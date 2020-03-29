Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shocking, but not surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Reality always wins in the end.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Just a few bad apples.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

We have all the best words.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Wetsuit optional.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Nevertheless, she persisted

The house always wins.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Word salad with all caps

Consistently wrong since 2002

Verified, but limited!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Good Point

Good Point

by | 97 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Senator Murphy makes a great point here:

It was just an especially dumb power trip. I expect we’ll see more of those in the coming days as everything begins to unravel for the Shitgibbon.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Barney
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • CarolPW
  • chris
  • Dadadadadadada
  • dmsilev
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hells littlest angel
  • Heywood J.
  • Jackie
  • James E Powell
  • joel hanes
  • JPL
  • Just Chuck
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Kelly
  • Kent
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • MazeDancer
  • Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • PsiFighter37
  • raven
  • RedDirtGirl
  • Robert Sneddon
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • smedley the uncertain
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    97Comments

    1. 1.

      waspuppet

      I am also furious with the six- and seven-figure “liberal” media who are dutifully reporting that Hair Furor has “decided not to” quarantine New York.

      In other news, I have “decided not to” date Halle Berry.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      I’ll give the senator bonus points for being from an adjacent state.

      I think it’s time to literally, not figuratively, put Trump on Media Timeout. Let the fucker Twitter away. Do. Not. Cover.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Let’s hope by early summer polls every rethug regrets their acquit vote.

      If I’m reading right RI gov just shut down garden centers (among other businesses) unless they also supply farms😖

      Reply
    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      In terms of sheer stupidity and malice Orange Morona can’t beat Narendra fucking Modi. Even there it is the CMs of non-BJP ruled states holding the fort.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      Hard for us to imagine anything stupider.  But I have faith in Trump’s ability to exceed any horror I coud dream of.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @Shalimar:

      We’re not supposed to understand psychopaths. That’s a good thing, not a shortcoming.

      I once thought he was merely a sociopath. Those were innocent times.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      @trollhattan: Adjacent state to what?  Connecticut was one of the 3 states in the prospective quarantine.  They’re way down the list of most virus cases so far, so I have no clue why Trump included them and not, say, Pennsylvania.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Trump wants to wield the Magic Penis of Leadership, however there’s nothing actually between his legs but a wet spot.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      I just wish to state that I don’t believe any other governor would end an inspirational speech with “We’re going to kick coronavirus ass!”

      Except the governor of New York. That’s very New York.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      Earlier I thought I heard his news conference was moved up…  my mistake but now this

      Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      It’s really hard to imagine anything stupider than threatening a quarantine for 30 million people, letting it hang out there for 7 hours in order to produce panic and flight out of the hot zone, and then pull it back.

      It has the exact opposite effect of a quarantine.

      Trump wanted to act tough and look like he was doing something. Of course, he had no real authority to enforce a quarantine on states, so he finally backpedaled. Stupid doesn’t even begin to describe this

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WereBear

      @Shalimar:

      Connecticut was one of the 3 states in the prospective quarantine.  They’re way down the list of most virus cases so far, so I have no clue why Trump included them and not, say, Pennsylvania.

       
      NY, NJ, and CT are working in concert for lockdowns.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      It will always be weird to me that we ignore the fact that the President of the United States paints his face orange every day. Like most people talk about what he's saying and I just think every conversation should start with, "Wait, wait, you know he's fucking orange, right?"
      — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 29, 2020

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hells littlest angel

      It’s really hard to imagine anything stupider …

       

      Thanks to Trump, we don’t have to imagine it; we just have to wait a day or two.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      It will always be weird to me that we ignore the fact that the President of the United States paints his face orange every day. Like most people talk about what he’s saying and I just think every conversation should start with, “Wait, wait, you know he’s fucking orange, right?”
      — The Rude Pundit

      It’s no longer metaphorical to compare Trump to an unstable 17th century European monarch.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @JPL:

      “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!

