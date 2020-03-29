Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What If? (Mix Tape)

Tonight we kick off Episode 6 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic:  What if?  (Mix Tape version)

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, we continue our rumination on the still non-hypothetical question, “What if you and everyone you knew were forced to stay at home for 2+ weeks?”

This time, you are limited to one mix tape, a Maxell XLII 90 minute cassette, as your dwelling only has a boom box (this is probably accurate for 80% of you). You can fill it with any kind of music you want, but be careful, it’s all you’ve got.

Anyone going over the 90 minute limit (NotMax, I see you) will have their mixtape shredded by WaterGirl’s fierce cat, Willow (see below) and forced to listen to Nickleback until the Trump Virus subsides.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What If? (Mix Tape)

Construct your list carefully, jackals.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    119Comments

    7. 7.

      WereBear

      You are a cruel beast, BG.

      I would choose as many of my favorite Van Morrison songs as I could get on the tape.

      To be listened to in single song increments, as a full body meditation:)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: My fierce kitty (photos above) – BG assigned her as the enforcer for anyone who goes over their 90 minute allotment.

      edit: so yes, she is overstepping her bounds in criticizing your choice of songs.  she is technically the time enforcer, not content approver.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ThresherK

      Remember when you had to slide little switches around for Metal tapes (not the genre) and Dolby wasn’t something which blew out your eardrums at the movies?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      Replacements Hootenanny,
      selections of celtic & Quebeçois. Barrule, Milladoiro, Runa, Mari Black, Les Poules à Colin, The Beeeaters…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      aliasofwestgate

      Are we limited by era to music of the mixtape peak? Because i’ve got a bazillion things i could use on that list of songs and a few ready made playlists i’ve already done up in that time limit. But a lot of the music is current and not english language, either.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      well it would be a mix tape, ‘natch… songs that spoke to me emotionally or evoked a feeling or a sense of date and time, struck a chord, as it were.  If you want a playlist, well… I don’t think I’ll bore everyone with that, as music is indeed like art, what speaks to one, is not necessarily something that speaks to all.  If we decide to go down that rabbit hole, then not only is the music itself important, but just like in High Fidelity, the playlist has to have a sense of “flow” that allows the listener to move from one song to the next, be it based on a date/place in time or subject matter or genre.

      my apologies if I went down the TMI hole there but for me, growing up and creating mixtapes was a way to communicate with friends and people that interested/intrigued you, so its a button for me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Ask me in an hour and the list will most likely be entirely different. ;)

      Shostakovich Symphony #9, Lt. Kije Suite, It’s A Beautiful Day (full album).

      Ought to clock in at right around 88 minutes and change.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You shouldn’t.  Neither I, nor Miss Willow, has ever (knowingly) listened to Air Supply.  Could be the best thing ever!  I was just shocked that, I mean Willow was just shocked that you would pick a single group for a mix tape

      edit: Miss Willow will take it back if you tell her how pretty she is.

      edit: unless they are the “all out of love, so lost without you” people?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      James E Powell

      It would take too long to list each song, but I’m going with Side A: Soul and Motown hits, Side B: Beatles & Stones deep cuts.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @ThresherK:

      Nobody ever succeeded in explaining what recording bias does and why one needs different ones for different tape formulations. I could hear it in the resulting tape, but they couldn’t ‘splain it to me.

      IDK if it still functions, but own a cassette deck that sets custom bias for every tape prior to recording with it. Yay me.

