sloane Ranger:

      “God helps those who help themselves.”

      Just like in the old joke whose punchline is “I sent you a truck, a boat, and a helicopter. What else did you want Me to do?”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NeenerNeener

      My SIL works for Liberty and my nephew is studying aeronautical engineering there. My brother told us how bad the local hospitals around Lynchburg are when he had an emergency tour of them on Christmas Day. It seems inevitable that my brother will get this and die in one of those crappy hospitals.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      @JoyceH:

      Son did it anyway, and now he’s not allowed back in the house. The grandfather lives in the house so I think dad’s reaction is quite understandable.

      Smart, forward thinking father. I hope the son learns from this.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Can the Virginia state government close down Liberty University? It’s a private university, but surely emergency powers can give them something to work with?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Aaron

      republicans fundamentally place no value on human life, American lives, women’s lives, even fetus’ ‘lives’

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mary G

      @Another Scott:
      Exactly. Somebody finally got it through Twitler’s thick head that he can start claiming credit because 2.2 million Americans won’t die of Covid19. His initial weeks of denial and ineptitude will be disappeared in the right wingnutissphere.

      New crisis, same narcissism.

      The President considers himself the state and finds its interests and his own indistinguishable.

      But America is so much more than any one person. She is strong, generous and resilient. Everything he is not.

      That is why we will overcome. https://t.co/rC1TtczN19
      — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 30, 2020

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @raven

      Was at one time in consideration for a job at a radio station in Lynchburg.

      Drove down there, took one long look around, turned 180 degrees and bailed on the interview/audition.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      CarolPW

      @Aleta:

      Prine hit me hard, very unexpectedly. Guy Clark dying was tough, but after his wife died that was baked in the cake so not surprising. What a shit time we are living in.

      Reply