      I suppose it would be too much to ask for a source from Trump?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RedDirtGirl

      Hi Jackals,

      I’ve been staying off the internet as much as possible for the past week, and miss little about it, except my visits here. Life in Brooklyn is surreal. Still so many people in the park at all times…running, biking, playing with their kids, walking dogs. Aside from people trying to keep some personal space between them and others, it doesn’t seem that different. I have a dog house guest for the time being, which is a life-saver. Hoping you are all doing as well as possible.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @germy:

      All you’d get back from his sycophants in response is, “lol orange man bad! You libs just hate Trump and will never give him credit for anything”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      hells littlest angel

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I suppose it would be too much to ask for a source from Trump?

       

      His answer would be, “You know who it is. Everybody knows. And that’s a nasty question.”

      It’s depressing how predictable his responses are.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MisterForkbeard

      @JPL: I can’t understand how anyone would think this idiot is acceptable in NORMAL times, let alone during a crisis. He’s an amoral moron, and he brags about it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      What are his ratings going to look like in the summer and early fall when funeral services are (maybe) allowed? Thousands of funeral services.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      @Shalimar:

      They’re way down the list of most virus cases so far, so I have no clue why Trump included them and not, say, Pennsylvania.

      Pennsylvania is a state that Trump needs in order to win reelection.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      It was just an especially dumb power trip.

      It was also a culture-war shout-out.  Librul, urban-infested, immigrant-loving cosmopolitan elite New York is eeeevil, and Mr. Trump is makin’ sure none of that gets out into God-fearing Real America.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      as everything begins to unravel for the Shitgibbon

      Does anyone actually think that this is going to happen? His job performance does not matter in the slightest. He really could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue infect the entire populace with a deadly disease without any consequences.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @raven:

      When I took HAZWOPER training you needed a clean face for the various mask-fittings on days 4 and 5. It becomes critical beginning at Level C. “Who is this guy?” was a common response standing in front of the mirror that day.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      @Suzanne

      RE: as everything begins to unravel for the Shitgibbon

      Does anyone actually think that this is going to happen? His job performance does not matter in the slightest. He really could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue infect the entire populace with a deadly disease without any consequences.

      There was a great joke somewhere about how Trump couldn’t shoot anyone on Fifth Avenue because the streets were empty. The actual punchline was better than my faulty attempt to remember the line.

      Anyway, I agree that predictions of Trump’s total unraveling are often premature.

      However, I think that there is a significant amount of fraying here.

      Trump is having problems dealing with an ongoing catastrophe. And his supporters and sycophants are having a harder time rationalizing and sugar-coating his decisions.

      Worse, his tendency to ignore or override good advice is having quick real time negative consequences.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      I didn’t think it was a power trip so much as someone unprepared having to answer questions.  He says whatever works at that moment.  Look at all these options he knows about and is carefully considering!  He’s so powerful and making so many important decisions and boy is he on top of this!

      He’s a bullshitter in over his head, so he’s bullshitting more.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: Yes, I do believe there will be consequences. Not what he deserves, which is a fucking rope, but politically, hell yes, there will be consequences.

      I know sometimes it seems Trump is exempt from political gravity, but I think at least 70% of that was the economy, which is now a smoking crater. And there’s the matter of the spectacularly bungled response to a virus that is on course to kill tens of thousands of Americans.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kelly

      I don’t understand how n95 mask expires. I suppose everything has an expiration date. It seems to me rather than static central stockpiles the feds should finance stockpiles at each hospital. Pay each hospital to warehouse consumable supplies. Exactly how much to stockpile could vary depending on baseline consumption rates so stuff is used up before it expires while keeping a cushion for disasters. A nationwide inventory could be used to shift supplies to regional disasters like hurricanes. With current online systems and transport networks we could have a very resilient dispersed stockpile.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Just Chuck

      @Kelly: Depending on storage conditions, I suppose the fibers could degrade.  More likely the manufacturer just wants its customers to buy more masks.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      @Just Chuck:

      I’m imagining the elastic bands might be a key failure point. It’s also possible the fabric/paper/whatever it is could be unstable depending on how cheaply its made. e.g., cheap paper versus archival (acid-free) paper.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      PsiFighter37

      @chris: I don’t even know why anyone would watch. I refuse to watch anything that clown has to say live unless it is on CNBC at work and I have no choice. Otherwise, I will not willingly listen to that idiot speak, unless it’s a clip on Colbert, Trevor Noah, etc.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kent

      @Shalimar: @trollhattan: Adjacent state to what? Connecticut was one of the 3 states in the prospective quarantine. They’re way down the list of most virus cases so far, so I have no clue why Trump included them and not, say, Pennsylvania.