      I see refurbished reel-to-reel decks are coming onto the market, some at impressive prices. Same with classic 1970s receivers–the more switches and dials the better.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MomSense

      @NotMax:

      OOh, Shosty’s 9th is wonderful and one of my faves.  Mahler’s 5th is another of my favorites.  The adagietto shows up in the film Death in Venice.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BGinCHI

      1. Tennis, “10 Minutes 10 Years”
      2. Parquet Courts, “Pretty Machines”
      3. Songs: Ohia, “Farewell Transmission”
      4. Drive-By Truckers, “Zip City” & “Primer Coat”
      5. Hayes Carll, “Beaumont”
      6. Silver Jews, “Room Games and Diamond Rain” & “Pretty Eyes”
      7. Loomer, “Sunday Driver Down”
      8. girlpool, “Hire”
      9. X, “Johnny Hit and Run Paulene”
      10. The Silos, “Tennessee Fire”
      11. Wussy, “Don’t Leave Just Now”
      12. The Lemonheads, “Frank Mills”
      13. Superchunk, “Like a Fool”
      14. John Moreland, “Cleveland County Blues”
      15. Old 97s, “Valentine” & “Barrier Reef”
      16. Uncle Tupelo, “Black Eye” & “Chickamauga
      Reply
    35. 35.

      Miss Bianca

      Well, having just spent a happy hour (not a Happy Hour, mind, just a…oh, never mind) with Richard Thompson and his new gal partner (Zara?) live on FB, I’d say a creamy and delicious blend of old and new Thompson, including his Fairport Convention days and all their attendant break-outs (Fotheringay, Dave Swarbrick and Martin Carthy, et al.) would probably do nicely. Just 90 minutes? Do I have to stick to albums? Ow, Miss Willow, OW OW –

      Reply
    39. 39.

      aliasofwestgate

      As a radio DJ, playlisting or mixtape making was so integral to growing up in the 90s for me it’s unreal. I still love playlisting to this day on a whim. Mostly because music is what i breathe, especially when i was working as a pharmacy tech and doing work with the online radio station Radio Riel.  I played a mix of techno and jpop, with sets by request quite often in different genres. It remains eclectic on the main stream, with the other streams in specific genre.

      Flow is all apart of that, and always seems to be something some of us can put together on instinct. Others take hours to do so.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      @trollhattan:

      Nobody ever succeeded in explaining what recording bias does and why one needs different ones for different tape formulations.

      I’ll give it a shot.

      It takes a certain amount of energy from an electromagnetic field to get all the magnetic “domains” in a magnetic material to align a certain preferential way to record information. That amount of energy varies between magnetic materials, and thus between types of magnetic tape. Some are “easy” and don’t take much energy (low-bias), some are “hard” and take more energy (high-bias).

      It would be like the differences needed to cut a record into bees wax vs into glass. Bees wax is soft so would need less energy to move the stylus than for the case of harder glass.

      HTH!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I reject the premise of the question.  The iPod (and other such) exists.  And I reject your feline enforcer too.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BGinCHI

      My list above is a part of my playlist I use when I’m on the spin bike. I wear headphones and it’s just me (sweating, trying to breathe) and the music. It’s where I get the most out of songs.

      For cooking, I’d rather listen to a whole record, in order. Not sure you kids do this anymore, with your Alexas and whatnot. But in the kitchen I want to be pulled into the feel of a whole project, whereas while working out I want the perfectly curated mix.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mary G

      The first things to come to mind were Vladimir Horowitz playing Traumerei, Joni Mitchell’s The River and the Hissing of Summer Lawns, Springsteen’s Thunder Road, Mozart’s everything, George Harrison’s Give Me Love, Chopin and Bach preludes, all of the Stones’ Exile on Main St. (hard to decide on one or two songs, possibly Tumbling Dice and All Down the Line), all of David Bowie, all of Stevie Wonder’s 70s work, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and many, many more. It would take me months to narrow it down to 90 minutes, and I don’t have the attention bandwidth right now, so mark me down as a failure. I’m listening to this Vladimir Horowitz performance from 1987 which is 90 minutes long all by itself, and it’s lovely

      ETA: Oh fuck, while looking for his songs, I see John Prine has the ‘rona and is intubated and in critical condition:

      An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB— John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WereBear

      Mind you, I made my choice with the quarantine, two weeks kind of limit. I didn’t want to listen to the whole tape at once… I suspect that would get old too soon.

