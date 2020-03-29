From commentor Ema Ema:

At the top is a picture of my real life garden – two, maybe three, plants of unknown … everything.



And this is my pretend garden.



My pretend garden has lawns, trees, lakes, and flowers. (Please pardon the speech bubble, couldn’t contain my inner tween.)

The only problem with my pretend garden is that people insist on traipsing all over the place. Luckily, quite often you come across a [gloriously militant] pinko belly and all is right with the world again!

[All pictures were taken over two days (3/21/20 and 3/22/20) in Central Park with a Sony a5100.]