Coronacation – The New Normal

Coronacation – The New Normal

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Hola, shelter in placers doing their civic duty and you folks out there on the frontlines, risking your health because we’ve got a malevolent mango at the helm of the ship of state.  From clerks to postalworkers to medical staff, you’re the real MVPs and I appreciate you. I’ve been busy getting trained up for my job, which has gone to waste because I’m now on-call. But you gotta make the best of things. No gym, no in office hours, so outside it has been. Happy to not see folks around. Here’s a few shots from the camera training intensive I used my week off on.

farmland panorama
The restful farm nearby
Local wildlife preserve, the quiet railways and my toy for camera practice

I have no real illusions about this time. I’m fairly lucky, I’m in a small town, my employer is not a science denier and I’ve made my health a priority since I fit the bill of at risk. More than likely, I’ll ride out the next few months with minimal issues. Others, too many others won’t. So, do the best you can to protect yourself and your family, then help others, then enjoy each moment as much as possible. It’s actually a luxury many don’t get.

Stay blessed and support each other. I have a long form post knocking around my brain, but I’m writing for a lot of different things with a goal of being stable & housed by 2022 Kwan Yin willing. In the mean time, here’s some shots of Odo & Hime feeling very pleased all the humans are home and available now.

Smug cat queen
Himesama, contemplating her place in the world (on top of mom).
adoring drooling cat
Supervisor Odoroki, failing to preserve social distancing if it means laps.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      JPL

      So I was just watching clips of the media circus at the press conference and we are going to need lots more of those kitty cat photos.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Excellent to hear you’re employed! Last I heard you were still looking. What are you doing that involves being on-call?

      I am staying well and sane by not watching any TV at all, and certainly not The Malignant Tumor’s press conferences.  Only learning about them second-hand via commentary and that’s bad enough.  My kitties are also happy to have Mom home all the time, and will probably take it as a personal affront when I can go back to the office.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sloane Ranger

      So, Trump presser.He seems fixated on saying that the US military had no ammo when he became President. I find this hard to believe as it was fighting several different wars at the time. Also not entirely sure what alleged shortages of ammo have to do with dealing with a pandemic.

      Also, CNN correcting at least some of his lies and misrepresentations on the chryon below.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Zinsky

      This is a little dark but I had forgotten that Edgar Allan Poe had written elegantly about a pandemic two hundred years ago with the incredibly poignant last line:

      “And Darkness and Decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all.”
      — Edgar Allan Poe, The Masque of the Red Death

      Link: https://www.poemuseum.org/the-masque-of-the-red-death

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ruemara

      @CaseyL: Producer/Director for an institution. Which means now, I’m doing more training on distance learning than actually producing or directing anything.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BGinCHI

      Stay well.

      I’m enjoying every day until we can vote the criminal administration out of office and into the courts.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @ruemara:

      That’s true. We better get some oversight on those bailout dollars.

      ETA: I once saw a study of job applicants filling out a form that asked if they’d ever stolen anything from work. Those who stole figured everyone did it and it would look fishy if they said no, so they said yes. We really do judge others by what we would do.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      James Hohmann @ jameshohmann
      Donald Trump: “When they disrespect me, they’re disrespecting our government.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yutsano

      I made a venture out to the Store. Fred Meyer was quite busy but folks were doing their best with the social distance thing. Asparagus was ridiculously cheap so I had to get some. No flour and I just now remembered there were a few more things I needed to get. Ah well. It’s nothing that can’t wait no matter how badly I want risotto.