      I could probably do the same with Ry Cooder, if I wanted to sing along.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      debbie

      Just listened to Richard Thompson streaming from his (?) living room for an hour. Awesome as awesome can be. Thanks again, Bruuuce!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      aliasofwestgate

      Most of my mixtape construction in the 90s consisted of me running for the tape recorder on my little stereo when the song i wanted next on the tape was finally on the radio again. XD

      Nowadays its what i’ve got on whatever platform i’m working with. Laptop or mobile device. Since i prefer android, it’s mostly Google Play at the moment, until they finish transitioning to Youtube music.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      BobS

      @MomSense: I’ve been off work for 8 days- no fever/no cough, started with chills, then head & neck pressure, dizziness (today is the first without), difficulty breathing/fatigue with exertion, night sweats. I feel like I’m sitting out the World Series.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      neldob

      Hmmm. Bachs mass in B minor, except its too long, so some James Brown and some Marvin Gaye and some Mozart wind concertos along with Massive Attack. Yikes. could I fit some Calle 13 in also? Segues would be important. or impossible.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      debbie

      There used to be a store in NYC, behind Bloomingdales, where you could get a mix tape made. Check off your choices on long lists and there they were. So unlike the tapes I made off my boom box, what with the very rough transitions between songs. I would have been a lousy engineer for sure.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      ThresherK

      I’d suggest two Big Country albums (The Crossing, The Buffalo Skinners), but they never managed to bring one in at under 47 minutes in the LP era, and I think never went under 52m in the CD era.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      BGinCHI

      @debbie: I did NOT know that.

      I spent so many hours making tapes. Mix tapes, but also tapes with one record on one side of a 90 minute cassette and another on the other.

      Pairing the records was key.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      A Ghost to Most

      “Into the Mystic” – Van Morrison
      “Bodhisattva” – Steely Dan
      For Everyman (whole album) – Jackson Browne
      “Ramble On” – Led Zeppelin
      “Jessica” – ABB
      “Streetlights” – Jason Isbell
      “The Living Bubba” – DBT here down
      “A World of Hurt”
      “A Ghost to Most”
      “Heathens”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      debbie

      @BGinCHI:

      Pairing was absolutely key, like Tom Petty and Dire Straits.

      I remember adding up the times of the songs to make sure they all fit. Too much math!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      MuckJagger

      @BGinCHI

      Right there with ya on Nos. 10 and 15. I’d add some Zevon to mine, maybe “Desperadoes Under The Eaves” and “Disorder In The House.” There’s a lot of Nick Lowe’s mid-period stuff I can listen to over and over, and Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” and a couple tracks by The Dream Syndicate. Anything else would be whatever I was humming to myself at the tjme.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @BGinCHI: Fine.  Velvet Underground and Nico paired with Roxy Music (leave off “Bitters End” because it’s meh, exactly 2:00, and I only get 90:00).  Happy now?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      BobS

      @debbie: I saw Fairport Convention on that tour- they were the opening act for Traffic at the Easttown Theater in Detroit. I’ve seen various incarnations of him&Linda&his bands at least 2 dozen times since. One time (mid-80s) at a poorly promoted solo show at the City Club in Detroit, only a couple dozen people showed up. He had us pull our chairs up in an arc around him, he played (plenty of requests), told jokes (he was kind of shy with Fairport- he became quite the raconteur over the years), bullshitting, etc. Helluva experience.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      BobS

      @neldob: Thank you. I’m definitely getting better. I’d be fucking lost without participating on some of the threads here and on other sites- it’s helpful knowing there’s kindred spirits.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Benw

      Royal Tusk – stowaway

      Glorious Sons – spirit to break

      Kendrick – Humble

      Brkn Love – shot down

      SMKC – world on fire

      Parsonsfield – Santa Monica

      Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz – X

      GnR – Sweet Child o Mine

      The National – not in Kansas

      Plague Vendor – new comedown

      Social Distortion – sometimes I do

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Brachiator

      I haven’t timed it all out, but I would select from the following,

      Leon Russell, Stranger in A Strange Land
      Louis Armstrong, Tight Like This, and St James Infirmary
      Van Morrison, Sweet Thing
      Carmen McCrae, A Song For You
      Bobby Darin, If I Were A Carpenter
      James Brown, There Was A Time
      Rikki Lee Jones, The Albatross
      A couple of Shakespeare sonnets
      A couple of songs by Purcell
      Charles Mingus, Canon
      Duke Ellington, Fleurette Africain
      Joni Mitchell, All I Want
      Peter Gabriel, Mercy Street
      A few Mowtown hits if I have room to squeeze some in

