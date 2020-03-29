Senator Murphy makes a great point here:
It's really hard to imagine anything stupider than threatening a quarantine for 30 million people, letting it hang out there for 7 hours in order to produce panic and flight out of the hot zone, and then pull it back.
It has the exact opposite effect of a quarantine.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 29, 2020
It was just an especially dumb power trip. I expect we’ll see more of those in the coming days as everything begins to unravel for the Shitgibbon.