      Electoral college. PA is a swing state, CT, NJ, and NY are not. Yes, he is that venal.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kent

      @trollhattan:

      @Just Chuck:

      I’m imagining the elastic bands might be a key failure point. It’s also possible the fabric/paper/whatever it is could be unstable depending on how cheaply its made. e.g., cheap paper versus archival (acid-free) paper.

      Yes, theoretically.  It’s also a way for manufacturers to force institutions to throw out old stuff and buy more new stuff.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Aleta

      He says extra-outrageous or controversial things when he needs to bait headlines away from news that’s true and extra-damning of him.  And to dampen coverage of opposing candidates.  It works.  My biased pattern recognition noticed it in 2016;  for ex.,  each time he said the worst things about women.   (We thought:  “how stupid of him” and “this will tank him.”  It was not so stupid, since he managed to change the coverage of other very negative stories.)

      Lately with the virus I notice the same.  Especially when he also dangles “I’m going to make a decision … stay tuned.”  It still seems to work.

      —-

      And come on, was he really going to tell people in NY, NJ and parts of Ct that they can’t come cluster around the tables at his $130 easter buffet brunch in DC?  🙄

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Suzanne

      In related news, one of my former clients closed a large local hospital at the end of last year. The facility was in really bad shape. Like, really bad. Like, patients caught infections because they couldn’t install HEPA filtration (even in the burn unit) because the HVAC was so old, and the building envelope was so compromised that we found mold and rot deep into the interior from years of water penetration.  Just a terrible environment, and I know that it resulted in worse outcomes. Closed because it was unprofitable and of course repairing the existing facility would cost much, much more than the building is worth.

      Anyway, apparently the Corps of Engineers surveyed it (and another facility in town) as potential temporary hospitals to use during this crisis. That terrifies me.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      PsiFighter37

      @Kent: The fool should know, based on the 2018 results, that he ain’t gonna get lucky twice. Especially since Biden is basically a native son. I think Trump is lucky if he manages not to lose PA by double digits.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: So obviously New York is the focus right now. But this shit is going to eat rural areas alive. They do not have hospital bed capacity. They do not have doctors and nurses. They have more pre-existing conditions and risk factors. If rural people think that they are fucked over now, just wait.

      If they don’t see that Trump is leaving them to this, then there is nothing I can do.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Shalimar: one assumes he included Connecticut or parts of it because we have tons of people who live in NY state but work in CT and vice versa  One of the first hospital health care workers in CT to test positive actually lives in Westchester county NY. He s an idiot and he is going to get people killed. My niece is an RN in Mississippi, their governor is as much of an idiot as Trump. My brother is a Respiratory therapist in Virginia. He has Crohns.  So it’s either stop taking his meds or work with a surpressed immune system…he will not let his patients down so I know he will keep working. 😞

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Aleta

      He’ll get even more dysfunctional and irrational as his stress increases (along with  the publicized horror at the exposed monster).  I learned this the hard way.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      joel hanes

      @Suzanne:

      Does anyone actually think that this is going to happen?

      Yes.  Things are already unraveling.

      Poll responses reflect Trump voter defiance, but Republican partisan identification is gradually shrinking, and the suburbs keep going more blue, and soon people will have been out of work for a long time, with no end in sight.

      And Trump just publicly boasted about fucking over Michigan, a state he needs.   He has no restraint, he thinks dominance games “make him smart”, the pressure keeps growing, and so far there’s hardly any attack ads running.   Trump creates the material for two excellent attack ads almost every week.

      He’s going to decompensate really badly sometime in April when the death toll becomes impossible to evade.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      joel hanes

      @raven:

      One N95 doesn’t get you far, because the outside becomes contaminated if you’re around sick people, and the whole thing becomes contaminated if you’re sick yourself.

      Healthcare workers toss them and get a new one several times a day, when they are sufficient supply.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      joel hanes

      @WaterGirl:

      Depends on the color of the beard, the state of the jowls, and the number of chins, or lack thereof.

