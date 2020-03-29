Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Visualizing Our Perfect Garden(s)

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Visualizing Our Perfect Garden(s)

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Ema Ema's Houseplants

From commentor Ema Ema:

At the top is a picture of my real life garden – two, maybe three, plants of unknown … everything.

Pretend Garden
And this is my pretend garden.

Lawn & Squirrel
My pretend garden has lawns, trees, lakes, and flowers. (Please pardon the speech bubble, couldn’t contain my inner tween.)

Tree Buds

Cherry Tree

Lake

Reeds on the Lake

Blue Bells

Pink Belly in Central Park

The only problem with my pretend garden is that people insist on traipsing all over the place. Luckily, quite often you come across a [gloriously militant] pinko belly and all is right with the world again!

[All pictures were taken over two days (3/21/20 and 3/22/20) in Central Park with a Sony a5100.]

  • Baud
  • Jo Jo las Orejas
  • JPL
  • satby
  • WereBear

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      Me gusta cavar en la tierra. Incluso he comenzado a cavar en las macetas de mi nueva mamá. Esas son fotos bonitas. Desearía poder jugar con ese perrito.

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      Perfect garden? That giant glass conservatory in all the British movies :)

      Exactly what I need in the Frozen North.

    6. 6.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      @Baud: Amo mi nuevo hogar con mi nueva mamá en mi nuevo vecindario en St. Louis. Es muy diferente de mi tierra natal de Nuevo México. Hay muchos pasos aquí y algunas veces me tropiezo cuando me canso. Cuando tenía 6 semanas tuve un accidente grave y me rompí la pata trasera. Nací hace 5 meses hoy en Española, Nuevo México. Casi nací en el día de los muertos. Mi nueva mamá dice que esperamos celebrar el día de mi nacimiento el próximo año en mi tierra natal. Yo también estoy aprendiendo inglés. Espero ir a un parque hoy.

