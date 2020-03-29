Multiple sources tell @ABC Pres. Trump turned to former Yankee Alex Rodriguez for advice this week. A source close to Rodriguez described the call as “pleasant” adding that Trump was seeking thoughts from ARod about the coronavirus response.
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 28, 2020
Trump called ARod but said there was no point in calling former Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton & Carter because there was nothing he could learn from them. https://t.co/uzrKhhK0qb
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 28, 2020
he asked biogenesis to make a vaccine didn't he https://t.co/hkW5iBeFq4
— local jack please ban the nazis person (@pleizar) March 28, 2020
My god. There really is a Tweet for everything. https://t.co/MVuzIXc73O
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 28, 2020
Who would’ve guessed when this picture was taken that in twenty-something years one of these men would be the most powerful person on earth and the other would be President Trump pic.twitter.com/7Hg0Z6Xva6
— Richard Staff (@Staff7998) March 28, 2020
