COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Saturday/Sunday, March 28/29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Saturday/Sunday, March 28/29

by

This post is in: 

Down at the pointy end:


(The worst of) Jersey gonna Jersey…

Michigan:


(Michigan State University is literally fifteen minutes on a city transit bus away from the state capital. I suspect these protestors are either new ‘libertarian’ student converts, or the sort of middle-aged malcontents who never leave the town where they went to college.)

District of Columbia:

Red states:

*sigh* Florida:

WHO COULD’VE KNOWN?!?


Story: “The Lost Month: How A Failure to Test Blinded the U.S. to COVID-19

… The members of the coronavirus task force typically devoted only five or 10 minutes, often at the end of contentious meetings, to talk about testing, several participants recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, its leaders assured the others, had developed a diagnostic model that would be rolled out quickly as a first step.

But as the deadly virus from China spread with ferocity across the United States between late January and early March, large-scale testing of people who might have been infected did not happen — because of technical flaws, regulatory hurdles, business-as-usual bureaucracies and lack of leadership at multiple levels, according to interviews with more than 50 current and former public health officials, administration officials, senior scientists and company executives.

The result was a lost month, when the world’s richest country — armed with some of the most highly trained scientists and infectious disease specialists — squandered its best chance of containing the virus’s spread. Instead, Americans were left largely blind to the scale of a looming public health catastrophe.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Mai naem mobile
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WereBear
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      My sister and her spouse are healthcare professionals here in FL (nurse anesthetist and ER doc, respectively), and I’m so worried for them.

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      In The After Time, DC really needs to get on the stick and get themselves statehood.  FFS, this is insanity.  The same goes for PR, or course, after what they were forced to endure after Maria.  Insanity.

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      Sleep? I remember sleep. I eventually got 7 hours but it took me 10!

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump super-fan Judge Jeanine was shit-faced during her Fox News program last night:

      I mean, damn!

    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      FTFNYT, but damn…

      ‘We Take the Dead From Morning Till Night’
      Photographs by Fabio Bucciarelli Written by Jason Horowitz March 27, 2020

      This time, as the ambulance arrived, his daughters, both wearing gloves and masks, packed a bag with two pairs of pajamas, a bottle of water, a cellphone and a charger. His oxygen levels had dipped.

      Red Cross workers hovered over him on a bed, where he lay below a painting of the Virgin Mary. They brought him into the ambulance. His granddaughters, 3 and 6, waved goodbye from the terrace. He looked up at them, at the balconies draped with Italian flags. Then the ambulance left and there was nothing to hear. “Only the police and the sirens,” his daughter said.

      The ambulance crew that took Mr. Travelli away had started early that morning.

      At 7:30 a.m., a crew of three Red Cross volunteers met to make sure the ambulance was certified as cleaned and stocked with oxygen. Like masks and gloves, the tanks had become an increasingly rare resource. They blasted one another in sprays of alcohol disinfectants. They sanitized their cellphones.

      “We can’t be the untori,” said Nadia Vallati, 41, a Red Cross volunteer, whose day job is working in the city’s tax office. She was referring to the infamous “anointers,” suspected in Italian lore of spreading contagion during the 17th century plague. After sanitizing, Ms. Vallati and her colleagues wait for an alarm to sound in their headquarters. It never takes long.

      Indistinguishable from one another in the white medical scrubs pulled over their red uniforms, crew members entered Mr. Travelli’s home on March 15 with tanks of oxygen. “Always with oxygen,” Ms. Vallati said.

    8. 8.

      Mai naem mobile

      Why are Michigan’s numbers so high per capital? NY and Washington I understand. Michigan? We supposedly have the lowest testing rate in the country here in AZ and the emergency management director just quit. She got into a spat with the governor’s aides who want to hand over the response to the state DHS. There was a presser with the governor and the DHS director and honestly she looked nervous. She was rattling off the beds needed and what we have and we basically need twice the number of ICU and regular beds than we have. The only thing we have going for us is overall we’re not a densely populated state except for a few newer gentrified hipster areas downtown Phx and Tempe.