      I got a strange e-mail from my union last week. The IRS is undergoing an “evacuation order” starting Monday. That involves me going to the office, grabbing my computer, finding a space to set it up at home, and working. I’m applying for an exception since there is no way I can accomplish that. The IRS world will just have to survive without me.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Eljai

      What beautiful kittehs!  Hime looks like very wise, and Odo looks like he’s saying “don’t even think about getting up!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rk

      We get one mask (not a N5) a day. At lunch or for bathroom breaks I have to put it in a brown bag and attach the ear loop to a clip. Have to reuse it all day. I asked my supervisor how is this protecting us? She responded by saying it’s not. It’s just to stop droplets from dispersing around the work.  You’d think that republicans would have an instinct for self preservation at least. I mean if we in the health care field get COVID and start dropping like flies then who will treat them when they get sick. It’s in their interests to help us. But Trump’s getting more popular meaning too many people don’t really gives a damn.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I’ve taken to telling grocery workers “thank you for your service” (sometimes acknowledging that it usually gets said to the military instead). It’s appropriate; they are putting their health at risk to make sure we don’t starve, and, they take that risk for what are often low paid jobs.

      I think it’s a good thing to do – to make sure the people you have to interact with are aware that we’re grateful for the real risks they’re taking, especially as the numbers bubble up. Some of them might well catch Covid-19 *just* in time for health care shortages.

      I also try to be patient – there is a lot of stupidity out there (like “no, your grocery bag must not touch this metal surface, which we’re going to clean, anyway, between each order”), and hey, okay, it’s policy, or paranoia, but they’re the ones taking the risks.

      Remember, we *are* better than Trump and the GOP. We can make a difference.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      @ruemara: So… you’re creating content for educators?  Is that why you’re getting trained on distance learning? (Sounds like a good fit, though I realize you’d prefer to be working on original content.)

      Did the posts Martin put up give you any ideas?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @rk:

      I thought of you and your colleagues when Trump made that accusation today. I was livid. He praises health care workers with one side of his mouth, and slimes them from the other.

      He’s not worth caring about, rk. Everyone but him knows what you all are doing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      Just learned country singer icon Joe Diffy died due to complications from covid-19. He was 61. RIP Pickup Man.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      seefleur

      Here in central Maine the grocery stores have put up “sneeze bar”, shields, like at a salad bar, for the grocery store cashiers. I went to the grocery for the first time in over a week and was pleasantly surprised to find everything that I could possibly need. There were signs saying that some items had a limit, but people were really good about observing the 6-foot rule.

      Aside from that, both my husband and myself have been deemed to be “essential” workers for the State. Sigh. While it’s a nice thought that we’re “so important” to the functioning of the state, it’s hugely annoying because I’ve come across a ton of great recipes that I’d love to play with if I had the time – also have gone back to dehydrating all kinds of foods and am getting psyched to get back into canning (thanks John Cole for being an inspiration!). But geez – I can’t do all that if I’m “essential” enough to have to go to work every freakin’ day!!

      This site has been a mental health life saver. Thank you all, and carry one!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Yutsano

      @NotMax:  The nice part is that nothing will change for me. I’ll still be at home social distancing as much as possible. I’ll still be getting paid under the leave category I am now. It’s just going to make things more complicated when my office finally opens back up.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Duane

      @Yutsano: When the politicians, lobbyists, and other officials, workers etc., begin to flee D.C. that’ll be quite the scene. Like when your Army’s beat and all that’s left is to run for your life.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Annie

      I am very fortunate.  My office has issued laptops for us to work at home;  one person out of ten of us will be in the office every day to deal with things that can’t be done remotely.  So I still get paid and don’t go nuts fro boredom.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Patricia Kayden

      I’m feeling sorry for the healthcare workers right about now. Putting their lives at risk and getting little help from the feds.

      Over 100 healthcare professionals in MA have contracted COVID-19.In part because of the lack of urgency from this president.Some even resorted to wearing garbage bags as PPE.We need supplies. We need masks. Our frontlines are suffering.Suggesting otherwise is disgusting. https://t.co/5nX4gkFwcH— Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) March 29, 2020

      Reply
    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      @rk:

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      What Dorothy said.  It’s hard to ignore the Leperous Pustule, but please know people who don’t have their heads up their asses are very deeply appreciative of – and very deeply worried for – our HC workers.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you for this post. Sending good wishes your way, and a little petition to Kwan Yin.

      Trivia item: in the 1990s, I worked for a shop named after that deity… having earlier encountered her in Spiderweb For Two, a children’s mystery novel by Elizabeth Enright.

      Reply