      For a grey beard and a clean neckline, you are correct.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      germy

      “Sleep that knits up the raveled sleave of care, The death of each day’s life, sore labor’s bath, Balm of hurt minds, great nature’s second course, Chief nourisher in life’s feast.”

      Bill S.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      joel hanes

      @germy:

      O the mind, mind has mountains; cliffs of fall
      Frightful, sheer, no-man fathomed. Hold them cheap
      May who ne’er hung there. Nor does long our small
      Durance deal with that steep or deep. Here! Creep,
      Wretch, under a comfort serves in a whirlwind: all
      Life death does end and each day dies with sleep.
      — Gerard Manley Hopkins (from No Worst, There Is None)

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Kent: The manufacturers make medical things like N95 masks to a very tight specification regarding suitable materials. If they mess with the specification they can’t sell them as “certified” and hospitals and medical practices won’t buy uncertified stuff like that, no more than they would buy dispensary drugs from uncertified suppliers.

       

      The manufacturers could probably come up with mask designs using better materials that would last longer in storage but they’d cost three times as much. The world will probably burn through fifty billion of these masks over the next six months and nobody would have that many in store ever. Instead there’s a lot of production lines around the world coming on stream that can make a million masks a week and that will, eventually, meet the demand. Sucks right now though.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Heywood J.

      Please Dear Leader, send us more sad trombones. Seriously, what a pathetic bastard he is. I have a bottle of Tullamore Dew set aside for a certain magical day in the future.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Heywood J.

      @bbleh:

      A hundred bucks (and my undying support) to the first candidate to make an ad pointing out that by the time this is all said and done, Trump will very likely be responsible for more dead New Yorkers than Al Qaeda.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      joel hanes

      @Kelly:

      how n95 mask expires

      As I understand it, the elastic loses its stretch, and so cannot hold the mask tightly as intended.

      Also, things don’t instantly go altogether bad when the expiration date comes.   For many items, the date is almost arbitrary — most medications (not all) retain most of their potency long after the expiration date has passed.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Brachiator

      @mrmoshpotato:

      RE: Anyway, I agree that predictions of Trump’s total unraveling are often premature.

      Tell us, oh wise one, of the times when Dump was raveled. :)

      Trump has always been unhinged. The question is whether his nonsense has lasting political consequences in terms of the Republican base renouncing him.  So far, this has not happened.

      And so far, no matter what, the GOP Congressional leadership back Trump’s play, and will not even offer a mild rebuke to his actions.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Kent

      @Robert Sneddon:

      @Kent: The manufacturers make medical things like N95 masks to a very tight specification regarding suitable materials. If they mess with the specification they can’t sell them as “certified” and hospitals and medical practices won’t buy uncertified stuff like that, no more than they would buy dispensary drugs from uncertified suppliers.

       

      The manufacturers could probably come up with mask designs using better materials that would last longer in storage but they’d cost three times as much. The world will probably burn through fifty billion of these masks over the next six months and nobody would have that many in store ever. Instead there’s a lot of production lines around the world coming on stream that can make a million masks a week and that will, eventually, meet the demand. Sucks right now though.

      I’m not disagreeing with you at all.  Simply pointing out that manufacturers have zero incentive to extend the expiration date on these sorts of things and every incentive to keep them relatively short.    If a mask might last 15 years in storage under ordinary conditions, 3M has no incentive to go through the process to have it extended that long and every incentive to keep the certified live cycle on these items short.

      It would be interesting to know how much “fudge factor” that have built in.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      chris

      @PsiFighter37: I agree and I can no longer watch him for more than a couple minutes but I think it does need to be seen and there needs to be a record. But ratings? No.

      I hope that people are seeing it and vowing to vote him out in November. Calling on your congress critter to impeach would be a bonus.

      Get the net! As Mr. Pierce likes to say.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      joel hanes

      @Robert Sneddon:

      there’s a lot of production lines around the world coming on stream that can make a million masks a week and that will, eventually, meet the demand.

      Unfortunately, as of the last thing I read (a couple days ago), the FDA approval process for a new source of masks takes like two months.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.