Late Night Open: This Is the Weirdest Timeline

  David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Eolirin
  • hitchhiker
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kent
  • lumpkin
  • prostratedragon
  • Redshift
  • Repatriated
  • TS (the original)
  • West of the Rockies

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Dump later called Meatloaf and Latoya Jackson for their views on quantitative easing.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      these numbers blew my mind, I had no idea there were so many Bible-thumpers

      John Harwood @JohnJHarwood
      why has Trump held out Easter as target date for easing coronavirus restrictions?
      here’s general election ballot test in new Fox News poll:
      white evangelical Christians
      Trump 68%, Biden 27%
      everybody else
      Biden 57%, Trump 31%

      for perspective, white evangelicals make up roughly one-fourth of the electorate
      2016 exit polls showed that, among white evangelicals, Trump beat Clinton by 64 percentage points
      so his 41-point lead over Biden indicates erosion among that group

      Jay

      Sadly, under the cover of Covid19, the “world” keeps ticking, grinding us down,

      The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has inhabited present day MA & RI for 12,000+ years. They have 2,600 citizens (some below).Yesterday, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs announced they would be disestablished & would take their land out of trust.This cannot stand. #StandWithMashpee pic.twitter.com/YpALzldpOx— James Ray (@MakeItRayn_) March 28, 2020

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      WASHINGTON, D.C. — (GALLUP) As Christian and Jewish Americans prepare to celebrate Easter and Passover, respectively, Gallup finds the percentage of Americans who report belonging to a church, synagogue or mosque at an all-time low, averaging 50% in 2018.

      U.S. church membership was 70% or higher from 1937 through 1976, falling modestly to an average of 68% in the 1970s through the 1990s. The past 20 years have seen an acceleration in the drop-off, with a 20-percentage-point decline since 1999 and more than half of that change occurring since the start of the current decade.
      Line graph. The percentage of U.S. adults who are members of churches fell from 70% in 1999 to 50% in 2018.

      The decline in church membership is consistent with larger societal trends in declining church attendance and an increasing proportion of Americans with no religious preference.

      Kent

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: these numbers blew my mind, I had no idea there were so many Bible-thumpers

      I expect they are stretching the definition of “evangelical” There are a shitload of white conservative Christian Republicans who are not evangelicals. Half my extended family falls into that category. There seems to be a blending of the terms “evangelical” and “conservative Christian” They are not one in the same. A bunch of my family are conservative Mennonites which makes them fundamentalists but not evangelical.

      There are lots of white conservative Republicans who attend mainstream churches who would not consider themselves evangelicals but who are big time GOP Trump supporters.

      West of the Rockies

      Fuck Evil-gelicals. Ain’t nothing angelic about those assholes.

      lumpkin

      Gotta figure that at least part of the reason for the drop off is just the deeply repellant nature of so many conservative “christians”. Decent people don’t want to be around them. Their out in the open full embrace of corruption, racism, misogyny and hatred is going to accelerate the process.

      hitchhiker

      @lumpkin:

      that’s part of it.

      another part is that among people under 35, the interest is just not there.

      it used to be that young people would abandon church as teenagers and then come back when they started having families.

      that pattern is broken, partly because the evangelicals betrayed the faith they claim to hold when they made common cause with politicians who want nothing to do with mercy & justice … and partly because so many of them can’t “come back” to churches they were never much attached to in the first place.

      church used to be part of the fabric; you weren’t supposed to take it all that seriously, but it was generally seen as okay and useful, especially for young families.

      that’s gone.

      Jay

      @hitchhiker:

      it used to be/still is a form of social networking.

      Social networking only works now for the rich and powerful now, in most cases.

      In Hong Kong, the protestors seamlessly transitioned to community support in a time of Covid19.

      Because who protects us?

      We do.

      They don’t.

      .@AOC is right. It’s shameful that even in a time of crisis, American families are getting crumbs compared to what corporations are getting.Americans deserve better.pic.twitter.com/FxDvJuMsVD— Patriotic Millionaires (@PatrioticMills) March 27, 2020

      Repatriated

      @TS (the original): Which means that the ones who attend Easter services will be decimated (ok, not literally even by the original meaning of “decimated,” but still…) while those who do not because they’re still isolating will be more likely to survive to vote.

      Ending the lockdown puts everyone out to be exposed, which negates the penalty of just allowing an exception for churches.