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      This time, you are limited to one mix tape, a Maxell XLII 90 minute cassette, as your dwelling only has a boom box (this is probably accurate for 80% of you). You can fill it with any kind of music you want, but be careful, it’s all you’ve got.

      This is a violation of my constitutional rights, you tape grabber! I’m gonna get the RIAA to file a lawsuit in federal court to get me another mix tape!

      In the meantime, I suppose I’ll play by your rules:

      1. Grand Designs- Rush (5:07)
      2. Manhattan Project- Rush (5:09)
      3. Marathon- Rush (6:11)
      4. Territories- Rush (6:20)
      5. Middletown Dreams- Rush (5:19)
      6. Countdown- Rush (5:49)
      7. Subdivisions- Rush (5:34)
      8. Two Tribes- Frankie Goes to Hollywood (3:57)
      9. Rage Hard- Frankie Goes to Hollywood (5:05)
      10. Stuck With You- Huey Lewis and the News (4:29)
      11. Doing it All for My Baby- Huey Lewis and the News (3:39)
      12. I Want a New Drug- Huey Lewis and the News (4:46)
      13. If This Is It- Huey Lewis and the News (3:54)
      14. Dreams- Van Halen (4:53)
      15. Panama- Van Halen (3:31)
      16. You Had Your Soul With You- The National (3:24)
      17. Yoshimi Fights the Pink Robots Part One- The Flaming Lips (4:45)

       

      I know those last two don’t match up with the rest well, but I like them a ton

      Reply
    91. 91.

      prostratedragon

      @aliasofwestgate:
      Trying my own back in the 90s gave me a lot of respect for good dj-ing. On the jazz station I listened to, most had policy of the three number set, each set being about 15 minutes, say. Even if you know a lot of music, putting together 6 of those without it sounding like just a heap of things you like is pretty challenging.

      That said, my first thought was 90 minutes of Miles Davis, since I find Kind of Blue to be such a refresher. That, and something else, maybe Jack Johnson. This is a punt.

      (There’s a list of composers/bands who actually could be substituted here.)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      piratedan

      Go All The Way – Raspberries – 3:19

      I Think She Likes Me – Treat Her Right – 3.:47

      Zero Hour – The Plimsouls – 2:35

      Make A Circuit With Me – The Polecats – 2:52

      The Last Time – The Rolling Stones – 3:30

      No Reply – The Beatles – 2:20

      Then He Kissed Me – The Crystals – 2:37

      Baby Come Back – The Equals – 2:41

      It Getting Harder All The Time – The Mindbenders – 2:15

      Just Remember I Love You – Firefall – 3:15

      Sundown – Gordon Lightfoot – 3:34

      Pretty Lady – Lighthouse – 4:14

      Sometimes The Good Guys Finish First – Pat Benetar – 4:27

      Day After Day – Badfinger – 3:27

      Radio Free Europe – REM – 3:50

      Union City Blue – Blondie – 3:29

      Where Is The Moon Tonight – Southern Culture On The Skids – 3:24

      Girl Of My Dreams – Bran Tchaikovsky – 4:09

      Starry Eyes – The Records – 4:24

      Be Still – Los Lobos – 3:36

      Walk Right Back – Everly Brothers – 2:19

      The Angels Wanna Wear My Red Shoes – Elvis Costello – 2:48

      Has She Got A Friend – Nick Lowe – 2:42

      My Best Friends Girl – The Cars – 3:46

      More Than  Feeling – Boston – 4:47

      Story In Your Eyes – The Moody Blues – 2:57

      Lips Like Sugar – Echo and The Bunnymen – 4:52

      Another Nail In My Heart – Squeeze – 2:58

      Senses Working Overtime- XTC – 4:40

      feel free to build your own… :-)

      Reply
    101. 101.

