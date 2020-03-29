Tonight we kick off Episode 6 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series: Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic: What if? (Mix Tape version)

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, we continue our rumination on the still non-hypothetical question, “What if you and everyone you knew were forced to stay at home for 2+ weeks?”

This time, you are limited to one mix tape, a Maxell XLII 90 minute cassette, as your dwelling only has a boom box (this is probably accurate for 80% of you). You can fill it with any kind of music you want, but be careful, it’s all you’ve got.

Anyone going over the 90 minute limit (NotMax, I see you) will have their mixtape shredded by WaterGirl’s fierce cat, Willow (see below) and forced to listen to Nickleback until the Trump Virus subsides.

Construct your list carefully, jackals.