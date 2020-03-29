53 people aboard the Zaandam cruise ship off Panama are sick, including 2 who have tested positive for coronavirus. 4 older passengers have died, according to Holland America Line — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 27, 2020

Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world’s top producer https://t.co/wcRS7Mde4v — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) March 28, 2020

Remember all those "migrants" Merkel let in ? Turns out a lot of them are doctors and nurses and only too willing to give something back to the country that welcomed them ….https://t.co/fg3OmfHg6p — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 27, 2020

BREAKING: Ireland announces nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, effective at midnight — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 27, 2020

Thousands of Britain's Polish residents are heading home, convinced they will be better protected from the coronavirus in Poland. https://t.co/UlMnXhKcAF — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 28, 2020

Portugal to treat migrants as residents during coronavirus crisis.. Amazing move by #Portugal.https://t.co/kRs3KkPUfg — Muna AbuSulayman م ن ى (@abusulayman) March 29, 2020

Spain halts ‘non-essential’ work as deaths rise across Europe https://t.co/E3x1qO4Jbv — Financial Times (@FT) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus: Russia sees no epidemic but starts shutdown https://t.co/BzJdzqNEl5 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 28, 2020

A pandemic that the Kremlin has been lying about should be no cause for panic. https://t.co/lc51BqD3TI — X Soviet (@XSovietNews) March 27, 2020

If you want to know why does the #Kremlin spread disinfo about the #COVID19 virus, check this interview: https://t.co/FiOkHLp0Zb — Jakub Kalenský (@kalenskyj) March 27, 2020

But wait, just a few days ago I was told that I was spreading conspiracy theories when I suggested that Russia's numbers were bullshit. It's not just an innocent lack of testing (btw they kept saying they were testing a lot) when a wave like this is suppressed. https://t.co/F1NTlXlVy7 — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 26, 2020

The only way anyone is going to believe the sudden rise in Russian mortality isn't from covid-19 is if the Kremlin says they all fell out windows. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 26, 2020

Japan is now turning to containment measures after witnessing a surge of new infections. There are now more than 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Sixty new cases were confirmed overnight in Tokyo.@RamyInocencio reports: pic.twitter.com/l0PmwifYRQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 28, 2020

Japan risks second coronavirus wave as hygiene fatigue sets in https://t.co/I652NZi8ag — Financial Times (@FT) March 28, 2020

Snow and store closures keep Tokyo crowds at bay over critical coronavirus weekend https://t.co/LN5fEYbDvR — The Japan Times (@japantimes) March 29, 2020





Sunday 29/3: Indonesia has now done 6500 #Coronavirus tests (a low figure, still). Another 130 cases reported today, for a total of 1285 positive cases. The number of dead has risen by 12 to 114 people. The death toll suggests that infections are more widespread. — James Massola (@jamesmassola) March 29, 2020

BREAKING NEWS. The DOH recorded 343 new cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines on Sunday, March 29, the biggest single-day rise so far. #COVID19PH https://t.co/7mRgcLTB9p — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 29, 2020

Not China, not Italy: India’s coronavirus lockdown is the harshest in the world https://t.co/HmBq9BhTQ4 via @scroll_in — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 29, 2020

Social distancing is a privilege: For a daily laborer in Mumbai, staying home means “my children and my wife will die.” Great, disturbing article by @RanaAyyub @ForeignPolicy: https://t.co/FNIEzWv8Lk — Hinnerk Feldwisch-Drentrup (@hfeldwisch) March 29, 2020

#CoronisedWorld_Media_IOK

More than 8 million people who live in Kashmir, the disputed region between India and Pakistan, are unable to depend on the internet to get reliable information about the coronavirus pandemic, work from home, or attend classes online. pic.twitter.com/INqCbyYC1a — ???? Sohail Ejaz Mirza ???? (@S_E_Mirza) March 28, 2020

“The first official added that the intelligence report said that hundreds of people coming from Iran after the coronavirus outbreak had been allowed to crossover into Pakistan by “influential” people in the govt and the provincial bureaucracy.” https://t.co/9bPW5bIbdA — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) March 29, 2020

Within the next day or so, I will publish an article on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Afghanistan in @ForeignPolicy. I will Tweet a link to that article when it is available. In the meantime, this thread provides a few key arguments, edited for Twitter. 1/10 — Barnett R. Rubin (@BRRubin) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus update: 3,637 #Israeli medical professionals are in isolation – 141 infected with #coronavirushttps://t.co/bNWmg18tB7 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 29, 2020

Further measures announced today to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.https://t.co/eGrgv6ZsfI pic.twitter.com/lu2fJxZWT7 — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 29, 2020

This is what the spread of coronavirus actually looks like since day one. The deluge in the past week is interesting and scary (although rates are slowing): pic.twitter.com/zWTntDlE5X — Wes Mountain (@therevmountain) March 29, 2020

Nigeria –

Six coronavirus patients found on oil rig, says NPAhttps://t.co/SgSPSmzPyo pic.twitter.com/z0BElrOl9H — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 28, 2020