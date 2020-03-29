Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Saturday/Sunday, March 28/29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Saturday/Sunday, March 28/29

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: ,


Nigeria –

  • Cermet
  • JPL
  • Litlebritdifrnt
  • Mike in DC
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WereBear

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Mike in DC

      I’d bet good money that Russia has massively understated its problem.

      I really need this exponential growth curve to crest or flatten sooner rather than later.  We’re on a trajectory much closer to “worst case scenario” than best case or even middling case.

    3. 3.

      WereBear

      @Mike in DC: We’re on a trajectory much closer to “worst case scenario” than best case or even middling case.

      Come on, we all knew with Trump in charge, the CDC stacked with Dominionists, and the federal government run by inept racists it would be Worst Case Scenario.

      It’s all in the Laboratory of the States now.

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      NYT: Medical Expert Who Corrects Trump Is Now a Target of the Far Right

      At a White House briefing on the coronavirus on March 20, President Trump called the State Department the “Deep State Department.” Behind him, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dropped his head and rubbed his forehead.

      Some thought Dr. Fauci was slighting the president, leading to a vitriolic online reaction. On Twitter and Facebook, a post that falsely claimed he was part of a secret cabal who opposed Mr. Trump was soon shared thousands of times, reaching roughly 1.5 million people.

      A week later, Dr. Fauci — the administration’s most outspoken advocate of emergency measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak — has become the target of an online conspiracy theory that he is mobilizing to undermine the president.

      That fanciful claim has spread across social media, fanned by a right-wing chorus of Mr. Trump’s supporters, even as Dr. Fauci has won a public following for his willingness to contradict the president and correct falsehoods and overly rosy pronouncements about containing the virus.

    5. 5.

      Cermet

      While the media and the voters of the orange obnoxious gas cloud continue to support the stupid in chief just wait till this virus strikes the waste land (i.e. the laughably called heart land.) These gun clutching bible loons will quickly discover now stupid and mistaken they were to support that asswipe in the oval office. As they and relatives fall ill and either have no hospitals in their area or or the distance one has little equpiment and doctors, they will suffer and hopefully, at least, decide not to vote. They are incapable of learning a lesson from their self inflicted stupidity.

    6. 6.

      WereBear

      The good news is that the clueless and ignorant: the ones still Republicans because “my family has always voted Republican,” and everyone else in their smug white suburbs parrot Fox News and they have a Confederate legacy lurking in their subconcious they are completely unaware of and those who cling to religion without realizing that also means the rabid weasels of the Dominionists, that actual Death Cult; they may leave the party.

      But like a snowball packed into an ice ball, this will mean the existing Republicans will become more fanatical and determined and conscienceless.

      We have to cut down on their ill-gotten gains. It’s the only way to be sure.

    9. 9.

      WereBear

      @Cermet: gun clutching bible loons

       
      Well said!

      The worst of them will never give up their racism/sexism, just as Britain remains shackled by their class system and India, the caste system.

      In a world which, more than ever, runs on science and competence, these systems of securing the least capable the most power have to be dismantled.

    11. 11.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      This is from Twitter, so I don’t know how true it is

      Eric Garland
      @ericgarland
      ·
      11h
      Replying to
      @ericgarland
      TRUMP WAS BRIEFED AT LEAST BY JANUARY 18, 2020

      FIRST COVID PATIENT IN WASHINGTON STATE DIAGNOSED JANUARY 20

      THEN THEY SHIPPED OUT OUR RESERVES OF PROTECTIVE GEAR (to China)

