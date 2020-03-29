NYT just updated the COVID-19 data through yesterday. Here's what the mortality data look like. pic.twitter.com/PwimgvrU0L — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) March 28, 2020

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Our strategic reserve of reality show cliffhangers, untethered to legal authority or practical capabilities, will never run out. https://t.co/DMq7hPRsAM — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 28, 2020

BREAKING: The President doesn’t have the authority to do anything of the sort, period. https://t.co/DIqvGwiio9 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 28, 2020

Announcing that you’re “considering” a quarantine without actually being prepared to do it immediately (if he CAN even do it) sounds like a pretty good way to get people to panic and leave the city, which is kind of the opposite of the goal of a quarantine. https://t.co/6Y0ru1ZXz9 — Julian Sanchez (@normative) March 28, 2020

When they started speculating about a quarantine in Wuhan, 5 million out of 11 million people fled, many bringing the virus with them. https://t.co/c2TmKU5voJ — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 28, 2020

DeSantis complained about New Yorkers pouring into his state, so Trump considered a quarantine. He didn't discuss with Cuomo. Was talked out of it by aides this afternoon. Called Cuomo tonight to let him know he was not doing it. https://t.co/MkIQCihHRh — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 29, 2020

Down at the pointy end:

The rate of coronavirus hospitalizations is slowing, says Cuomo. Data shows it doubling every four days between March 24-26, as opposed to every 2.5 between March 17-March 19. — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 27, 2020

Cuomo says the predicted APEX of pandemic in NY will be about 21 days from now. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 27, 2020

Confinement orders in New Rochelle may be working: “In effect, it felt like we were being punished,” resident Samuel Heilman said. “But the punishment turned out to be a blessing in disguise. This is really a case of perspective.” https://t.co/4QWKgoyefr — John Schwartz (@jswatz) March 28, 2020





If Trump plays games with relief funds for New York, the city should seize his hotels by eminent domain and use them as hospitals. — Extremely Socially Distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) March 28, 2020

(The worst of) Jersey gonna Jersey…

Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people – including a DJ – crammed into a 550-square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be. This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020

Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid. We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020

Michigan:

Michigan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, largest daily jump yet https://t.co/uP0dsxxiQU via ⁦@CraigDMauger⁩ ⁦@SarahRahal_⁩ — Kevin J. Hardy (@kevinjhardy) March 28, 2020

BREAKING: North American International Auto Show canceled, TCF Center designated as COVID-19 hospital overflow site. Even if virus risks have receded, setup time would have been severely hampered. https://t.co/6vQ6kMnQJO via @detroitnews — Gary Miles (@GaryMiles_DN) March 28, 2020



(Michigan State University is literally fifteen minutes on a city transit bus away from the state capital. I suspect these protestors are either new ‘libertarian’ student converts, or the sort of middle-aged malcontents who never leave the town where they went to college.)

I live in Michigan and am a reporter. I care that he said it because people are DYING here and I could care less about the political implications. This is immoral garbage and he should have to answer for it forever. https://t.co/qngNW1uLNN — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) March 28, 2020

District of Columbia:

The Senate took the unusual step of classifying DC as a "territory," more than halving its coronavirus funding from 1.25B to 500M. The day the bill passes Congress, DC's mayor announces a member of her staff has died after testing positive. https://t.co/M4XASvAi4m — Kevin Townsend (@kevinstownsend) March 27, 2020

Vermont and Wyoming have fewer people than DC. Alaska and North Dakota have just a few thousand more. — marsha kelly (@stpaulgal49) March 27, 2020

Red states:

Alabama and Mississippi think the feds will swoop in and solve their problems after they flout public health to curry favor with Trump. They're kidding themselves. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) March 29, 2020

safe red state with a D governor to scapegoat, and anyway most of the patients are in New Orleans regardless https://t.co/PoVwMo7bjw — local jack please ban the nazis person (@pleizar) March 29, 2020

*sigh* Florida:

New positive #COVID19 cases in Florida: 565; total now at 3,763. This curve is not flattening. pic.twitter.com/Q0nIc5JaiA — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) March 28, 2020

Trump isn't just condemning citizens whose governors have criticized him to die. He's also quite plainly singling out Florida for special treatment, because if he loses Florida he won't be president anymore. There should be a second impeachment right away. https://t.co/YGwQsp7YXv — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 29, 2020

No reporter wants to be the story, so this is especially exasperating since I – and the entire newsrooms of both the @MiamiHerald and @TB_Times – have been working without stop for weeks to amplify this story and achieve the same goal as @GovRonDeSantis: to help keep people safe. https://t.co/GspCa5AhZG — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) March 28, 2020

March 18: “Florida governor refuses to shut down beaches amid spread of coronavirus” https://t.co/AOwG6y0gvF https://t.co/a8WPaZRbfW — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) March 28, 2020

WHO COULD’VE KNOWN?!?

I am having a hard time finding it in me to forgive the Times for this paragraph. https://t.co/KFXeb9DJrq pic.twitter.com/YhaCtUOwrv — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) March 28, 2020



Story: “The Lost Month: How A Failure to Test Blinded the U.S. to COVID-19”

… The members of the coronavirus task force typically devoted only five or 10 minutes, often at the end of contentious meetings, to talk about testing, several participants recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, its leaders assured the others, had developed a diagnostic model that would be rolled out quickly as a first step. But as the deadly virus from China spread with ferocity across the United States between late January and early March, large-scale testing of people who might have been infected did not happen — because of technical flaws, regulatory hurdles, business-as-usual bureaucracies and lack of leadership at multiple levels, according to interviews with more than 50 current and former public health officials, administration officials, senior scientists and company executives. The result was a lost month, when the world’s richest country — armed with some of the most highly trained scientists and infectious disease specialists — squandered its best chance of containing the virus’s spread. Instead, Americans were left largely blind to the scale of a looming public health catastrophe.