      NotMax

      Short filmic interruption that TCM is showing Buster Keaton’s The Navigator Monday at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, followed by the waggish Marie Dressler in Tugboat Annie at 7:45.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ve had a list of songs like that:

      1. Waiting for the End of the World- Elvis Costello
      2. No One Lives Forever- Oingo Boingo
      3. Don’t Dream It’s Over- Crowded House
      Reply
    106. 106.

      Zinsky

      @Mary G:  Mary G – I share a lot of the same tastes in music:  The Stones Exile on Main Street has to be represented (I would pick Turd on the Run or Rip This Joint), a Joni Mitchell song or two (A Case of You or Carey), a couple off Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust or Aladdin Sane, Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd, a couple Beatles (Here Comes the Sun or Golden Slumbers), Mott the Hoople’s Sweet Jane and maybe Bad Company’s Seagull or Silver, Blue and Gold. Throw in a Sara Bareilles song or two, Steve Earle to fire up to and some Bob Marley to chill to and I would be fine.

      I also am so sad about the news about John Prine.  Such a brilliant songwriter and he went through so much already with his throat cancer, that it just doesn’t seem fair that he would catch this horrible disease.  I am so hurt by this… 😔

      Reply
    109. 109.

      ThresherK

      @piratedan: Make A Circuit With Me – The Polecats

      Scraps of that song have floated to the top of my mind the last fifteen years, but I could never come up with an artist or title. Thanx!

       

      ETA: Dr. Feelgood (the English band, not the American song which followed years later), “She Does it Right”. These guys came out of nowhere (Essex, England) in 1974 with this.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Another Scott

      My list would probably be:

      • Quadrophenia – The Who (The whole thing)
      • Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode (Violator)
      • Day in the Life – The Beatles (Sgt. Peppers)

      I’d probably have to cut a track from Q.  :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      I have those set to record. With less to do, I’ve been watching old movies on TCM and they’re pretty good! Is it just me, or did Clark Gable play the same character over and over again in the 30s? My one complaint might be that in some movies (particularly from the 30s), the “banter” dialogue never lets up and the actors talk too fast. Real people have never talked like that

      Reply
    114. 114.

      BGinCHI

      @WaterGirl: Me too. Doesn’t sound good at all for him. I’ve gotten a lot of texts from friends about it, so people are keeping him in their thoughts.

      What a life he’s lived. An absolute giant of a songwriter and performer.

      He may be, for me, the single most underrated American singer-songwriter. I saw him play 20 years ago (in Syracuse at a beautiful theater) and he just brought the house down. Two sets with his band and one long acoustic set.

      I love that man.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      debbie

      @BobS:

      Yep, with Traffic too. I was besotted, having worn out out my copy of Liege and Lief. My youngest brother saw him many times over the years and could never get over how good he was.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      aliasofwestgate

      My current fave list. Comes in short on time. (easy on the claws Miss Willow!)

      Spitz “Amae Te”

      Spitz “Juteemu” ( Je t’aime)

      Loveholic “Sky”

      Spitz “Omiya Sunset”

      David Usher “How Are You?”

      Doa (japan) “Come on!”

      Doa(japan) “Good Day Bad Day”

      Doa (japan) “Singin’ For Your Smile”

      Escargot  “Dodai”

      David Usher “Alone in the Universe”

      Monkey Majik “Sunshine”

      The Pillows “Scarecrow”

      Sakamoto Kyu ” Miagete Goran Yoru no Hoshi wo”

      Ito Yousuke “One Star”

      TM Revolution “His/Story”

      TM Revolution “Roll The Dice”

      Kota Shinzato “Hands Up!”

       

      There’s my sample. You can find almost all of it on youtube somewhere.  So far it’s my fave playlist for the moment.

      Reply

